Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Kids activities
Delivery Saver
Pets
Dog Food & Accessories
Wet Dog Food
Wet Dog Food
Showing
1-24
of
110 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(12)
5 Categories
Filter by
Tinned Dog
Food
(34)
Filter by
Dog Food
Pouches
(24)
Filter by
Dog Food
Trays
(43)
Filter by
Wet Puppy Food
(4)
Filter by
Wet Senior Dog
Food
(9)
14 Brands
Filter by
Tesco Pet
(27)
Filter by
Cesar
(15)
Filter by
Pedigree
(15)
Filter by
Naturo
(12)
Filter by
Butchers
(11)
Filter by
Lily's Kitchen
(8)
Filter by
Harringtons
(5)
Filter by
Winalot
(5)
Filter by
Encore
(3)
Filter by
Bakers
(2)
Filter by
Chappie
(2)
Filter by
Crave
(2)
Filter by
Hi Life
(2)
Filter by
Forthglade
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(110)
Tesco Chunks In Jelly Tinned Dog Food 12X400g
Write a review
Rest of
Bigger Pack Tinned & Pouch Dog Food
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.05
/kg
Add Tesco Chunks In Jelly Tinned Dog Food 12X400g
Add
add Tesco Chunks In Jelly Tinned Dog Food 12X400g to basket
Tesco Chunks In Gravy Tinned Dog Food 12 X400g
Write a review
Rest of
Bigger Pack Tinned & Pouch Dog Food
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.05
/kg
Add Tesco Chunks In Gravy Tinned Dog Food 12 X400g
Add
add Tesco Chunks In Gravy Tinned Dog Food 12 X400g to basket
Chappie Dog Food Tins Favourites 6x412g
Write a review
Rest of
Tinned Dog Food
shelf
£
4.50
£
1.83
/kg
Add Chappie Dog Food Tins Favourites 6x412g
Add
add Chappie Dog Food Tins Favourites 6x412g to basket
Cesar Chicken & Turkey Dog Food Tray 150G
Any 3 for £1.80
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Food Pate & Trays
shelf
£
0.75
£
5.00
/kg
Add Cesar Chicken & Turkey Dog Food Tray 150G
Add
add Cesar Chicken & Turkey Dog Food Tray 150G to basket
Any 3 for £1.80
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Offer
Tesco Dog Food Chunks In Jelly Selection 6 X400g
Write a review
Rest of
Tinned Dog Food
shelf
£
2.60
£
1.09
/kg
Add Tesco Dog Food Chunks In Jelly Selection 6 X400g
Add
add Tesco Dog Food Chunks In Jelly Selection 6 X400g to basket
Chappie Original Tinned Dog Food 412G
Write a review
Rest of
Tinned Dog Food
shelf
£
0.80
£
1.95
/kg
Add Chappie Original Tinned Dog Food 412G
Add
add Chappie Original Tinned Dog Food 412G to basket
Tesco Cuts In Jelly Dog Food Pouches 12 X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Food Pouches
shelf
£
2.60
£
2.17
/kg
Add Tesco Cuts In Jelly Dog Food Pouches 12 X100g
Add
add Tesco Cuts In Jelly Dog Food Pouches 12 X100g to basket
Pedigree Dog Food Tins Mixed Variety in Jelly 12x385g
Write a review
Rest of
Tinned Dog Food
shelf
£
7.50
£
1.63
/kg
Add Pedigree Dog Food Tins Mixed Variety in Jelly 12x385g
Add
add Pedigree Dog Food Tins Mixed Variety in Jelly 12x385g to basket
Tesco Chunks In Jelly Chicken Tinned Dog Food 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Tinned Dog Food
shelf
£
0.45
£
1.13
/kg
Add Tesco Chunks In Jelly Chicken Tinned Dog Food 400G
Add
add Tesco Chunks In Jelly Chicken Tinned Dog Food 400G to basket
Tesco Loaf Tinned Dog Food 12 X395g
Write a review
Rest of
Bigger Pack Tinned & Pouch Dog Food
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.06
/kg
Add Tesco Loaf Tinned Dog Food 12 X395g
Add
add Tesco Loaf Tinned Dog Food 12 X395g to basket
Tesco Tender Dog Food Pate 6 X300g
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Food Pate & Trays
shelf
£
2.50
£
1.39
/kg
Add Tesco Tender Dog Food Pate 6 X300g
Add
add Tesco Tender Dog Food Pate 6 X300g to basket
Tesco Chicken Dog Food Pate 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Food Pate & Trays
shelf
£
0.55
£
1.84
/kg
Add Tesco Chicken Dog Food Pate 300G
Add
add Tesco Chicken Dog Food Pate 300G to basket
