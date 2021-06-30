We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Homeware sale
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Cereals
Family Favourite Cereal
Wheat & Oat Biscuit Cereal
Wheat & Oat Biscuit Cereal
Showing
1-22
of
22 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Wheat & Oat
Biscuit Cereal
(22)
7 Brands
Filter by
Weetabix
(9)
Filter by
Tesco
(5)
Filter by
Fruit Bowl
(3)
Filter by
Shredded Wheat
(2)
Filter by
Kellogg's
(1)
Filter by
Nestle
(1)
Filter by
Stockwell Co
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(22)
Filter by
High fibre
(22)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(22)
Filter by
No egg
(22)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(22)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(22)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(22)
Filter by
Low salt
(21)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(20)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(19)
Filter by
No lactose
(19)
Filter by
No milk
(19)
Filter by
No soya
(19)
Filter by
Vegan
(18)
Filter by
Low fat
(14)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(22)
Kellog's Raisin Wheats 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Minis & Bitesize Cereal
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.44
/100g
Add Kellog's Raisin Wheats 450G
Add
add Kellog's Raisin Wheats 450G to basket
Weetabix Cereal 48 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat Biscuits Cereal
shelf
£
4.80
£
0.10
/each
Add Weetabix Cereal 48 Pack
Add
add Weetabix Cereal 48 Pack to basket
Weetabix Chocolate Cereal 24 Pack 540G
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat Biscuits Cereal
shelf
£
3.20
£
0.13
/each
Add Weetabix Chocolate Cereal 24 Pack 540G
Add
add Weetabix Chocolate Cereal 24 Pack 540G to basket
Weetabix Banana Cereal 24 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Honey & Flavoured Cereals
shelf
£
3.20
£
0.13
/each
Add Weetabix Banana Cereal 24 Pack
Add
add Weetabix Banana Cereal 24 Pack to basket
Weetabix Melts Milk Chocolate Cereal 360G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Pillows
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Weetabix Melts Milk Chocolate Cereal 360G
Add
add Weetabix Melts Milk Chocolate Cereal 360G to basket
Weetabix Melts White Chocolate Cereal 360G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Pillows
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Weetabix Melts White Chocolate Cereal 360G
Add
add Weetabix Melts White Chocolate Cereal 360G to basket
Nestle Shredded Wheat Cereal 30 Pack 675G
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat Biscuits Cereal
shelf
£
2.70
£
0.40
/100g
Add Nestle Shredded Wheat Cereal 30 Pack 675G
Add
add Nestle Shredded Wheat Cereal 30 Pack 675G to basket
Fruit Bowl 24 Strawberry Wheat Biscuits 450G
Write a review
£
2.30
£
0.51
/100g
Add Fruit Bowl 24 Strawberry Wheat Biscuits 450G
Add
add Fruit Bowl 24 Strawberry Wheat Biscuits 450G to basket
Nestle Shredded Wheat Bitesize Cereal 720G
Write a review
Rest of
Minis & Bitesize Cereal
shelf
£
2.60
£
0.36
/100g
Add Nestle Shredded Wheat Bitesize Cereal 720G
Add
add Nestle Shredded Wheat Bitesize Cereal 720G to basket
Weetabix Cereal 24 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat Biscuits Cereal
shelf
£
2.80
£
0.12
/each
Add Weetabix Cereal 24 Pack
Add
add Weetabix Cereal 24 Pack to basket
Weetabix Crispy Minis Fruit Nut Cereal 500G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Minis & Bitesize Cereal
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.60
/100g
Add Weetabix Crispy Minis Fruit Nut Cereal 500G
Add
add Weetabix Crispy Minis Fruit Nut Cereal 500G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 48 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat Biscuits Cereal
shelf
£
1.89
£
0.04
/each
Add Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 48 Pack
Add
add Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 48 Pack to basket
Weetabix Cereal 12 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat Biscuits Cereal
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.12
/each
Add Weetabix Cereal 12 Pack
Add
add Weetabix Cereal 12 Pack to basket
Tesco Raisin Wheats Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Minis & Bitesize Cereal
shelf
£
1.80
£
0.36
/100g
Add Tesco Raisin Wheats Cereal 500G
Add
add Tesco Raisin Wheats Cereal 500G to basket
Tesco Blueberry Wheats Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Minis & Bitesize Cereal
shelf
£
1.80
£
0.36
/100g
Add Tesco Blueberry Wheats Cereal 500G
Add
add Tesco Blueberry Wheats Cereal 500G to basket
Tesco Apricot Wheats Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Minis & Bitesize Cereal
shelf
£
1.80
£
0.36
/100g
Add Tesco Apricot Wheats Cereal 500G
Add
add Tesco Apricot Wheats Cereal 500G to basket
Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat Biscuits Cereal
shelf
Aldi Price Match
£
0.95
£
0.04
/each
Add Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack
Add
add Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack to basket
Aldi Price Match
Stockwell & Co 24 Wheat Biscuits 432G
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
0.74
£
0.17
/100g
Add Stockwell & Co 24 Wheat Biscuits 432G
Add
add Stockwell & Co 24 Wheat Biscuits 432G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Weetabix Cereal 72 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat Biscuits Cereal
shelf
£
5.25
£
0.07
/each
Add Weetabix Cereal 72 Pack
Add
add Weetabix Cereal 72 Pack to basket
Nestle Shredded Wheat Honey Nut Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Minis & Bitesize Cereal
shelf
£
2.35
£
0.47
/100g
Add Nestle Shredded Wheat Honey Nut Cereal 500G
Add
add Nestle Shredded Wheat Honey Nut Cereal 500G to basket
Fruit Bowl Banana Wheat Biscuit 24 450G
Write a review
£
2.30
£
0.51
/100g
Add Fruit Bowl Banana Wheat Biscuit 24 450G
Add
add Fruit Bowl Banana Wheat Biscuit 24 450G to basket
Fruit Bowl Blackcurrant Wheat Biscuit 24 Pack 450G
Write a review
£
2.30
£
0.51
/100g
Add Fruit Bowl Blackcurrant Wheat Biscuit 24 Pack 450G
Add
add Fruit Bowl Blackcurrant Wheat Biscuit 24 Pack 450G to basket
Showing
1-22
of
22 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(22)
Cereals
(22)
Family Favourite Cereal
(22)
Wheat & Oat Biscuit Cereal
(22)
Filter by
BRAND
Weetabix
(9)
Tesco
(5)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(22)
High fibre
(22)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Homeware sale
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close