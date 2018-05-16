Nestle Cheerios Honey Cereal 370G

- Energy480kJ 113kcal6%
Product Description
- Fortified Mixed Whole Grain Sweetened Cereal Os with Honey
- Whole grain as our main ingredient and no artificial colours or flavours
- What is Whole Grain?
- Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
- Core (Only Found in Whole Grain)
- Fibre Rich Bran Layer
- Starchy Centre
- Good to Know
- To produce 100g of this product we have used 76.9g of Whole Grain.
- Little Os, Happy Days
- Discover the little wonders that your breakfast hoops contain! Made with 5 crunchy wholegrains and delicious real honey, 9 vitamins and minerals and no artificial colours or flavours
- We guarantee every serving of Nestlé cereal with the green banner contains at least 8g of Whole Grain per serving.
- We're taking action on how much packaging we use. On average, cheerios cereal packs use 15% less packaging than the previous packs†
- †Packaging reduction applies to Multigrain Cheerios, Honey Cheerios and Chocolatey Cheerios.
- Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- Don't Forget to Recycle
- Please recycle your box and bag, your bag can be recycled with carrier bags at large supermarkets.
- Nutritional Compass®
- ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Fibre from 5 Whole Grains
- 9 Vitamins and Minerals
- Whole grain no.1 ingredient
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Kosher
- Pack size: 370G
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oat Flour (28.1%), Whole Grain Wheat (28.1%), Sugar, Whole Grain Barley Flour (16.9%), Wheat Starch, Honey (4.1%), Whole Grain Maize Flour (1.9%), Whole Grain Rice Flour (1.9%), Calcium Carbonate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Natural Flavouring, Iron, Vitamin C, B3, B5, D, B9, B6, B2
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- For a Nutritious Breakfast enjoy a serving of our whole grain cereals with...
- 125ml of Milk
- A Glass of Water
- Fresh Fruit 1 of Your 5-a-Day
- An Extra Source of Protein
- What's the recommended Portion Size?
- Kids 7-9 table spoons
- Adults 9-14 table spoons
Number of uses
12 Servings in this pack
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at larger stores Box. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
370g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30 serving
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|1599kJ
|480kJ
|8400kJ
|6%
|-
|378kcal
|113kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|1.1g
|70g
|2%
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.2g
|20g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|73.5g
|22.1g
|of which sugars
|22.4g
|6.7g
|90g
|7%
|Fibre
|8.4g
|2.5g
|Protein
|8.7g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.81g
|0.24g
|6g
|4%
|Vitamins & Minerals
|%RI*
|%RI*
|Vitamin D
|2.5µg 51%
|0.76µg 15%
|Vitamin C
|55mg 68%
|16mg 21%
|Riboflavin
|0.89mg 64%
|0.27mg 19%
|Niacin
|11mg 69%
|3.3mg 21%
|Vitamin B6
|0.92mg 66%
|0.28mg 20%
|Folic Acid
|180µg 90%
|54.0µg 27%
|Pantothenic Acid
|3.3mg 54%
|0.98mg 16%
|Calcium
|502mg 63%
|151mg 19%
|Iron
|10mg 71%
|3.0mg 21%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
