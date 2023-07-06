Butcher's Tripe Loaf Dog Food Tins 12X400g

100% Complete, Nutritious Food for Adult Dogs British & Irish Farmed We only work with suppliers we know and trust Complete & Balanced Meals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs No Nasties No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Grain Free Naturally gluten free - no grains or bulkers Tripe A natural super food for dogs, with the taste that dogs love Tripe Mix Original Recipe Where it all began! We launched Tripe Mix, a naturally Grain Free recipe, back in 1987

A Wholesome Bowlful We believe nothing is better for your dog than nature's most nourishing food. We carefully prepare all our meals right here in the heart of England with natural ingredients form British & Irish farmers and only use supplies we know and trust, to make delicious, nourishing food for dogs.

This pack is 100% Recyclable Sleeve - Card - widely recycled Can - Steel - widely recycled Label - Paper - widely recycled Metal™ - recycled forever Butcher's and Butcher's Nourishing for Dogs are trademarks of Butcher's Pet Care Ltd

Nourishing food for dogs Super Food! Supporting Farmers Grain Free

Pack size: 4800G

Net Contents

12 x 400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Guide: Number of 400g cans per day 92kcal / 100g Dog Size: Toy, 400g Cans: Up to 1 Dog Size: Small, 400g Cans: 1 - 1 1/2 Dog Size: Medium, 400g Cans: 1 1/2 - 2 1/2 Dog Size: Large, 400g Cans: 2 1/2 - 3 1/2 If mixing with complete dry food replace 200g of Butcher's with 50g of dry. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby. This is a guide only and will depend on breed and activity level, so you may need to adjust the amount given. Best served at room temperature.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives