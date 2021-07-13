We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Homeware sale
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Cereals
Family Favourite Cereal
Family Favourite Cereal
Showing
1-24
of
85 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(15)
10 Categories
Filter by
Chocolate
Cereal
(24)
Filter by
Frosted Cereal
(4)
Filter by
Honey & Flavoured
Cereals
(19)
Filter by
Wheat & Oat
Biscuit Cereal
(22)
Filter by
Variety Pack
Cereal
(2)
Filter by
Smooth
Porridge
(1)
Filter by
Crunchy & Nutty
Cereal
(10)
Filter by
Malt Wheats
Cereal
(7)
Filter by
Multigrain Hoops
Cereal
(11)
Filter by
Rice Snaps
Cereal
(7)
18 Brands
Filter by
Kellogg's
(24)
Filter by
Tesco
(22)
Filter by
Weetabix
(10)
Filter by
Nestle
(5)
Filter by
Shreddies
(5)
Filter by
Cheerios
(4)
Filter by
Fruit Bowl
(3)
Filter by
Shredded Wheat
(2)
Filter by
Cookie Crisp
(1)
Filter by
Crunchy Nut
(1)
Filter by
Golden Nuggets
(1)
Filter by
Honey Monster
(1)
Filter by
Krave
(1)
Filter by
Nesquik
(1)
Filter by
Oreo
(1)
Filter by
Ready Brek
(1)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(84)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(84)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(84)
Filter by
No egg
(83)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(75)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(65)
Filter by
No soya
(59)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(57)
Filter by
High fibre
(54)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(47)
Filter by
Low fat
(44)
Filter by
No lactose
(43)
Filter by
No milk
(43)
Filter by
Low salt
(41)
Filter by
Vegan
(29)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(85)
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Oat Granola Nut & Chocolate 380G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2021 until 25/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Granola Cereal
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.79
/100g
Add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Oat Granola Nut & Chocolate 380G
Add
add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Oat Granola Nut & Chocolate 380G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2021 until 25/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Weetabix Cereal 48 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat Biscuits Cereal
shelf
£
4.80
£
0.10
/each
Add Weetabix Cereal 48 Pack
Add
add Weetabix Cereal 48 Pack to basket
Kellogg's Coco Pops Cereal 720G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Rice Snaps Cereal
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
3.00
£
0.42
/100g
Add Kellogg's Coco Pops Cereal 720G
Add
add Kellogg's Coco Pops Cereal 720G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Weetabix Banana Cereal 24 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Honey & Flavoured Cereals
shelf
£
3.20
£
0.13
/each
Add Weetabix Banana Cereal 24 Pack
Add
add Weetabix Banana Cereal 24 Pack to basket
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Honey Nut Corn Flakes
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.60
/100g
Add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500G
Add
add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500G to basket
Nestle Curiously Cinnamon Cereal 565G
Write a review
Rest of
Honey & Flavoured Cereals
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.53
/100g
Add Nestle Curiously Cinnamon Cereal 565G
Add
add Nestle Curiously Cinnamon Cereal 565G to basket
Nestle Nesquik Cereal 375G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Hoops & Boulders Cereal
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.53
/100g
Add Nestle Nesquik Cereal 375G
Add
add Nestle Nesquik Cereal 375G to basket
Nestle Shredded Wheat Cereal 30 Pack 675G
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat Biscuits Cereal
shelf
£
2.70
£
0.40
/100g
Add Nestle Shredded Wheat Cereal 30 Pack 675G
Add
add Nestle Shredded Wheat Cereal 30 Pack 675G to basket
Weetabix Cereal 24 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat Biscuits Cereal
shelf
£
2.80
£
0.12
/each
Add Weetabix Cereal 24 Pack
Add
add Weetabix Cereal 24 Pack to basket
Weetabix Weetos Chocolate Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Hoops & Boulders Cereal
shelf
£
2.90
£
0.58
/100g
Add Weetabix Weetos Chocolate Cereal 500G
Add
add Weetabix Weetos Chocolate Cereal 500G to basket
