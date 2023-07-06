We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Butcher's Tripe Loaf Dog Food Tins 12X400g

4.9(275)
Butcher's Tripe Loaf Dog Food Tins 12X400g
100% Complete, Nutritious Food for Adult DogsBritish & Irish FarmedWe only work with suppliers we know and trustComplete & BalancedMeals rich in all the nutrients your dog needsNo NastiesNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesGrain FreeNaturally gluten free - no grains or bulkersTripeA natural super food for dogs, with the taste that dogs loveTripe Mix Original RecipeWhere it all began! We launched Tripe Mix, a naturally Grain Free recipe, back in 1987
A Wholesome BowlfulWe believe nothing is better for your dog than nature's most nourishing food. We carefully prepare all our meals right here in the heart of England with natural ingredients form British & Irish farmers and only use supplies we know and trust, to make delicious, nourishing food for dogs.
This pack is 100% RecyclableSleeve - Card - widely recycledCan - Steel - widely recycledLabel - Paper - widely recycledMetal™ - recycled foreverButcher's and Butcher's Nourishing for Dogs are trademarks of Butcher's Pet Care Ltd
Nourishing food for dogsSuper Food!Supporting FarmersGrain Free
Pack size: 4800G

Net Contents

12 x 400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Guide:Number of 400g cans per day92kcal / 100gDog Size: Toy, 400g Cans: Up to 1Dog Size: Small, 400g Cans: 1 - 1 1/2Dog Size: Medium, 400g Cans: 1 1/2 - 2 1/2Dog Size: Large, 400g Cans: 2 1/2 - 3 1/2If mixing with complete dry food replace 200g of Butcher's with 50g of dry. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby. This is a guide only and will depend on breed and activity level, so you may need to adjust the amount given.Best served at room temperature.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Nourishing food for dogsSuper Food!Supporting FarmersGrain Free
6 x With Triple3 x With Chicken & Tripe3 x With Beef & Triple

Ingredients

British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 34%, Tripe 13%, Beef 3%), Minerals

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place.Best before end, see base of can.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
Protein8.5
Crude Fibre0.2
Fat Content6
Crude Ash*2
Moisture80
Vitamin A1250 I.U.
Vitamin D3250 I.U.
Zinc (3b605)20
Manganese (3b503)2.5
Iodine (3b202)0.5
Nutritional Additives (per kg):-
Vitamins:-
Trace Elements (mg/kg):-
*Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content-

