Ko-Lee Go Noodles Roast Chicken 65G

AMAZING
amazing noodles, better than pot noodle
Bland and watery
No depth of flavour, very watery even with the exact water in the instructions. Had to add sauce to make them edible.
Noodles: Wheat Flour (Gluten), Palm Oil (contains Tocopherol, Antioxidant (E306)), Water, Salt, Seasoning: Maltodextrin, Wheat Flour (Gluten), Potato Starch, Sugar, Salt, Roast Chicken Flavour, Monosodium Glutamate (Flavour Enhancer, E621), Yeast Extract, Palm Oil, Turmeric Powder, Silicon Dioxide (Anti-Caking Agent, E551), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate (Flavour Enhancers, E627, E631), Caramel Powder (Colour, E150a), Dehydrated Vegetables (AD Carrot Flakes, FD Peas, FD Corn, FD Chives)
Store in a dry placeBest before: As printed.
An authentic product of China
65g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|per serving (1 cup + 200ml of water)
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2043kJ
|1328kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|489kcal
|318kcal
|2000kcal
|16%
|Fat
|17.4g
|11.3g
|70g
|16%
|of which saturates
|9.5g
|6.1g
|20g
|31%
|Carbohydrate
|66.0g
|43.0g
|260g
|17%
|of which sugars
|5.3g
|3.5g
|90g
|4%
|Fibre
|6.5g
|4.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|13.2g
|8.6g
|50g
|17%
|Salt
|2.49g
|1.62g
|6g
|27%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
