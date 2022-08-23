We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nestle Shreddies The Original Cereal 1.1Kg

4.8(8)Write a review
Nestle Shreddies The Original Cereal 1.1Kg
£3.80
£0.35/100g

Per 40g serving

Energy
616kJ
146kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
5g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.29g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1540kJ

Product Description

  • Whole Wheat Fortified Malted Cereal
  • Past My Date?
  • Look Smell, Taste
  • Don't Waste
  • Learn more at www.nestle-cereals.com/uk/foodwaste
  • Rated By You*
  • *Rated on average 4.8 by 2295 consumer reviews posted on www.nestle-cereals.com/uk as of December 2021.
  • Authentic Reviews
  • Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
  • CPW - Cereals Worldwide Nestlé and General Mills
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • 4 Crunchy layers of wheat to fight off milk!
  • Not Flakey
  • Tough squares of fibre, iron and B vitamins.
  • Substance Over Style
  • The strength of a diamond in a square.
  • We take a load of whole grain and add on B Vitamins and Iron to give you the energy† you'll need.
  • So, go out and seize the day.
  • †Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • On Your Side!
  • Never Soggy
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Whole grain no.1 ingredient this product is 96% whole grain
  • High in fibre
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1.1KG
  • Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat (96.1%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Molasses, Iron, Vitamin B3, B5, B9, B6, B2

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and other Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of Milk
  • A Glass of Water
  • Fresh Fruit 1 of your 5-a-Day
  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g

Number of uses

27 Servings in This Pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Tell Us What You Think:
  • 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
Net Contents

1.1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g servingReference Intake*%RI*
Energy1540kJ616kJ8400kJ(7%)
-364kcal146kcal2000kcal
Fat1.8g0.7g70g(1%)
of which saturates0.3g0.1g20g(<1%)
Carbohydrate70.4g28.2g
of which sugars12.5g5.0g90g(6%)
Fibre12.0g4.8g
Protein10.8g4.3g
Salt0.72g0.29g6g(5%)
Vitamins & Minerals:%RI*%RI*
Riboflavin (B2)0.91mg (65%)0.36mg (26%)
Niacin (B3)11mg (69%)4.4mg (28%)
Vitamin B61mg (71%)0.40mg (29%)
Folic Acid (B9)112µg (56%)44.8µg (22%)
Pantothenic Acid (B5)4mg (67%)1.6mg (27%)
Iron7.7mg (55%)3.1mg (22%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
View all Family Favourite Cereal

8 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

They are still the original shreddies

5 stars

They are still the original shreddies

Good quality, remain crunchy as advertised.

5 stars

Good quality, remain crunchy as advertised.

Great to start the day with

4 stars

I have it for breakfast most of the time, it's easy to digest and it's always been a favourite of mine

Shreddies we’re lovely but packaging was a nightma

4 stars

Shreddies we’re lovely but packaging was a nightmare - the box was too big to manage. Won’t buy such a big box again.

Brilliant cereal and great taste

5 stars

Very good tasty cereal. Very filling

Great value Shreddies box

5 stars

Love it. Great size of box so makes it very cost effective. Will buy this size again.

best value for money

5 stars

best value for money

All Time Favourite

5 stars

These have not been available for a couple of weeks and now…..Our favourite cereal is back in a super size of 1.1kg extra large pack. FANTASTIC. Love the taste…great even without any sugar! Fantastic with strawberries, blueberries or raspberries.

