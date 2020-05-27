By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ko-Lee Go Noodles Roast Chicken 65G

3.5(2)Write a review
Ko-Lee Go Noodles Roast Chicken 65G
£ 0.50
£7.70/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Roast Chicken Flavour
  • Green Dot
  • Delicious noodles, any time
  • Fork inside
  • Stamp of approval seal of quality
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 65G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles: Wheat Flour (Gluten), Palm Oil (contains Tocopherol, Antioxidant (E306)), Water, Salt, Seasoning: Maltodextrin, Wheat Flour (Gluten), Potato Starch, Sugar, Salt, Roast Chicken Flavour, Monosodium Glutamate (Flavour Enhancer, E621), Yeast Extract, Palm Oil, Turmeric Powder, Silicon Dioxide (Anti-Caking Agent, E551), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate (Flavour Enhancers, E627, E631), Caramel Powder (Colour, E150a), Dehydrated Vegetables (AD Carrot Flakes, FD Peas, FD Corn, FD Chives)

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured in the same facility that processes Soya, Celery, Crustacean and Milk.

Storage

Store in a dry placeBest before: As printed.

Produce of

An authentic product of China

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions
  • Remove both lids & flavour sachet
  • Pour in boiling water to the required fill level and add flavour sachet
  • Stir and cover with plastic lid
  • Allow to stand for 3 minutes and enjoy

Name and address

  • Kohlico House,
  • Stanmore Hill,
  • Stanmore,
  • Middx,
  • HA7 3DP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee:
  • We would like you to enjoy Ko-Lee Noodles in perfect condition. If this product fails to satisfy you please return the empty packet to our customer services at the address shown for a full refund or replacement.
  • Your existing statutory rights are not affected.
  • Kohlico House,
  • Stanmore Hill,
  • Stanmore,
  • Middx,
  • HA7 3DP,
  • UK.
  • www.kohlico.com

Net Contents

65g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldper serving (1 cup + 200ml of water)Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy 2043kJ1328kJ8400kJ
-489kcal318kcal2000kcal16%
Fat 17.4g11.3g70g16%
of which saturates 9.5g6.1g20g31%
Carbohydrate 66.0g43.0g260g17%
of which sugars 5.3g3.5g90g4%
Fibre 6.5g4.2g--
Protein 13.2g8.6g50g17%
Salt 2.49g1.62g6g27%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

AMAZING

5 stars

amazing noodles, better than pot noodle

Bland and watery

2 stars

No depth of flavour, very watery even with the exact water in the instructions. Had to add sauce to make them edible.

