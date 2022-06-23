We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kellogg's Krave Chocolate Hazelnut Flavour 410G

Kellogg's Krave Chocolate Hazelnut Flavour 410G

Low Everyday Price

£ 2.49
£0.61/100g

30g

Energy
571kJ
136kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
4.5g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.8g

high

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1904kJ

Product Description

  • Mixed Cereal Pillows Containing a Chocolate and Hazelnut Flavoured Filling, Fortified with Vitamins.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Free Adult Ticket
  • Adult Ticket or Child Ticket = Free Adult Ticket
  • When you buy a full "on the day" priced child or adult ticket
  • We're giving adults some amazing free fun at many of the UK and Republic of Ireland's top attractions. Enjoy a fun-filled day out for all the family at Thorpe Park Resort, Alton Towers Resort, The Dungeons across the UK, plus many more!
  • ©2022 DWAL L.L.C ©2022 The Lego Group ©The london Eye 2022 all rights reserved.
  • Conceived and designed by Marks Barfield Architects. © Orange Eyes Ltd 2009 & 2012. "Bear Grylls" is a registered trademark of Bear Grylls Ventures LLP.
  • Win
  • A Fun Family Short Break!
  • UK/ROI. 18+. No purchase necessary. For full T&Cs and to enter prize draw visit merlinfun.com and enter your details. Opens 10.02.2022, closes 31.10.2022. Prizes: one night break for 4 to one of Alton Towers Resort, Chessington World of Adventures Resort, Thorpe Park Resort, Legoland® Windsor Resort, Warwick Castle (at Merlin's allocation). 5 prizes to be won. Max one entry and prize per person/email.
  • B Vitamins*
  • *Source of vitamins B1, B2, B6 & B12. Vitamin B1 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • TM, ®, C 2022 Kellogg Company. All rights reserved.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • B Vitamins - Source of vitamins B1, B2, B6 & B12
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Pack size: 410G
  • Vitamin B1 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • B Vitamins - Source of vitamins B1, B2, B6 & B12

Information

Ingredients

Cereal Flours (53%) (Wheat, Oat, Rice), Chocolate and Hazelnut Flavoured Filling (Sugar, Vegetable Oils {Palm, Sunflower, Rapeseed}, Glucose Syrup, Chocolate(4%) {Sugar, Cocoa Mass}, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Whey Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Hazelnuts (1%), Emulsifier {Sunflower Lecithin}, Natural Flavouring), Sugar, Salt, Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Carotenes), Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamins: Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals, other Nuts. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

13 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066

Net Contents

410g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/30g%RI*
Energy1904kJ571kJ
-453kcal136kcal7%
Fat15g4.5g6%
of which saturates3.8g1.1g6%
Carbohydrate71g21g8%
of which sugars26g7.8g9%
Fibre3.7g1.1g
Protein6.6g2.0g4%
Salt0.94g0.28g5%
Thiamin0.91mg83%0.27mg25%
Riboflavin1.2mg86%0.36mg25%
Vitamin B60.84mg60%0.25mg18%
Vitamin B122.1µg84%0.63µg25%
Vitamins:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Krave can become a crave

4 stars

These are the only cereal my spn will eat. Always packaged well and always taste good.

