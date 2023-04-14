We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Butcher's Recipe In Jelly Dog Food Tin 12X400g
image 1 of Butcher's Recipe In Jelly Dog Food Tin 12X400gimage 2 of Butcher's Recipe In Jelly Dog Food Tin 12X400g

Butcher's Recipe In Jelly Dog Food Tin 12X400g

4.6(107)
Low Everyday Price

£10.50

£2.19/kg

Butcher's Recipe In Jelly Dog Food Tin 12X400g
100% Complete, Nutritious Food for Adult DogsOur jelly recipes are made with 100% natural ingredients, for a delicious jelly that is easy to digest, with a taste that dogs love.British & Irish FarmedWe only work with suppliers we know and trustComplete & BalancedMeals rich in all the nutrients your dog needsNo NastiesNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesGrain FreeNaturally gluten free - no grains or bulkersLiverNature's multi-vitamin with the taste that dogs loveBeneficial OilsOmega 3 and 6 for healthy skin and coat
A Wholesome BowlfulWe believe nothing is better for your dog than nature's most nourishing food. We carefully prepare all our meals right here in the heart of England with natural ingredients form British & Irish farmers.
This pack is 100% RecyclableSleeve - Card - widely recycledCan - Steel - widely recycledLabel - Paper - widely recycledMetal­™ - recycles foreverButcher's and Butcher's Nourishing Food for Dogs are trademarks of Butcher's Pet Care Ltd
Grain FreeWith Beneficial OilsSupports Farmers
Pack size: 4800G
Omega 3 and 6 for healthy skin and coat

Net Contents

12 x 400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Guide:Number of 400g cans per day80kcal / 100gDog Size: Toy, 400g Cans: Up to 1Dog Size: Small, 400g Cans: 1 - 1 1/2Dog Size: Medium, 400g Cans: 1 1/2 - 2 1/2Dog Size: Large, 400g Cans: 2 1/2 - 3 1/2If mixing with complete dry food replace 200g of Butcher's with 50g of dry. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby. This is a guide only and will depend on breed and activity level, so you may need to adjust the amount given.Best served at room temperature.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Grain FreeWith Beneficial OilsSupports Farmers
3 x With Lamb & Kidney6 x With Chicken & Liver3 x With Beef & Liver

Ingredients

British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 46%, Liver 4%), Salmon Oil, Parsley, Rosehip, Chicory, Mint, Minerals

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place. Best before end, see base of can.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
Protein7.5
Crude Fibre0.2
Fat Content5
Crude Ash*2
Moisture82
Vitamin A1250 I.U.
Vitamin D3250 I.U.
Zinc (3b605)20
Manganese (3b503)2.5
Iodine (3b202)0.5
Nutritional Additives (per kg):-
Vitamins:-
Trace Elements (mg/kg):-
*Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical world for mineral content-

