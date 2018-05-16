We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kellogg's Crunchy Nut 1Kg

£ 4.25
£0.42/100g
30g
  • Energy505kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars11g
    12%
  • Salt0.23g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1683kJ

Product Description

  • Toasted Flakes of Corn with Sugar, Peanuts and Honey, Fortified with Vitamins and Minerals.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • *Contains ≥15% RI vitamin D which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.
  • The No.1 Taste Brand*
  • *Tested against the top selling adult cereal brands in the UK.
  • The Trouble is they All Taste Too Good!
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Chocolate
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Clusters Honey & Nut
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Peanut Butter
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Caramelised Hazelnuts
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Hazelnut & Chocolate
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Fruit & Nut
  • Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
  • TM, ®, © 2021 Kellogg Company.
  • All rights reserved.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • 50% of Your Daily Vitamin D Needs
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 1000G
  • Vitamin D which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Peanuts (6%), Molasses, Honey (1%), Salt, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Best before: see top.Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

33 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Check Locally Box. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/30g%RI*
Energy 1683kJ505kJ
-398kcal119kcal6%
Fat 4.5g1.4g2%
of which saturates 0.7g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate 82g25g10%
of which sugars 35g11g12%
Fibre 2.5g0.8g
Protein 6.0g1.8g4%
Salt 0.75g0.23g4%
Vitamin D 8.4µg168%2.5µg50%
Thiamin (B1) 0.91mg83%0.27mg25%
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg86%0.35mg25%
Niacin (B3)13mg81%4.0mg25%
Vitamin B6 1.2mg86%0.35mg25%
Folic Acid (B9)166µg83%49.8µg25%
Vitamin B12 2.1µg84%0.63µg25%
Iron 8.0mg57%2.4mg17%
Vitamins:----
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

