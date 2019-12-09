By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Weetabix Cereal 24 Pack

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Weetabix Cereal 24 Pack
£ 2.80
£0.12/each
A 2-biscuit serving contains
  • Energy574kJ 136kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.10g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1531kJ/

Product Description

  • Whole Wheat Cereal with Added Vitamins & Iron.
  • For more great recipe ideas find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram
  • Facebook: Weetabix.uk
  • Instagram: @weetabixofficial
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • #Anywhichwayabix
  • Visit weetabix.co.uk for inspiration!
  • The nation's favourite cereal†
  • Looking for a healthy start?
  • Weetabix is packed with 100% Wholegrain goodness* and is High in Fibre. Top it with fresh blueberries and pumpkin seeds. Adding pumpkin seeds boosts Iron, Zinc and Magnesium to help support you immune system‡.
  • Make a super breakfast for a super you!
  • Have you had yours?
  • *Wheat Bran fibre contributes to an acceleration of intestinal transit as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle. The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 10g of wheat bran fibre.
  • For a tasty breakfast, try them... Any-which-way-a-bix
  • Berries-a-bix - Have fun with scrumptious berries & fresh milk
  • Exotic-a-bix - Fresh kiwi & mango topped with toasted almonds
  • Burst-a-bix - Sweet and tart redcurrants & apricots with yoghurt
  • Have you had your Weetabix?

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Breakfast Cereals Weetabix Limited Burton Latimer

  • 100% British wholegrain wheat
  • High in fibre
  • Fortified with vitamins & iron
  • Low in sugar and salt
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Iron, Zinc and Magnesium to help support you immune system
  • High in fibre
  • Low in sugar and salt

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat (95%), Malted Barley Extract, Sugar, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin (B2), Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free placeFor Best Before, see bottom flap.

Number of uses

This pack contains twelve 2-biscuit servings

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy Weetabix in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the "Best Before" date to the address detailed.
  • We'd love to hear what you think Weetabix. Please contact us: via our website at www.weetabix.co.uk/get-in-touch
  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.
  • (UK only)
  • Weetabix Limited,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,

Net Contents

24 x Biscuits

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 2 biscuit serving%RI* per 100g
Energy 1531kJ/574kJ/362kcal
Fat 2.0g0.8g
of which saturates 0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrates69g26g
of which sugars 4.2g1.6g
Fibre 10g3.8g
Protein 12g4.5g
Salt 0.28g0.10g
Thiamin (B1) 0.94mg0.35mg85%
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg0.45mg86%
Niacin 14mg5.3mg88%
Folic Acid 170µg64µg85%
Iron 12mg4.5mg86%
Vitamins & Iron---
*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
This pack contains twelve 2-biscuit servings---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very filling and good for you.

5 stars

It is good with fresh fruit or tin fruit in juice.

Oatibix

5 stars

Product is fine but I really WANT Oatibix!!!!!

Usually bought next

Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500G

£ 3.00
£0.60/100g

Nestle Shreddies Original Cereal 415G

£ 2.10
£0.51/100g

Kellogg's Corn Flakes Cereal 450G

£ 1.89
£0.42/100g

Ready Brek Original Porridge 450G

£ 2.00
£0.44/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here