Nestle Shredded Wheat Cereal 30 Pack 675G

5(844)Write a review
Per portion 45g
  • Energy685kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ

Product Description

  • 100% Whole Grain Wheat Cereal Biscuits
  • Promotional packs are subject to availability, while stocks last. We cannot guarantee that your delivered pack will carry a featured promotion.
  • NESTLE SHREDDED WHEAT is made with just one natural ingredient - 100% wholegrain wheat, which is crafted into deliciously crispy biscuits for a mouthwateringly good breakfast cereal for the whole family. Each scrumptious bowlful is low in saturated fat and sugar, contains no artificial colours or flavours and is high in fibre. Our wholegrain wheat is sown, grown and ripened in Britain, using a recipe unchanged since 1893. Nothing more, Nothing less, just 100% natural whole grain.
  • Give your family a delicious breakfast cereal packed with whole grain. Serve with cold or hot milk, and why not try with fresh fruit and yoghurt.
  • Meet the SHREDDED WHEAT family...tasty Honey & Nut SHREDDED WHEAT is also low in saturated fat, and our MULTIGRAIN options of Barley & Spelt and Rye & Quinoa offer something a little different. And don't forget, our SHREDDED WHEAT BITESIZE is also made with nothing but 100% British wholegrain wheat.
  • NESTLE SHREDDED WHEAT breakfast cereal is made with just one natural ingredient
  • 100% wholegrain wheat - sown, grown and ripened in Britain
  • Deliciously crispy, toasted biscuits made using a recipe unchanged since 1893
  • No artificial colours or flavours, no added salt or sugar
  • Low in saturated fat
  • High in fibre
  • Pack size: 675g
  • Low in sugar, salt & saturated fat
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat (100%)

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured in a facility that processes Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items:
  • 125ml Milk
  • A glass of Water
  • Fresh fruit 1 of 5-a-day
  • Try me with...
  • Drizzled Honey
  • Succulent Raspberries
  • Tasty Bluebberies
  • Juicy Strawberries
  • Chopped Nuts

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

844 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolute favourite breakfast!

5 stars

My best friends were raving about this and I finally got it! I now have it every single morning and really love it. Thank you!

Best Ever Cereal

5 stars

I absolutely love shredded wheat, just with cold milk, nothing else. I could eat them 3 times a day but unfortunately they are not available where I live in Germany. We fill up the car with them when we visit UK

Good if you have diabetes

5 stars

Love this, because it's 100% whole wheat, I have diabetes2, so I eat this regular, and it's pure, so nothing added, and that's got to be good for you.

Great for a diabetic - have it every day

5 stars

I have been having this for years and really enjoy it.

Simply the best

5 stars

In the winter nothing beats having 2 Shredded Wheat with hot milk for breakfast. Actually nothing beats it in the summer too

great name

5 stars

A suggestion for your suggestion box.Why do you colour print over the packaging inside the box,almost as extra advertising that you only see when about to eat the product.I am sure people will know what is inside box,so save some money and do away with printing that is not needed.

Poor Quality

4 stars

I’ve noticed that the last two boxes of Shedded Wheat that the actual biscuits have been damaged corners holes and up to a third missing the outer package is fine, have always enjoyed this product but find quality poor.

Super healthy cereal - just 100% wheat

5 stars

Disappointed to see packaging is promoting box bowls. I was happy to see bite sized now is 100% wheat also. But I think most consumers like me who enjoy a really healthy cereal are also likely to want a healthy environment. Recycling is paramount. Convenience packs for people who can’t find 20 seconds to get a bowl, spoon and milk out are probably not going to be consumers of such a healthy product. We shouldn’t be encouraging such laziness. I would not recommend box bowls to anyone.

Tastes like carboard

1 stars

I bought this thinking it was the little ones bit shocked when I saw I’d gotten horse food. Thought I’d try it but never again. So disgusting it’s like carboard extremely disappointed

Breakfast

5 stars

I’ve just finished my supermarket weekly shop and on reflection realised that, over my 80 years or so, I have been regularly and happily starting my days with Nestle Shredded Wheat with some mixed fruits! Long may it continue!

1-10 of 844 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

