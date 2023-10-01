Butcher's Simply Gentle Dog Food Trays 12x150g

100% Complete Nourishing Food for Adult Dogs

What Makes Our Food so Naturally Nourishing? Always Natural Ingredients Packed with essential proteins, vitamins and minerals. No nasties, no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives. A wholesome bowlful of nature's most nourishing food. Always British & Irish Farmed We use produce from British and Irish farms. Always 100% Complete & Balanced Meals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs. All our food for dogs is 100% nutritionally balanced, which is essential for keeping dogs healthy and full of energy. Our Simply Gentle recipes are vet recommended and carefully created by our nutritionist. Every recipe has exactly the right amount of naturally active ingredients to support a sensitive stomach and help promote healthy gut bacteria. Our Nutritionist Suggests All our meals are 100% Complete & Balanced. For even more goodness, why not add a few blueberries? They provide a boost of fibre and antioxidants, both of which are known for their digestive health benefits. Chicory Root A natural source of prebiotic FOS to aid healthy digestion Prebiotic MOS & FOS To aid the growth of healthy gut bacteria Hypoallergenic Formulated without any wheat, wheat gluten & dairy Wholegrain Rice Slow release energy and source of fibre

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C106676, www.fsc.org Butcher's and Butcher's Nourishing Food for Dogs are trademarks of Butcher's Pet Care Ltd

British & Irish Farmed Wholegrain Developed by Nutritionists Vet Recommended For Sensitive Stomachs With Prebiotics For Dogs with Sensitive Stomachs

Pack size: 1800G

Net Contents

12 x 150g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Guide: 83.8kcal / 100g Dog Size: Toy, Weight: <5kg, 150g Trays/Day: Up to 3 Dog Size: Small, Weight: 5-10kg, 150g Trays/Day: 3 - 5 Dog Size: Medium, Weight: 10-20kg, 150g Trays/Day: 5 - 8 1/4 The amount of food you feed your dog depends on a lot of things, including their size, their weight and how much they exercise every day too. You know your dog better than anyone else. Our guide here shows you how many 150g trayns we would recommend you feed your dog each day. If mixing with dry food, adjust feeding quantities accordingly. This is a guide only and feeding amounts should be adjusted to suit your individual dogs' needs. Make sure there's always a supply of clean, fresh drinking water.