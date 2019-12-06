Rice Krispies Multigrain Cereal 350G

Overpriced - but the kids love them!
Dreadful taste so leave them on the shelf.
I do not know if I bought these by mistake but it is a mistake I will never repeat. I wanted RICE KRISPIES' actual RICE KRISPIES, which from the name was what I was buying, as the firm is KELLOGS. They are the worst cereal ever, on par with dust. I would have felt better eating the box. I know another firm has some sort of multigrain so I will not be trying them either. I am not sure what a dietician would think of these as 'part of an everyday healthy diet'.
love it ayayayayay
love it ayayayayay