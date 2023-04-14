Butcher's Recipe In Jelly Dog Food Tin 12X400g

100% Complete, Nutritious Food for Adult Dogs Our jelly recipes are made with 100% natural ingredients, for a delicious jelly that is easy to digest, with a taste that dogs love. British & Irish Farmed We only work with suppliers we know and trust Complete & Balanced Meals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs No Nasties No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Grain Free Naturally gluten free - no grains or bulkers Liver Nature's multi-vitamin with the taste that dogs love Beneficial Oils Omega 3 and 6 for healthy skin and coat

A Wholesome Bowlful We believe nothing is better for your dog than nature's most nourishing food. We carefully prepare all our meals right here in the heart of England with natural ingredients form British & Irish farmers.

This pack is 100% Recyclable Sleeve - Card - widely recycled Can - Steel - widely recycled Label - Paper - widely recycled Metal­™ - recycles forever Butcher's and Butcher's Nourishing Food for Dogs are trademarks of Butcher's Pet Care Ltd

Grain Free With Beneficial Oils Supports Farmers

Pack size: 4800G

Omega 3 and 6 for healthy skin and coat

Net Contents

12 x 400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Guide: Number of 400g cans per day 80kcal / 100g Dog Size: Toy, 400g Cans: Up to 1 Dog Size: Small, 400g Cans: 1 - 1 1/2 Dog Size: Medium, 400g Cans: 1 1/2 - 2 1/2 Dog Size: Large, 400g Cans: 2 1/2 - 3 1/2 If mixing with complete dry food replace 200g of Butcher's with 50g of dry. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby. This is a guide only and will depend on breed and activity level, so you may need to adjust the amount given. Best served at room temperature.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives