Batchelors Big Super Noodles Chicken Flavoured 100G

Batchelors Big Super Noodles Chicken Flavoured 100G
£0.90
£9.00/kg

Per pot (350g) as prepared

Energy
1975kJ
471kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
19.9g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.1g

high

51%of the reference intake
Sugars
5g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
2.22g

high

37%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 564kJ/135kcal

Product Description

  • Dried noodles in a chicken flavour seasoning with peas and sweetcorn.
  • Love the Taste or Your Money Back
  • UK 18+. Closes:23:59 on 19.12.22.
  • Visit www.batchelorsmoneybackguarantee.co.uk for full T&Cs.
  • Love the Taste or your Money Back UK 18+. To claim your money back, visit www.batchelorsmoneybackguarantee.co.uk, tell us in a 15-word statement why you are not satisfied and follow the instructions to claim your refund. Claim by 23:59 on 19.12.22. Please retain receipt; claims without a valid receipt will not be accepted. Valid on purchases of promotional packs from participating retailers. Purchase price up to a maximum of £1.59 will be refunded to claimant's valid PayPal account within 21 days. Refunds to PayPal account only. Valid email address linked to PayPal account required. Max. 1 claim per product flavour, per person and max. total of 3 claims per person. Max. 1 claim per receipt. Receipts must be dated between 07.06.22 and 19.12.22. See website for full T&Cs. Promoter: Premier Foods Group Ltd., Premier House, Centrium Business Park, Griffith Way, St Albans, AL1 2RE.
  • Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Super Noodles in a Tasty Chicken Flavour Sauce
  • Super noodles
  • Tastyyy
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles (80%) (Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Lactate, Citric Acid), Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Colour (Carotenes), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Stabiliser (Potassium Carbonate), Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Carbonate)), Maltodextrin, Wheat Flour, Maize Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Dried Peas (1%), Salt, Dried Sweetcorn (1%), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5-Ribonucleotides), Flavourings, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Potassium Chloride, Thickener (Guar Gum), Yeast Extract, Ground Turmeric, Acids (Malic Acid, Lactic Acid), Parsley, Black Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Sesame and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For Best Before End see base of pot.Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • It's Super Simple...
  • 1 Pour in boiling water to the fill line
  • 2 Leave for 2 Minutes then stir
  • 3 Wait 2 more minutes, enjoy!
  • Take care! Contents will be not.

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 portion

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm quoting the codes printed on the pack.
  • Or write to us at UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • Or ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.batchelorsrange.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

39 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Like the taste a lot

5 stars

Like it a lot when I feel I need a tasty snack. And this is cheaper here.

Big

4 stars

Very big pot. Did my partner and son as a lunchtime snack and they both enjoyed it

Tasty

5 stars

Good flavour and a fun alternative for lunch.

Quick lunch

3 stars

Great if you want a quick lunch that doesn’t take long to prepare but it isn’t very filling. They do have a nice taste but I was hungry a short time later.

Nice quick lunch

5 stars

Nice for lunch. Really tasty

Product was okay bit Poland but all super noodle s

4 stars

Product was okay bit Poland but all super noodle seem to plan to me I’m not used to junk food I tried this free from checkoutsmart

No Nutritional value by yourself a bag of apples i

2 stars

No Nutritional value by yourself a bag of apples instead

Great for a quick and easy lunch. Not the most fla

3 stars

Great for a quick and easy lunch. Not the most flavoursome noodles and not as good as the packet Supernoodles but good value for the price.

Fills a whole when you need it!

4 stars

Fills a whole when you need it too in a flash. Quick to prepare and good size for the price. Will always prefer the original super noodle cooked on the hob.

Playing the second fiddle...

2 stars

I appreciate the bigger size, but it's still less quantity than their main competitor xl pot. Unfortunately Super Noodles are also inferior taste wise.

1-10 of 39 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

