Nestle Shreddies The Original Cereal 1.1Kg

They are still the original shreddies
Good quality, remain crunchy as advertised.
Great to start the day with
I have it for breakfast most of the time, it's easy to digest and it's always been a favourite of mine
Shreddies we’re lovely but packaging was a nightmare - the box was too big to manage. Won’t buy such a big box again.
Brilliant cereal and great taste
Very good tasty cereal. Very filling
Great value Shreddies box
Love it. Great size of box so makes it very cost effective. Will buy this size again.
best value for money
All Time Favourite
These have not been available for a couple of weeks and now…..Our favourite cereal is back in a super size of 1.1kg extra large pack. FANTASTIC. Love the taste…great even without any sugar! Fantastic with strawberries, blueberries or raspberries.