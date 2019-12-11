By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy 90G

4(41)Write a review
image 1 of Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy 90G
£ 1.00
£11.12/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Noodles in an incredibly hot curry flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of hot fire chilli sauce.
  • Craving something spicy? To experience a hot sensation grab yourself a deliciously spicy Bombay Bad Boy Pot Noodle. Try the UK's No.1 instant Noodles in an incredibly hot curry flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of hot fire chilli sauce. It's easy to make and only takes 4 minutes, so even if you aren't a master chef, you can make it. Less time cooking, more time chasing your dreams... Enjoy! How is Pot Noodle made? Although the cooking and eating is as easy as you want, the process of making our delicious Pot Noodle is complex and involves many different clever-expert-types doing lots of different things. But all of us have a shared goal - to deliver our tasty love buckets of joy every day so you can get a quick and easy snack when you want it. 'Cos we're nice like that. (Nielsen, Instant Hot Snack MAT Value Sales, 13/07/2017) Want to pimp up your noodles or pasta? We know the Pot is already perfect but if you’re feeling extra adventurous, then here are some top tips to spice up your pots…
  • Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom
  • So you have your Chicken & Mushroom ready and waiting, why not add in some cheese for an indulgent experience! The noodles are perfect with some melting cheese
  • Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese
  • This Italian classic is already magnifico, but why not try adding some olives to the pot to increase those Mediterranean vibes
  • Pot Noodle BBQ Pulled Pork
  • Ramp up the taste in your BBQ Pulled Pork pot with some crunchy bacon bits
  • Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato
  • Having a Beef & Tomato flavour Pot Noodle is good enough on its own but try adding some croutons for an even more filling experience
  • Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy
  • We know you’re already bold if you’ve tried the Bombay Bad Boy, but can you handle it with an extra kick? Add in some extra hot Hellmann’s Fruity Habanero sauce for a taste sensation
  • Pot Noodle Original Curry
  • Original Curry with some diced tomatoes thrown in if you fancy switching it up a bit
  • Pot Pasta Cheesy Broccoli
  • Get that pasta bake crunch by crushing some crisps on top of your cheesy broccoli pasta
  • UK’s No.1 Noodle brand
  • A quick, filling and tasty snack available in 10 more flavours
  • Just add boiling water, ready to eat in just 4 minutes
  • None of that artificial colours or preservatives stuff
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Hungrier? Try a King Pot!
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Noodle mix (96%): Dried noodles (65%) [WHEAT flour (contains calcium carbonate, iron, niacin, thiamin), palm oil, salt, firming agents (potassium carbonate, sodium carbonates)], maltodextrin, WHEAT flour, curry (coriander, cumin, turmeric, pepper, aniseed, cinnamon, fennel seed, ginger, lovage root, cayenne pepper, allspice), yeast extract, garlic†, sweetcorn, peas†, sugar, salt, onion powder†, palm fat, BARLEY malt extract, potato starch, soy sauce (SOYBEANS, WHEAT), flavourings, acid (citric acid), paprika†. Sauce Sachet (4%): Chilli sauce (water, spirit vinegar, modified corn starch, salt, cumin, cayenne pepper, flavourings). †From sustainable agriculture May contain milk, egg, celery and mustard

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Milk, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (but don't let dust gather)

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Peel back lid halfway, remove sachet, pour boiling water to fill line, re-cover pot with lid & leave for 2 mins
  • 2. Stir in sachet contents, leave for another 2 mins while you check out @POTNOODLE
  • 3. Seize your opportunity! Strike while the pot's hot! Do not reheat!

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)590 kJ1915 kJ1800 kJ21%
Energy (kcal)143 kcal463 kcal436 kcal22%
Fat (g)5.5 g18 g17 g24%
of which saturates (g)2.6 g8.5 g7.9 g40%
Carbohydrate (g)20 g63 g61 g23%
of which sugars (g)0.9 g2.9 g2.7 g3%
Fibre (g)1.3 g4.3 g4 g0%
Protein (g)3.2 g10 g9.8 g20%
Salt (g)0.4 g1.3 g1.2 g20%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 305 g. ( Pack contains 1 portions )----

41 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

price, quality, flavour!

5 stars

100% worthy in every way!

Pot noodle

1 stars

I think this flavor pot noodle was terrible I had to add lots of salt for flavour. I normally like spicy food but I really didn't like this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hot hot hot

3 stars

washing the pots while I was waiting for the pot of gorgeousness to be ready I day dreamed about the amazing green pot noodles I adore. Now a new flavour was waiting for me. Mmmmmm it was time to try. Wowzers this pot blew my mind. Same quick and easy tasty meal but with a kick, a big kick. A bit too spicy for me (I'm a bit of a spice wimp) but can imagine the hot food fans it would be ideal. Overall not one for me I'll stick to chicken and mushroom for now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

bombay bad boy

1 stars

Both myself and my husband tried this as he's a pot noodle fan I just have once in a blue moon. Sadly neither of us will try or buy this one again. It was way to heavy on the spice to the point that we didn't finish it. Shame really because others are an ok snack [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bombay Bad Boy

4 stars

A great tasty snack or lunch, and I love how quick and easy it is to make. Quite hot so great for those who love spice, but a bit too spicy for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very pleasantly surprised!

4 stars

I haven't had one of these in years! Very much a staple part of my diet as a student, but can they re enter my life now as a grown up?! I admit I was a little worried about the spice, and although admittedly there I was pleasantly surprised. Filling too, and handy to take to work on shifts for a snack on the go with nothing but a fork and hot water needed! I will probably buy more of these, specifically for when I'm on shifts, I have to admit I was more impressed than I thought I would be! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Spice Spice Spice

5 stars

I love spicy food and the Bombay Bad Boy certainly delivered!!! Blew my head off but absolutely yummy. Perfect for lunch or just a snack. Just the right ratio of veg to noodles. Not for the faint hearted though!! Will be adding some of these to my next shop as lovely & so quick to make which is always a bonus for me. Would highly recommend to fellow spice lovers. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazingly yummy

5 stars

I think it's delicious very spicy and not for the faint hearted enjoyed this on a lunch break and kept me going till dinner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hot! Hot! Hot!

4 stars

A nice quick tasty snack. Very spicy-I would only try this if you like spicy hot food! (Was a little bit too hot for me) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It packs a punch

4 stars

So im not normally fond of spicy so I agreed I'd try it if my partner promised to help me. We agreed we'd try with and without the hot sauce sachet added to see which we preferred. Honestly without the sachet it was quite nice, though the noodles are not the same as in other pot noodles. They were more 'wheaty'. I could have eaten it all no bother but as soon as my partner put the hot sauce in, I had to bow out gracefully after 1 mouthful. Not for the faint hearted. Too spicy for me but he could manage it. Apart from the odd texture noodles, it was nice but waaay too spicy for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 41 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

