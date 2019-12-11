Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Fruit & Nut 380G
- Energy934kJ 224kcal11%
- Fat11g16%
- Saturates5.4g27%
- Sugars9.5g11%
- Salt0.28g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2076kJ
Product Description
- Crunchy Cereal Clusters with Chocolate & Hazelnuts.
- The trouble is they all taste too good!
By appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- With wholegrain
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Pack size: 380g
Information
Ingredients
Rolled Oats (47%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Chocolate Chunks (11%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat {Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango} in varying proportions, Milk Fat, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}), Wheat Flour, Hazelnuts (3%), Dried Coconut, Molasses, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Cinnamon
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF.
Net Contents
380g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|%RI*
|/45g
|%RI*
|Energy
|2076kJ
|934kJ
|-
|497kcal
|224kcal
|11%
|Fat
|25g
|11g
|16%
|of which saturates
|12g
|5.4g
|27%
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|26g
|of which sugars
|21g
|9.5g
|11%
|Fibre
|5.8g
|2.6g
|Protein
|8g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.63g
|0.28g
|5%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
