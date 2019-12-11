Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy 90G

price, quality, flavour! 5 stars A Tesco Customer10th April 2019 100% worthy in every way! Report

Pot noodle 1 stars Review from unilever.com 9th June 2017 I think this flavor pot noodle was terrible I had to add lots of salt for flavour. I normally like spicy food but I really didn't like this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hot hot hot 3 stars Review from unilever.com 8th June 2017 washing the pots while I was waiting for the pot of gorgeousness to be ready I day dreamed about the amazing green pot noodles I adore. Now a new flavour was waiting for me. Mmmmmm it was time to try. Wowzers this pot blew my mind. Same quick and easy tasty meal but with a kick, a big kick. A bit too spicy for me (I'm a bit of a spice wimp) but can imagine the hot food fans it would be ideal. Overall not one for me I'll stick to chicken and mushroom for now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

bombay bad boy 1 stars Review from unilever.com 8th June 2017 Both myself and my husband tried this as he's a pot noodle fan I just have once in a blue moon. Sadly neither of us will try or buy this one again. It was way to heavy on the spice to the point that we didn't finish it. Shame really because others are an ok snack [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bombay Bad Boy 4 stars Review from unilever.com 8th June 2017 A great tasty snack or lunch, and I love how quick and easy it is to make. Quite hot so great for those who love spice, but a bit too spicy for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very pleasantly surprised! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 6th June 2017 I haven't had one of these in years! Very much a staple part of my diet as a student, but can they re enter my life now as a grown up?! I admit I was a little worried about the spice, and although admittedly there I was pleasantly surprised. Filling too, and handy to take to work on shifts for a snack on the go with nothing but a fork and hot water needed! I will probably buy more of these, specifically for when I'm on shifts, I have to admit I was more impressed than I thought I would be! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Spice Spice Spice 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd June 2017 I love spicy food and the Bombay Bad Boy certainly delivered!!! Blew my head off but absolutely yummy. Perfect for lunch or just a snack. Just the right ratio of veg to noodles. Not for the faint hearted though!! Will be adding some of these to my next shop as lovely & so quick to make which is always a bonus for me. Would highly recommend to fellow spice lovers. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazingly yummy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd June 2017 I think it's delicious very spicy and not for the faint hearted enjoyed this on a lunch break and kept me going till dinner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hot! Hot! Hot! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th May 2017 A nice quick tasty snack. Very spicy-I would only try this if you like spicy hot food! (Was a little bit too hot for me) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]