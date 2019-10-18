By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Golden Nuggets Cereal 375G

4.5(68)Write a review
£ 2.65
£0.71/100g
Per portion 30g of cereal
  • Energy480kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt0.21g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1600kJ

Product Description

  • Honey Flavoured Fortified Wheat and Maize Cereal
  • For more info... Nestlecereals.co.uk
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestlye.
  • Good to know
  • To produce 100g of this product we have used 41.2g of Whole Grain.
  • We guarantee every Nestlé cereal with the green banner contains at least 8g of Whole Grain per serving.
  • For another tasty experience... why not try...
  • Nestlé Cookie Crisp or Nestlé Nesquik
  • Whole grain
  • Good source of fibre
  • Source of calcium
  • 5 vits + calcium & iron
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 375g
  • Good source of fibre
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Cereal Grains (Whole Grain Wheat (26%), Wheat Flour (26%), Whole Grain Maize Flour (14%), Maize Semolina (13%)), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Honey (2.4%), Partially Inverted Brown Sugar Syrup, Vitamins and Minerals (Calcium, Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin), Salt, Molasses, Sunflower Oil, Colour: Carotene, Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, Peanuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items:
  • 125ml Milk
  • A glass of water
  • Fresh Fruit 1 of 5-a-day

Number of uses

12 servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Freepost Nestlé UK.

Return to

  • Good to Talk
  • We'd love to hear your comments about Nestlé cereals, so please let us know what you think, we always appreciate hearing from you. If you are unhappy with your purchase, please return to:
  • Freepost Nestlé UK Consumer Services.
  • Phone 00800 0789 0789
  • Phone lines are open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of cerealPer 30g serving with 125ml semi-skimmed milkRI - Reference Intake for Adults* Reference IntakeRI - Reference Intake for Adults* A 30g serving provides
Energy1600kJ734kJ8400kJ480kJ
-378kcal173kcal2000kcal113kcal
Fat1.7g2.6g70g0.5g
of which saturates0.3g1.3g20g0.1g
Carbohydrate80g30g
of which sugars22g13g90g6.7g
Fibre6g1.7g
Protein8.4g6.8g
Salt0.70g0.36g6g0.21g
Vitamins and Minerals %RI* %RI*
Riboflavin1.24mg 89%0.60mg 43%
Niacin14mg 88%4.4mg 27%
Vitamin B6 1.3mg 94%0.45mg 32%
Folic Acid197µg 99%63.7µg 32%
Pantothenic Acid4.8mg 80%1.9mg 31%
Calcium487mg 61%298mg 37%
Iron12.5mg 89%3.81mg 27%
*Reference Intake (RI)----
A 30g serving of Nestlé Golden Nuggets provides at least 19% of the RI of seven vitamins and minerals----
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

68 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

A big disappointment

2 stars

These were my favorite breakfast as kid, Mum would hide some in my normal Cereal. It was great I would search my breakfast looking for them. Sometimes I even got a complete bowel full of them ! So Now I have my own children I just had to get some more. I was surprised to find box nearly full 2 weeks later. None of my 3 children like them and when I tasted them I understood why. A big disappointment. What have they done? They may look the same but the taste has gone.

CHANGED

1 stars

They've changed they used to be sweet and delicious now they are sad yellow balls

Turned me yellow

1 stars

When I was 5 years old I ate lots of these and turned yellow, in my skin, and had to have lots of tests at the doctors :( This is because it’s very addictive

They're grrreat!

5 stars

I am a cereal lover (not a killer) and the Golden Nuggets are a favourite. I like the characters too.

The Real McCoy Please!

2 stars

My fav brekkie cereal as a kid in the 70's Sadly today this product is totally different in both look and taste as it was in the 70's. I think even the packaging was better. Only those who tried it originally would know the difference. I am told this is because of what ingredients are permitted in its production!

Yummy

5 stars

Best breakfast cereal ever made I can eat them every day & be very happy

Garden nuggrr

5 stars

My hope family love them, there eat them like crisp,

Tasty goodness

5 stars

I have always loved golden nuggets as a child and they still taste the same.

Great honey taste

5 stars

My children love this cereal, its sweet but not sickly which is sometimes the case with children's cereal.

YEEHAW

5 stars

These have been my favourite cereal since i was a kid and they still are so yummy and they really do taste YEEHAW!

1-10 of 68 reviews

