Butcher's Simply Gentle Dog Food Trays 12x150g

4.9(116)
£7.20

£4.00/kg

100% Complete Nourishing Food for Adult Dogs
What Makes Our Food so Naturally Nourishing?Always Natural IngredientsPacked with essential proteins, vitamins and minerals. No nasties, no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives. A wholesome bowlful of nature's most nourishing food.Always British & Irish FarmedWe use produce from British and Irish farms.Always 100% Complete & BalancedMeals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs. All our food for dogs is 100% nutritionally balanced, which is essential for keeping dogs healthy and full of energy.Our Simply Gentle recipes are vet recommended and carefully created by our nutritionist. Every recipe has exactly the right amount of naturally active ingredients to support a sensitive stomach and help promote healthy gut bacteria.Our Nutritionist SuggestsAll our meals are 100% Complete & Balanced. For even more goodness, why not add a few blueberries? They provide a boost of fibre and antioxidants, both of which are known for their digestive health benefits.Chicory RootA natural source of prebiotic FOS to aid healthy digestionPrebiotic MOS & FOSTo aid the growth of healthy gut bacteriaHypoallergenicFormulated without any wheat, wheat gluten & dairyWholegrain RiceSlow release energy and source of fibre
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C106676, www.fsc.orgButcher's and Butcher's Nourishing Food for Dogs are trademarks of Butcher's Pet Care Ltd
British & Irish FarmedWholegrainDeveloped by NutritionistsVet RecommendedFor Sensitive StomachsWith PrebioticsFor Dogs with Sensitive Stomachs
Pack size: 1800G

Net Contents

12 x 150g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Guide:83.8kcal / 100gDog Size: Toy, Weight: <5kg, 150g Trays/Day: Up to 3Dog Size: Small, Weight: 5-10kg, 150g Trays/Day: 3 - 5Dog Size: Medium, Weight: 10-20kg, 150g Trays/Day: 5 - 8 1/4The amount of food you feed your dog depends on a lot of things, including their size, their weight and how much they exercise every day too.You know your dog better than anyone else. Our guide here shows you how many 150g trayns we would recommend you feed your dog each day. If mixing with dry food, adjust feeding quantities accordingly.This is a guide only and feeding amounts should be adjusted to suit your individual dogs' needs.Make sure there's always a supply of clean, fresh drinking water.

4x with Chicken & Rice4x with Salmon & Rice4x with Turkey & Rice

Ingredients

British and Irish Farmed Chicken & Beef, Chicken 38.5% and Beef 13.5%, Broth 39.5%, Including Water and Dried Seaweed, Cooked Wholegrain Rice 6%, Salmon Oil 0.3%, Minerals, Chicory Root, Prebiotic FOS 0.06%, Yeast, Prebiotic MOS 0.05%, Parsley, Rosehip, Mint

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days. Best served at room temperature.For batch code & best before end, see side/base of tray. For manufacturer's registration number see base of carton

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
Protein8
Fat Content5
Crude Fibre0.2
Crude Ash2.5*
Moisture Content82
Vitamin A1,250 I.U.
Vitamin D₃125 I.U.
Vitamin E13 mg
Manganese (3b503)2.5 mg
Zinc (3b605)20 mg
Copper (3b405)0.5 mg
Iodine (3b202)0.5 mg
Nutritional Additives (per kg):-
*Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content-

