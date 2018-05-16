Nissin Soba Cup Yakitori Chicken 89G

Product Description
- Instant Wheat Noodles with Yakitori Chicken Sauce.
- Nissin SOBA makes irresistible noodles with yakisoba sauce and vegetables. With the choice of a convenient draining cap, it's easy to prepare and serve in the office or at home. Enjoy a savoury sauce with grilled green onion and chicken pieces with Soba Yakitori Chicken.
- Yakitori means charcoal grilled chicken on a skew and is a traditional appetizer served in Japanese bars. Our sauce is inspired by the typical Yakitori flavour, coming from the roasted chicken, caramelized soy sauce and grilled green onion. A perfect match for Soba. Enjoy!
- After preparation: 180g
- Pack size: 0.089KG
Information
Ingredients
Noodles 72, 2% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavour Enhancer E621, Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Antioxidant E306, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid], Seasoning Sauce 21, 3% [Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Salt, Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Chicken Fat, Onion Powder, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Flavourings, Colours (Plain Caramel, Curcumin and Paprika Extract), Modified Starch], Onion, Chicken Meat 1, 1%, Red Bell Pepper, Green Onion
Allergy Information
- May contains traces of Celery, Crustacean, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard and Sesame
Storage
Best before end: see bottom.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation:
- 1. Remove the cap, lid and sachet. Fill cup with boiling water until the inner line.
- 2. Close cap and let stand for 3 minutes.
- 3. Carefully, drain the water through the openings on the cap. Attention: Please also note the drawing on the aluminum lid.
- 4. Add the content of sachet and stir well. Ready!
Warnings
- ATTENTION!
- The cup is hot. Please be careful when draining.
Distributor address
- Nissin Foods GmbH,
- Berner Str. 119,
- D-60437 Frankfurt am Main.
Return to
- www.nissin-foods.de
Net Contents
89g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g prepared product:
|Energy
|925 kJ / 221 kcal
|Fat
|10,8g
|of which saturates
|4,6g
|Carbohydrate
|24,7g
|of which sugars
|4,3g
|Protein
|4,9g
|Salt
|1,9g
Safety information