Kellogg's Coco Pops Rocks Cereal 350G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Hoops & Boulders Cereal
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.72
/100g
Add Kellogg's Coco Pops Rocks Cereal 350G
Add
add Kellogg's Coco Pops Rocks Cereal 350G to basket
Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 48 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat Biscuits Cereal
shelf
£
1.89
£
0.04
/each
Add Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 48 Pack
Add
add Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 48 Pack to basket
Weetabix Cereal 12 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat Biscuits Cereal
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.12
/each
Add Weetabix Cereal 12 Pack
Add
add Weetabix Cereal 12 Pack to basket
Tesco Blueberry Wheats Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Minis & Bitesize Cereal
shelf
£
1.80
£
0.36
/100g
Add Tesco Blueberry Wheats Cereal 500G
Add
add Tesco Blueberry Wheats Cereal 500G to basket
Tesco Apricot Wheats Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Minis & Bitesize Cereal
shelf
£
1.80
£
0.36
/100g
Add Tesco Apricot Wheats Cereal 500G
Add
add Tesco Apricot Wheats Cereal 500G to basket
Tesco Choco Hoops Cereal 375G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Hoops & Boulders Cereal
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.27
/100g
Add Tesco Choco Hoops Cereal 375G
Add
add Tesco Choco Hoops Cereal 375G to basket
Tesco Pillows With Milk Chocolate Filling 375G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Pillows
shelf
£
1.10
£
0.29
/100g
Add Tesco Pillows With Milk Chocolate Filling 375G
Add
add Tesco Pillows With Milk Chocolate Filling 375G to basket
Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat Biscuits Cereal
shelf
Aldi Price Match
£
0.95
£
0.04
/each
Add Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack
Add
add Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack to basket
Aldi Price Match
Tesco Multigrain Hoops Cereal 375G
Write a review
Rest of
Multigrain Hoops Cereal
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.27
/100g
Add Tesco Multigrain Hoops Cereal 375G
Add
add Tesco Multigrain Hoops Cereal 375G to basket
Tesco Choco Snaps 375G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Rice Snaps Cereal
shelf
Aldi Price Match
£
0.69
£
0.18
/100g
Add Tesco Choco Snaps 375G
Add
add Tesco Choco Snaps 375G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Tesco Honey Hoops Cereal 375G
Write a review
Rest of
Honey & Flavoured Cereals
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.27
/100g
Add Tesco Honey Hoops Cereal 375G
Add
add Tesco Honey Hoops Cereal 375G to basket
Tesco Frosted Flakes Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Frosted Cereal
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.20
/100g
Add Tesco Frosted Flakes Cereal 500G
Add
add Tesco Frosted Flakes Cereal 500G to basket
Tesco Honey Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Honey Nut Corn Flakes
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.20
/100g
Add Tesco Honey Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500G
Add
add Tesco Honey Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500G to basket
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Fruit & Nut Oat Granola 380G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2021 until 25/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Granola Cereal
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.79
/100g
Add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Fruit & Nut Oat Granola 380G
Add
add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Fruit & Nut Oat Granola 380G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2021 until 25/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Showing
1-24
of
85 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
4
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(15)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(107)
Cereals
(107)
Family Favourite Cereal
(107)
Chocolate Cereal
(24)
Frosted Cereal
(4)
Honey & Flavoured Cereals
(19)
Wheat & Oat Biscuit Cereal
(22)
Variety Pack Cereal
(2)
Smooth Porridge
(1)
Crunchy & Nutty Cereal
(10)
Malt Wheats Cereal
(7)
Multigrain Hoops Cereal
(11)
Rice Snaps Cereal
(7)
Filter by
BRAND
Kellogg's
(24)
Tesco
(22)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(84)
Pescetarian
(84)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Homeware sale
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close