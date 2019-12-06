By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rice Krispies Multigrain Cereal 350G

3.5(3)Write a review
Rice Krispies Multigrain Cereal 350G
£ 2.90
£0.83/100g
30g
  • Energy485kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt0.05g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1618kJ

Product Description

  • Toffee Flavour Rice, Wholegrain Oat & Maize Cereal Shapes.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Source of vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron.
  • Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.

By appointment to HM The Queen Purveyor's of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • High in fibre
  • Natural grains
  • Added goodness
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 350g
  • Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
  • High in fibre
  • Source of vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron

Information

Ingredients

Cereal Flours (Rice{54%}, Oat{28%}, Maize {5%}), Sugar, Corn Fibre, Caramelised Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Colour (Annatto), Antioxidant (Alpha Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Vitamins & Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2(Riboflavin), Vitamin B1(Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals

Storage

Store in a cool dry place,Best before: see top.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Kellog's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellog's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.
  • Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
  • The Kellogg Building,

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/30g%RI*
Energy 1618kJ485kJ
-382kcal115kcal6%
Fat 3.1g0.9g1%
of which saturates0.6g0.2g<1%
Carbohydrate78g23g
of which sugars15g4.5g5%
Fibre7.5g2.3g
Protein7.5g2.3g
Salt0.18g0.05g<1%
Vitamin D8.4µg167%2.5µg50%
Thiamin (B1)0.91mg83%0.28mg25%
Riboflavin (B2)1.2mg83%0.35mg25%
Niacin (B3)13.3mg83%4mg25%
Vitamin B61.2mg83%0.35mg25%
Folic Acid (B9)166µg83%50µg25%
Vitamin B122.1µg83%0.63µg25%
Calcium456mg57%136mg17%
Iron8mg57%2.4mg17%
Vitamins:----
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Overpriced - but the kids love them!

4 stars

Overpriced - but the kids love them!

Dreadful taste so leave them on the shelf.

1 stars

I do not know if I bought these by mistake but it is a mistake I will never repeat. I wanted RICE KRISPIES' actual RICE KRISPIES, which from the name was what I was buying, as the firm is KELLOGS. They are the worst cereal ever, on par with dust. I would have felt better eating the box. I know another firm has some sort of multigrain so I will not be trying them either. I am not sure what a dietician would think of these as 'part of an everyday healthy diet'.

love it ayayayayay

5 stars

love it ayayayayay

Usually bought next

Nestle Cheerios Multigrain Cereal 600G

£ 3.30
£0.55/100g

Nestle Shreddies Original Cereal 415G

£ 2.10
£0.51/100g

Nestle Cheerios Multigrain Cereal 375G

£ 1.27
£0.34/100g

Offer

Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.07/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here