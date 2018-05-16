Weetabix 48Pk

- Energy574kJ 136kcal7%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt0.10g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1531kJ/
Product Description
- Whole Wheat Cereal with Added Vitamins & Iron
- Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.For more great recipe ideas find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram
- Facebook: Weetabix.uk
- Instagram: @weetabixofficial
- #Anywhichwayabix
- Visit weetabix.co.uk for inspiration!
- The nation's favourite cereal†
- Looking for a healthy start?
- Weetabix is packed with 100% Wholegrain goodness* and is High in Fibre. Top it with fresh blueberries and pumpkin seeds. Adding pumpkin seeds boosts Iron, Zinc and Magnesium to help support you immune system‡.
- Make a super breakfast for a super you!
- Have you had yours?
- *Wheat Bran fibre contributes to an acceleration of intestinal transit as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle. The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 10g of wheat bran fibre.
- How will you top it?
- Pearfect Every Time
- Pears are a great source of natural fibre and rich in various vitamins, especially vitamin C and K, essential for a healthy immune system. Paired with a Weetbix, which is high in proteinǂ, and the healthy omega-3 fats in walnuts, this is a winning start to your morning!
- 2 Weetabix, 1 sliced pear, handful of walnuts, sprinkle of cinnamon, milk
- ǂ Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
- Seeds Galore!
- Seeds may be tiny, but they're packed with nutrients like protein and iron. Eaten with Weetabix, which is made with 100% wholegrain and high in fibre†, there's no better breakfast to start your day with!
- 2 Weetabix, spoonful of sunflower seeds, spoonful of flax seeds, spoonful of pumpkin seeds, almond milk
- † Wheat bran fibre contributes to an acceleration of intestinal transit. The beneficial effect is almond obtained with a daily intake of at least 10g of wheat bran fibre.
- Pick Me Up
- This is the perfect breakfast if you're always running out of time in the morning. A Weetabix with your favourite fruit jam over a thin layer of butter or spread is a quick way to get you on the go.
- 2 Weetabix, bit of butter, high fruit jam
- For a tasty breakfast, try them... Any-which-way-a-bix
- Crunch-a-bix - Crisp crunchy apple with mixed seeds & tasty yoghurt
- Peachy-a-bix - Peach perfection with sweet, rich pecans & yoghurt
- Mix-a-bix - Chopped pistachios & raisins with raspberries & pears
- Have you had your Weetabix?
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Breakfast Cereals Weetabix Limited Burton Latimer
- 100% British wholegrain wheat
- Fortified with vitamins & iron
- High in fibre
- Low in sugar and salt
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Iron, Zinc and Magnesium to help support you immune system
- Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
- High in fibre
- Low in sugar and salt
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Wheat (95%), Malted Barley Extract, Sugar, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin (B2), Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry, odour free placeFor Best Before, see bottom flap.
Number of uses
This pack contains twenty-four 2-biscuit servings
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
- Weetabix,
- PO Box 5,
- Burton Latimer,
- Kettering,
- NN15 5JR.
Return to
- We want you to enjoy Weetabix in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the "Best Before" date to the address detailed.
- We'd love to hear what you think Weetabix. Please contact us: via our website at www.weetabix.co.uk/get-in-touch
- Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
- Weetabix Consumer Services,
- PO Box 5,
- Burton Latimer,
- Kettering,
- NN15 5JR.
- (UK only)
- Weetabix Limited,
- PO Box 5,
- Burton Latimer,
Net Contents
24 x Biscuits
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 biscuit serving
|%RI* per 100g
|Energy
|1531kJ/
|574kJ/
|-
|362kcal
|136kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrates
|69g
|26g
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|10g
|3.8g
|Protein
|12g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.10g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.94mg
|0.35mg
|85%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.2mg
|0.45mg
|86%
|Niacin
|14mg
|5.3mg
|88%
|Folic Acid
|170µg
|64µg
|85%
|Iron
|12mg
|4.5mg
|86%
|Vitamins & Iron
|-
|-
|-
|*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains twenty-four 2-biscuit servings
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019