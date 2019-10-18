Nestle Golden Nuggets Cereal 375G

A big disappointment
These were my favorite breakfast as kid, Mum would hide some in my normal Cereal. It was great I would search my breakfast looking for them. Sometimes I even got a complete bowel full of them ! So Now I have my own children I just had to get some more. I was surprised to find box nearly full 2 weeks later. None of my 3 children like them and when I tasted them I understood why. A big disappointment. What have they done? They may look the same but the taste has gone.
CHANGED
They've changed they used to be sweet and delicious now they are sad yellow balls
Turned me yellow
When I was 5 years old I ate lots of these and turned yellow, in my skin, and had to have lots of tests at the doctors :( This is because it’s very addictive
They're grrreat!
I am a cereal lover (not a killer) and the Golden Nuggets are a favourite. I like the characters too.
The Real McCoy Please!
My fav brekkie cereal as a kid in the 70's Sadly today this product is totally different in both look and taste as it was in the 70's. I think even the packaging was better. Only those who tried it originally would know the difference. I am told this is because of what ingredients are permitted in its production!
Yummy
Best breakfast cereal ever made I can eat them every day & be very happy
Garden nuggrr
My hope family love them, there eat them like crisp,
Tasty goodness
I have always loved golden nuggets as a child and they still taste the same.
Great honey taste
My children love this cereal, its sweet but not sickly which is sometimes the case with children's cereal.
YEEHAW
These have been my favourite cereal since i was a kid and they still are so yummy and they really do taste YEEHAW!