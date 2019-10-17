By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Nesquik Cereal 375G

5(69)Write a review
Nestle Nesquik Cereal 375G
Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavoured Fortified Wheat and Maize Cereal
  • For more info... nestlecereals.co.uk
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • NESTLE NESQUIK is a fun and delicious tasting breakfast cereal that all the family will love. Crispy and crunchy cocoa flavoured cereal balls will turn the milk chocolatey and release that scrumptious NESQUIK chocolate flavour milk for a heavenly breakfast experience. It's made with 45% whole grain and is high in fibre. Contains 9 vitamins and minerals including iron and calcium. That's not all, NESQUIK cereal contains no artificial colours or flavours.
  • Start the day with a smile! Enjoy your bowl of NESQUIK with cold or hot milk, and why not try with a piece of fresh fruit.
  • NESTLE NESQUIK is a fun and delicious chocolate flavour breakfast cereal
  • Crunchy cocoa cereal balls that turn the milk chocolatey
  • Contains 9 vitamins and minerals including iron and calcium
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Made with 45% whole grain
  • High in fibre
  • Pack size: 375g
  • Source of calcium & iron

Information

Ingredients

Cereal Grains (Whole Grain Wheat (51.4%), Maize Semolina (17.0%)), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (5.7%), Vitamins and Minerals (Calcium, Niacin (B3), Pantothenic Acid (B5), Iron, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, Peanuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items:
  • 125ml Milk
  • A Glass of Water
  • Fresh Fruit 1 of 5-a-day

Number of uses

12 servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • We'd love to hear your comments about Nestlé cereals, so please let us know what you think, we always appreciate hearing from you. If you are unhappy with your purchase, please return to:
  • Freepost Nestlé UK Consumer Services.
  • Phone 0800 0789 0789
  • Phone lines are open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving with 125ml semi-skimmed milkRI - Reference Intake for Adults* Reference IntakeRI - Reference Intake for Adults* A 30g serving provides
Energy 1564kJ723kJ8400kJ469kJ
-369kcal171kcal2000kcal111kcal
Fat 1.7g2.6g70g0.5g
of which saturates0.6g1.4g20g0.2g
Carbohydrate76g29g
of which sugars25g13g90g7g
Fibre8.7g2.6g
Protein8.4g6.8g
Salt0.44g0.28g6g0.13g
Vitamins and Minerals%RI*%RI*
Vitamin D2.5µg 50%0.79µg 16%
Thiamin1.0mg 91%0.35mg 32%
Riboflavin1.3mg 93%0.62mg 44%
Niacin (B3)15mg 93%4.6mg 29%
Vitamin B61.4mg 96%0.46mg 33%
Folic Acid185µg 93%60.1µg 30%
Pantothenic Acid (B5)5.5mg 92%2.1mg 35%
Calcium474mg 59%294mg 37%
Iron10mg 74%3.2mg 23%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
*Reference Intake (RI). A 40g serving of Nestlé Nesquik provides at least 15% of the RI of nine vitamins and minerals----

69 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Fussy eater approved!

5 stars

My son first tried these at 10 years old in the multipack box bowls. He’s a fussy eater and rarely tries anything new. We made a joke saying they looked like rabbit droppings and crazily enough it worked and now he can’t get enough! He loves them! He loves the novelty also of eating straight from the box with milk.. Great idea for fussy eaters!

Stomachache

1 stars

For the past two years me and my brother would have nesquik cereal frequently. however, I have recently been noticing that whenever I eat it I would get back stomachache and diarrhea and the same happens with my brother. It’s truly disappointing.

Healthy and delicious

5 stars

I get this cereal in a multipack and it’s the one I always look forward to and save for last

so yum

5 stars

so chocolatey I love that it has 4 vitamins and so nice

The best Cereal ever

5 stars

i am 47 years old and still have those cereal for breakfast or for a snack... yes there is 13g of sugar but since there is almost 7g of protein mean that just 6.5 g of sugar ,, i am hypoglycemic so i had to see a nutritionist and she told me that i have to look amout of sugar and amout of protein cause the amout of protein reduce amout of sugar , example if you have someting with 10 gr of sugar and 10g of protein this came to 0 ... so always look for sometine almost equal sugar and protein , so i continue eating my nesquick ;-)

Bring back to the USA

5 stars

Love love love this cereal! Wish I could just buy it in stores...

Great taste, but...

4 stars

I love the taste so I eat them daily for breakfast. I'm an adult of 31 years so this serving size of 30g is a joke for me. My plates hold cca 80g but I'd probable eat more if I had bigger plates. :D Although I'm hungry again after 2 hours so I guess I'd have to eat much more. What bothers me is 30% sugar. That's a major downside. Other than that, I have nothing else against them. :)

My fav aswell

5 stars

My fiancé loves cereal on so do our children and this is highly recommended in our house

Nestguit

5 stars

My son eat them all the tim, he think there are grest

Great taste

5 stars

A nice chocolate taste and you have an added bonus with chocolate Milk at the end

