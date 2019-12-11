By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Cookie Crisp Cereal 500G

4.5(188)
Nestle Cookie Crisp Cereal 500G
£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

Offer

Per portion 30g
  • Energy492kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt0.24g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1641kJ

Product Description

  • Fortified Crispy Wheat and Maize Cereal with Chocolate Flavour Chips
  • For more info... nestlecereals.co.uk
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Good to know
  • To produce 100g of this product we have used 35.2g of Whole Grain.
  • We guarantee every Nestlé cereal with the green banner contains at least 8g of Whole Grain per serving.
  • Grab Your Cookie Crisp
  • ....before everyone else does!
  • Whole grain
  • High in fibre
  • Cookielicious
  • Natural source of fibre from whole grain
  • Source of calcium and iron
  • 6 vits
  • No preservatives
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g
  • High in fibre
  • Source of calcium and iron

Information

Ingredients

Cereal Grains (Whole Grain Wheat (35%), Maize Semolina (28%), Wheat Flour), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Sugar (Sugar, Molasses), Sunflower Oil, Vitamins and Minerals (Calcium, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Iron, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.2%), Icing Sugar (with Anti-Caking Agent: Starch), Salt, Cocoa Powder (0.5%), Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Tocopherols

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, Peanuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items:
  • 125ml Milk
  • A glass of water
  • Fresh fruit 1 of 5-a-day
  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g

Number of uses

16 Servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • We'd love to hear your comments about Nestlé cereals, so please let us know what you think, we always appreciate hearing from you. If you are unhappy with your purchase, please return to:
  • Freepost Nestlé UK Consumer Services.
  • Phone 00800 0789 0789
  • Phone lines are open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Cookie CrispPer 30g of Cookie CrispRI - Reference Intake for Adults* Reference IntakeRI - Reference Intake for Adults* A 30g serving provides
Energy1641kJ492kJ8400kJ492kJ
-388kcal116kcal2000kcal116kcal
Fat5.0g1.5g70g1.5g
of which saturates0.7g0.2g20g0.2g
Carbohydrate76g23g
of which sugars22g6.7g90g6.7g
Fibre6.0g1.8g
Protein6.7g2.0g
Salt0.79g0.24g6g0.24g
Vitamins and Minerals %RI* %RI*
Vitamin D2.64µg 53%0.79µg 16%
Riboflavin1.1mg 77%0.32mg 23%
Niacin12mg 76%3.7mg 23%
Vitamin B61.1mg 79%0.33mg 24%
Folic Acid151µg 76%45.3µg 23%
Pantothenic Acid4.5mg 75%1.36mg 23%
Calcium794mg 99%238mg 30%
Iron7.6mg 54%2.3mg 16%
* Reference Intake (RI)----
A 30g serving of Nestlé Cookie Crisp provides at least 16% of the RI of eight vitamins and minerals----
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

188 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

188 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

So yummmy

5 stars

I buy this literally every week, me and my family love it so much!

Kids fav

5 stars

My kids love this stuff had to stock up for half term they have a box each to stop the arguing. It's a good way to get cereal in them

Cookie crisp

3 stars

I think it tastes good but over paid for this product

COOKIESSSS

5 stars

The quality was infact very good and the were totally scrumptious. I use these little bites sent from heaven to cure my craving of miniture cookie cereales. My prefered way to injest these unbelevably mouth watering snacks for one to enjoy very much so when alone is in a bowl with milk preferably green.

There are so yummy

5 stars

There are so yummy

Disgusting and sick causing

1 stars

I should never have bought this cereal. On my first bowl I felt absolutely sick. I threw up straight after it.

Delicious

5 stars

I bought this for my kids and the love it they have a bowl of it after school the eat it like crisp

Cookie Crisp

5 stars

He's cute, I love him<3. Thank you Nestle! Thank you Google!

Favourite Cereal

5 stars

My all time favourite cereal, so tasty! Everyone in the house loves it so a box doesn't last long!

Simply incredible

5 stars

This cereal was the single handed greatest purchase of my life. The first mouthful entered my dry mouth and I knew it was the one, every everlasting crunch brought my mouth a tantalising sensation. I have a attached a picture of me and the box sat watching rick and Morty after a long day, definitely recommend :)

1-10 of 188 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

