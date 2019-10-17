Nestle Nesquik Cereal 375G

Fussy eater approved!
My son first tried these at 10 years old in the multipack box bowls. He’s a fussy eater and rarely tries anything new. We made a joke saying they looked like rabbit droppings and crazily enough it worked and now he can’t get enough! He loves them! He loves the novelty also of eating straight from the box with milk.. Great idea for fussy eaters!
Stomachache
For the past two years me and my brother would have nesquik cereal frequently. however, I have recently been noticing that whenever I eat it I would get back stomachache and diarrhea and the same happens with my brother. It’s truly disappointing.
Healthy and delicious
I get this cereal in a multipack and it’s the one I always look forward to and save for last
so yum
so chocolatey I love that it has 4 vitamins and so nice
The best Cereal ever
i am 47 years old and still have those cereal for breakfast or for a snack... yes there is 13g of sugar but since there is almost 7g of protein mean that just 6.5 g of sugar ,, i am hypoglycemic so i had to see a nutritionist and she told me that i have to look amout of sugar and amout of protein cause the amout of protein reduce amout of sugar , example if you have someting with 10 gr of sugar and 10g of protein this came to 0 ... so always look for sometine almost equal sugar and protein , so i continue eating my nesquick ;-)
Bring back to the USA
Love love love this cereal! Wish I could just buy it in stores...
Great taste, but...
I love the taste so I eat them daily for breakfast. I'm an adult of 31 years so this serving size of 30g is a joke for me. My plates hold cca 80g but I'd probable eat more if I had bigger plates. :D Although I'm hungry again after 2 hours so I guess I'd have to eat much more. What bothers me is 30% sugar. That's a major downside. Other than that, I have nothing else against them. :)
My fav aswell
My fiancé loves cereal on so do our children and this is highly recommended in our house
Nestguit
My son eat them all the tim, he think there are grest
Great taste
A nice chocolate taste and you have an added bonus with chocolate Milk at the end