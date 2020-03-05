Weetabix 72Pk

GREAT VALUE
Amazeballs
At first I saw this product and thought no way could there be such a thing as a 72 pack of Weetabix but to my amazement there is I highly recommend this product as I have weetabix for every meal of the day
Wholegrain Wheat (95%), Malted Barley Extract, Sugar, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin (B2), Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid
Store in a cool dry, odour free placeFor Best Before, see bottom flap.
This pack contains thirty-six 2-biscuit servings
72 x Biscuits
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 biscuit serving
|%RI* per 100g
|Energy
|1531kJ/
|574kJ/
|-
|362kcal
|136kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrates
|69g
|26g
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|10g
|3.8g
|Protein
|12g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.10g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.94mg
|0.35mg
|85%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.2mg
|0.45mg
|86%
|Niacin
|14mg
|5.3mg
|88%
|Folic Acid
|170µg
|64µg
|85%
|Iron
|12mg
|4.5mg
|86%
|Vitamins & Iron
|-
|-
|-
|*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
