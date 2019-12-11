Pot Noodle Original Curry 90G

Recommend It 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I knew when i heard the name "noodles in a curry flavour" would taste delicious. I was glad to hear that there was a little sachet of mango sauce. I really love mangoes, so anything that has mangoes catches my eye instantly. These pot noodles were extremely easy to make as they only took 4 minutes. They are so quick and easy to make, especially when you are to lazy to make anything or getting late and you just want a quick snack. These are a definitely go to as they are quick fuel of energy. These noodles were really nice, they hit the spot. I definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brings back memories 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I haven't had a pot noodle for a while, after trying this flavour I'm unsure as to why.... Easy to make, quick to eat and filling when I'm starving. As a mum to a one year old, I don't find much time to have a proper meal for dinner time so this was the perfect little treat. I put it on a muffin and enjoyed the spicy flavours. My favourite thing to do with a pot noodle is leave it about 10 more minutes than says on the packet to ensure it's the perfect temperature and has absorbed all the water, this is just my recommendation. I definitely enjoyed this flavour and will be buying it again and stocking up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What More Could You Want? 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I may well be a child of the 80's but a pot noodle is still my go-to meal when I'm in a hurry. Whether I'm starving for lunch but don't have time to stop, a quick dinner before going out or a midnight snack after a tipple, you can't beat a pot noodle. I must admit to having always been a beef and mushroom girl but I'm so glad I tried the original curry flavour! It's tasty and mildly spicy with a sachet of mango sauce to add a hint of sweetness if you fancy. If the curry flavour was dairy free, I'd even add an extra bonus star [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not my favourite flavour 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Pot noodle is one of my favourite snacks, but I definitely prefer the chicken and mushroom flavour. Still lots of flavour, especially compared to other packaged noodles, but just not my favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot Noodle Curry 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 So Pot Noodle Curry. That tastes really good and the most important thing for me was that i can make it really easy and fast. Im a mum and sometimes it's nice to get something to eat quickly. Taste nice and would like to try other as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy yummy fix 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I'm always on the go,if I'm not with the kids, I'm either working of doing housework and I often need quick fixes which are tasty and filling. Pot noodle curry flavour was just what I needed to sort me out whilst the kids were having a nap. I'm not a spicy person so this was absolutely perfect. It takes ages to cool down but i really enjoyed the tang of the accompanying mango sauce. It was a bit messy so no wearing white but it really did sort my hunger out. Love the fact you can stock up and keep in the cupboard when needed. Definitely a favourite of mine and I shall be stocking up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy but peasy 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Pot noodles were a staple of my diet while I was at university, but now I don't have them that often. They're nothing groundbreaking about them, but they're simple enough to make and ideal for lunch at work. I had it today and just used the boiling tap to make it, which was super convenient. It took less than 5 minutes, all in all. Taste wise, I thought the curry flavour was perfect; not too spicy but it had a kick, and the mango added extra flavour. However, I wasn't keen on the peas and would have preferred them not to be there at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Give me some curry! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Who doesn’t love a Pot Noodle? It reminds me of childhood - a quick and easy way to grab a bite between numerous activities. Upon first look the Curry Pot Noodle is inviting - the classic branding and yellow coloured pot shows you exactly what to expect - and it didn’t disappoint! Followed the instructions to a tee and had a perfect snack - the right consistency and temperature. The new sachet style of sauce (mango chutney) was a surprise but worked remarkably well. Super sweet and good enough to eat on its own. The overall taste of the pot was slightly spicy but nothing that wouldn’t be expected of something curry flavoured. A great addition to the pot noodle family! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Curry Pot Noodle 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Curry pot noodles are and have always been my fave one, however would I use 8.5syns on one?? No!! They do serve a purpose and got me through some tough times in uni but they’re not an adult staple sorry PotNoodle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]