Batchelors Big Super Noodles Chicken Flavoured 100G

Like it a lot when I feel I need a tasty snack. And this is cheaper here.
Very big pot. Did my partner and son as a lunchtime snack and they both enjoyed it
Good flavour and a fun alternative for lunch.
Great if you want a quick lunch that doesn’t take long to prepare but it isn’t very filling. They do have a nice taste but I was hungry a short time later.
Nice for lunch. Really tasty
Product was okay bit Poland but all super noodle seem to plan to me I’m not used to junk food I tried this free from checkoutsmart
No Nutritional value by yourself a bag of apples instead
Great for a quick and easy lunch. Not the most flavoursome noodles and not as good as the packet Supernoodles but good value for the price.
Fills a whole when you need it too in a flash. Quick to prepare and good size for the price. Will always prefer the original super noodle cooked on the hob.
I appreciate the bigger size, but it's still less quantity than their main competitor xl pot. Unfortunately Super Noodles are also inferior taste wise.