Cesar Classic Selection Dog Food Trays 8 X150g
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Food Pate & Trays
shelf
£
5.00
£
4.17
/kg
Add Cesar Classic Selection Dog Food Trays 8 X150g
Add
add Cesar Classic Selection Dog Food Trays 8 X150g to basket
Pedigree Dog Food Pouches Meals in Gravy 12x100g
Any 2 for £7.00
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Food Pouches
shelf
£
4.00
£
3.34
/kg
Add Pedigree Dog Food Pouches Meals in Gravy 12x100g
Add
add Pedigree Dog Food Pouches Meals in Gravy 12x100g to basket
Any 2 for £7.00
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Offer
Tesco Supermeat Selection Senior Tinned Dog Food 6 X395g
Write a review
Rest of
Wet Senior Dog Food
shelf
£
2.60
£
1.10
/kg
Add Tesco Supermeat Selection Senior Tinned Dog Food 6 X395g
Add
add Tesco Supermeat Selection Senior Tinned Dog Food 6 X395g to basket
Pedigree Dog Food Tins Meat in Gravy 12x400g
Write a review
Rest of
Tinned Dog Food
shelf
£
7.50
£
1.57
/kg
Add Pedigree Dog Food Tins Meat in Gravy 12x400g
Add
add Pedigree Dog Food Tins Meat in Gravy 12x400g to basket
Tesco Cuts In Jelly With Chicken Tinned Dog Food 1.2Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Tinned Dog Food
shelf
£
1.25
£
1.05
/kg
Add Tesco Cuts In Jelly With Chicken Tinned Dog Food 1.2Kg
Add
add Tesco Cuts In Jelly With Chicken Tinned Dog Food 1.2Kg to basket
Tesco Mixed Variety Tinned Dog Food 12 X400g
Write a review
Rest of
Bigger Pack Tinned & Pouch Dog Food
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.05
/kg
Add Tesco Mixed Variety Tinned Dog Food 12 X400g
Add
add Tesco Mixed Variety Tinned Dog Food 12 X400g to basket
Naturo Adult Variety Dog Food Tray 6X400g
Write a review
Rest of
Natural Dog Food Trays & Pouches
shelf
£
5.50
£
2.30
/kg
Add Naturo Adult Variety Dog Food Tray 6X400g
Add
add Naturo Adult Variety Dog Food Tray 6X400g to basket
Pedigree Dog Food Pouches Favourites Jelly 12x100g
Any 2 for £7.00
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Food Pouches
shelf
£
4.00
£
3.34
/kg
Add Pedigree Dog Food Pouches Favourites Jelly 12x100g
Add
add Pedigree Dog Food Pouches Favourites Jelly 12x100g to basket
Any 2 for £7.00
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Offer
Cesar Country Kitchen Dog Food Trays 8 X150g
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Food Pate & Trays
shelf
£
5.00
£
4.17
/kg
Add Cesar Country Kitchen Dog Food Trays 8 X150g
Add
add Cesar Country Kitchen Dog Food Trays 8 X150g to basket
Tesco Dog Pouch Cuts In Gravy 12 X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Food Pouches
shelf
£
2.60
£
0.22
/100g
Add Tesco Dog Pouch Cuts In Gravy 12 X100g
Add
add Tesco Dog Pouch Cuts In Gravy 12 X100g to basket
Tesco Dog's Choice Chicken Bacon Dog Food Tray 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Food Pate & Trays
shelf
£
0.50
£
3.34
/kg
Add Tesco Dog's Choice Chicken Bacon Dog Food Tray 150G
Add
add Tesco Dog's Choice Chicken Bacon Dog Food Tray 150G to basket
Butcher's Tripe Dog Food Tin 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Natural Dog Food Trays & Pouches
shelf
£
0.75
£
1.88
/kg
Add Butcher's Tripe Dog Food Tin 400G
Add
add Butcher's Tripe Dog Food Tin 400G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
110 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
4
5
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(12)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Pets
(114)
Dog Food & Accessories
(114)
Wet Dog Food
(114)
Tinned Dog Food
(34)
Dog Food Pouches
(24)
Dog Food Trays
(43)
Wet Puppy Food
(4)
Wet Senior Dog Food
(9)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco Pet
(27)
Cesar
(15)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Kids activities
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close