Pot Noodle Original Curry 90G

Product Description

  • Noodles in an Original Curry flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of sweet mango sauce.
  • Hungry, but have no time? Try the UK's No.1 delicious instant Noodles in a Curry flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of mango sauce. It's easy to make and only takes 4 minutes, so even if you aren't a master chef, you can make it. Less time cooking, more time chasing your dreams... Enjoy!
  • How is Pot Noodle made?
  • Although the cooking and eating is as easy as you want, the process of making our delicious Pot Noodle is complex and involves many different clever-expert-types doing lots of different things. But all of us have a shared goal - to deliver our tasty love buckets of joy every day so you can get a quick and easy snack when you want it. 'Cos we're nice like that. (Nielsen, Instant Hot Snack MAT Value Sales, 13/07/2017)
  • Want to pimp up your noodles or pasta?
  • We know the Pot is already perfect but if you’re feeling extra adventurous, then here are some top tips to spice up your pots…
  • Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom
  • So you have your Chicken & Mushroom ready and waiting, why not add in some cheese for an indulgent experience! The noodles are perfect with some melting cheese
  • Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese
  • This Italian classic is already magnifico, but why not try adding some olives to the pot to increase those Mediterranean vibes
  • Pot Noodle BBQ Pulled Pork
  • Ramp up the taste in your BBQ Pulled Pork pot with some crunchy bacon bits
  • Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato
  • Having a Beef & Tomato flavour Pot Noodle is good enough on its own but try adding some croutons for an even more filling experience
  • Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy
  • We know you’re already bold if you’ve tried the Bombay Bad Boy, but can you handle it with an extra kick? Add in some extra hot Hellmann’s Fruity Habanero sauce for a taste sensation
  • Pot Noodle Original Curry
  • Original Curry with some diced tomatoes thrown in if you fancy switching it up a bit
  • Pot Pasta Cheesy Broccoli
  • Get that pasta bake crunch by crushing some crisps on top of your cheesy broccoli pasta
  • UK’s No.1 Noodle brand
  • Quick, filling and tasty snack available in 10 more flavors
  • Just add boiling water, ready to eat in only 4 minutes
  • None of that artificial colours or preservatives stuff
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Hungrier? Try a King Pot!
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Noodle mix (96%): Dried noodles (64%) [WHEAT flour (contains calcium carbonate, iron, niacin, thiamin), palm oil, salt, firming agents (potassium carbonate, sodium carbonates)], maltodextrin, WHEAT flour, sugar, glucose syrup, carrots†, peas†, acidity regulator (sodium acetates), onion powder†, palm fat, flavour enhancer (monosodium glutamate), curry (0.5%) (cumin, coriander, turmeric, fenugreek seed, bay leaves, cloves, black pepper, cinnamon, chilli, fennel seed), flavourings, salt, yeast extract, potato starch, potassium chloride, garlic†, cheese powder (MILK). Sauce Sachet (4%): Mango sauce [mango puree (88%) (mango, sugar, salt, acid (acetic acid), spices), water, spirit vinegar, modified corn starch, cayenne pepper]. †From sustainable agriculture May contain egg, soy, celery and mustard

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Mustard, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (but don't let dust gather)

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Peel back lid halfway, remove sachet, pour boiling water to fill line, re-cover pot with lid & leave for 2 mins
  • 2. Stir in sachet contents, leave for another 2 mins while you check out @POTNOODLE
  • 3. Seize your opportunity! Strike while the pot's hot! Do not reheat!

