Nissin Soba Cup Peking Duck 87G

Lovely
It was very filling and I enjoyed it as well as other flavours I have tried I love the mixture of flavours. I could of had another and I will be buying more!
Faultless taste with straightforward, simple instr
Faultless taste with straightforward, simple instructions. Great as a quick and easy snack!
Great taste
Excellent product. I found it the perfect snack for when I am working. Great taste and I'll buy it again.
Good tasting noodles and convenient
Good tasting noodles and convenient
Pleasantly surprised. Yummy noodles and full of fl
Pleasantly surprised. Yummy noodles and full of flavour.
Great tasting
Like the Peiping duck flavour. One of the best ever Soba noodles. The sauce was very thick and very tasty.
Instant noodles
Quick and easy lunch, ready in a few minutes,full of flavour and filling, will buy it again.
Tasty noodles
My go-to noodles when I want a quick meal. Easy to make and tasty - the sauce added at the end really makes them a lot nicer than basic noodles.
Delicious noodles and easy instructions
Delicious noodles and easy instructions
Nice taste and so easy to prepare. Great as a snac
Nice taste and so easy to prepare. Great as a snack or light meal.