Nestle Shredded Wheat Bitesize Cereal 720G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1551kJ
Product Description
- 100% Whole Grain Wheat Cereals Biscuits
- It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- We're taking action on how much packaging we use. On average, shredded wheat bitesize cereal packs use 13% less packaging than the previous packs
Visit us at www.nestlecereals.co.uk
- 100% Wheat, 100% Good Stuff
- Our breakfast classic is made with just One Natural Ingredient - Crisp, Delicious Whole Grain Wheat.
- Sown, grown and Ripened on Farms Around Britain.
- One of these is Brixworth Farm near Long Buckby in Northampton.
- Ian Matts is the 4th generation of farmers to work in these fields.
- He uses Responsible Farming Methods which care for the soil and help produce Healthy Wheat Crops.
- But don't just take our word for it; Shredded Wheat is endorsed by Red Tractor, the largest food standard scheme in the UK. It ensures that the wheat we use has been responsibly produced and is Traceable from Farm to Pack.
- Turning whole grain wheat into scrumptious Shredded Wheat Bitesize biscuits is surprisingly simple. No Extra Ingredients Are Added and the recipe has not changed since 1898.
- Why not try making them even more delicious by Adding Your Favourite Fruits?
- A Healthy Breakfast Cereal You Can Trust.
- Life's Better Shredded
- Contains Whole Grain as our main ingredients and no artificial colours or flavours
- What is Whole Grain?
- Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
- Core (Only Found in Whole Grain)
- Fibre Rich Bran Layer
- Starchy Centre
- Good to Know
- To produce 100g of this product we have used 113g of Whole Grain.
- Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Shredded Wheat Bitesize is low in saturated fat.
- Assured Food Standards - Wheat
- Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- Don't Forget to Recycle
- Please recycle your box and bag, your bag can be recycled with carrier bags at large supermarkets.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Whole grain no.1 ingredient
- 100% Whole Grain Wheat
- Just Good Stuff!
- A Source of Protein
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 720G
- Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
- A Source of Protein
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Wheat (100%)
Allergy Information
- Manufactured in a facility that processes Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a Cool, Dry Place
Preparation and Usage
- Try Me With...
- Drizzled Honey, Succulent Raspberries, Tasty Blueberries, Juicy Strawberries, Chopped Nuts
- Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
- 125ml of Milk
- A Glass of Water
- Fresh Fruit 1 of Your 5-a-Day
- What's the suggested portion size?
- Kids 25-30g
- Adults 30-45
Number of uses
18 Servings in This Pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Nestlé UK,
PO Box 207,
York,
YO91 1XY,
UK.
Nestlé Ireland,
Return to
Tell Us What You Think:
00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
- Nestlé UK,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
- www.nestlecereals.co.uk
Net Contents
720g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g serving
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|1551kJ
|620kJ
|8400kJ
|7%
|-
|367kcal
|147kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|0.9g
|70g
|1%
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|20g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|68.7g
|27.5g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|0.3g
|90g
|<1%
|Fibre
|12.5g
|5.0g
|Protein
|11.8g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.02g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