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)601 kJ1948 kJ1833 kJ22%
Energy (kcal)145 kcal471 kcal442 kcal22%
Fat (g)5.4 g17 g16 g23%
of which saturates (g)2.6 g8.4 g7.9 g40%
Carbohydrate (g)21 g67 g64 g25%
of which sugars (g)2 g6.5 g6.1 g7%
Fibre (g)1.2 g3.9 g3.7 g0%
Protein (g)2.8 g9 g8.5 g17%
Salt (g)0.48 g1.5 g1.5 g25%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 305 g. ( Pack contains 1 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

86 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Recommend It

5 stars

I knew when i heard the name "noodles in a curry flavour" would taste delicious. I was glad to hear that there was a little sachet of mango sauce. I really love mangoes, so anything that has mangoes catches my eye instantly. These pot noodles were extremely easy to make as they only took 4 minutes. They are so quick and easy to make, especially when you are to lazy to make anything or getting late and you just want a quick snack. These are a definitely go to as they are quick fuel of energy. These noodles were really nice, they hit the spot. I definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brings back memories

4 stars

I haven't had a pot noodle for a while, after trying this flavour I'm unsure as to why.... Easy to make, quick to eat and filling when I'm starving. As a mum to a one year old, I don't find much time to have a proper meal for dinner time so this was the perfect little treat. I put it on a muffin and enjoyed the spicy flavours. My favourite thing to do with a pot noodle is leave it about 10 more minutes than says on the packet to ensure it's the perfect temperature and has absorbed all the water, this is just my recommendation. I definitely enjoyed this flavour and will be buying it again and stocking up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What More Could You Want?

5 stars

I may well be a child of the 80's but a pot noodle is still my go-to meal when I'm in a hurry. Whether I'm starving for lunch but don't have time to stop, a quick dinner before going out or a midnight snack after a tipple, you can't beat a pot noodle. I must admit to having always been a beef and mushroom girl but I'm so glad I tried the original curry flavour! It's tasty and mildly spicy with a sachet of mango sauce to add a hint of sweetness if you fancy. If the curry flavour was dairy free, I'd even add an extra bonus star [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not my favourite flavour

3 stars

Pot noodle is one of my favourite snacks, but I definitely prefer the chicken and mushroom flavour. Still lots of flavour, especially compared to other packaged noodles, but just not my favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot Noodle Curry

4 stars

So Pot Noodle Curry. That tastes really good and the most important thing for me was that i can make it really easy and fast. Im a mum and sometimes it's nice to get something to eat quickly. Taste nice and would like to try other as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy yummy fix

5 stars

I'm always on the go,if I'm not with the kids, I'm either working of doing housework and I often need quick fixes which are tasty and filling. Pot noodle curry flavour was just what I needed to sort me out whilst the kids were having a nap. I'm not a spicy person so this was absolutely perfect. It takes ages to cool down but i really enjoyed the tang of the accompanying mango sauce. It was a bit messy so no wearing white but it really did sort my hunger out. Love the fact you can stock up and keep in the cupboard when needed. Definitely a favourite of mine and I shall be stocking up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy but peasy

3 stars

Pot noodles were a staple of my diet while I was at university, but now I don't have them that often. They're nothing groundbreaking about them, but they're simple enough to make and ideal for lunch at work. I had it today and just used the boiling tap to make it, which was super convenient. It took less than 5 minutes, all in all. Taste wise, I thought the curry flavour was perfect; not too spicy but it had a kick, and the mango added extra flavour. However, I wasn't keen on the peas and would have preferred them not to be there at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Give me some curry!

4 stars

Who doesn’t love a Pot Noodle? It reminds me of childhood - a quick and easy way to grab a bite between numerous activities. Upon first look the Curry Pot Noodle is inviting - the classic branding and yellow coloured pot shows you exactly what to expect - and it didn’t disappoint! Followed the instructions to a tee and had a perfect snack - the right consistency and temperature. The new sachet style of sauce (mango chutney) was a surprise but worked remarkably well. Super sweet and good enough to eat on its own. The overall taste of the pot was slightly spicy but nothing that wouldn’t be expected of something curry flavoured. A great addition to the pot noodle family! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Curry Pot Noodle

4 stars

Curry pot noodles are and have always been my fave one, however would I use 8.5syns on one?? No!! They do serve a purpose and got me through some tough times in uni but they’re not an adult staple sorry PotNoodle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick , yummy & filling

5 stars

Tried the other flavours but not this one until now and I have to say it’s become a new favourite . Perfect for work or when it’s been a long day and cooking just isn’t on the agenda ! Didn’t feel hungry after it and have bought more since - would 100% recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

