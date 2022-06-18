We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nissin Soba Cup Peking Duck 87G

4.8(37)Write a review
Nissin Soba Cup Peking Duck 87G
£1.50
£17.25/kg

Product Description

  • Instant Wheat Noodles with Seasoning Sauce, Peking Duck Flavour.
  • After preparation: 180g
  • I am Recyclable
  • Lincensed by: Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Japan
  • Ready in 3 min
  • Pack size: 87G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles 74, 7% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Antioxidant (E306), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Seasoning Sauce 22, 4% [Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Dextrose, Water, Soybean Paste (Soybean, Wheat Flour, Water, Salt), Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Flavourings, Salt, Modified Starch, Vinegar, Chicken Fat, Colour (Plain Caramel), Spices], Carrot, Duck Meat Pieces 0, 9%, Spring Onion

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Celery, Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard and Sesame.

Storage

Best before end: see base.

Produce of

Produced in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation: 1 Remove the cap, lid and sachet. Fill cup with boiling water until the inner line.
  • 2 Close cap and let stand for 3 minutes. 3 Carefully, drain the water through the openings on the cap.
  • Attention: Please also note the drawing on the aluminium lid. 4 Add the content of sachet and stir well. Ready!

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Nissin Foods Kft.,
  • Momofuku u. 4.,
  • H-6000 Kecskemét.
  • Premier Foods Group,
  • Freepost Premier Foods.

Return to

  • Premier Foods Group,
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • Chadha Oriental Foods,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Road,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • Herts,
  • England,
  • AL7 1HW.
  • Consumer relations: www.nissin-foods.eu

Net Contents

87g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g prepared product
Energy 891 kJ/213 kcal
Fat 10,4 g
of which saturates 4,7 g
Carbohydrate 24,7 g
of which sugars 4,2 g
Protein 4,2 g
Salt 1,8 g
37 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Lovely

4 stars

It was very filling and I enjoyed it as well as other flavours I have tried I love the mixture of flavours. I could of had another and I will be buying more!

Faultless taste with straightforward, simple instr

5 stars

Faultless taste with straightforward, simple instructions. Great as a quick and easy snack!

Great taste

5 stars

Excellent product. I found it the perfect snack for when I am working. Great taste and I'll buy it again.

Good tasting noodles and convenient

5 stars

Good tasting noodles and convenient

Pleasantly surprised. Yummy noodles and full of fl

5 stars

Pleasantly surprised. Yummy noodles and full of flavour.

Great tasting

5 stars

Like the Peiping duck flavour. One of the best ever Soba noodles. The sauce was very thick and very tasty.

Instant noodles

4 stars

Quick and easy lunch, ready in a few minutes,full of flavour and filling, will buy it again.

Tasty noodles

5 stars

My go-to noodles when I want a quick meal. Easy to make and tasty - the sauce added at the end really makes them a lot nicer than basic noodles.

Delicious noodles and easy instructions

5 stars

Delicious noodles and easy instructions

Nice taste and so easy to prepare. Great as a snac

5 stars

Nice taste and so easy to prepare. Great as a snack or light meal.

