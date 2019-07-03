Butchers Succulent 12X150g Foiltray

Clearly delicious!
Great meaty product, my dog loves it! Keeps her coat shiny and she always licks the bowl clean!
Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days.
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Widely Recycled
12 x 150g
British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 32.5%, Beef 14%, Liver 8.5%), Salmon Oil, Parsley, Rosehip, Chicory, Mint, Minerals
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%):
|Protein
|9
|Crude Fibre
|0.2
|Fat Content
|5
|Crude Ash
|2*
|Moisture
|83
|Vitamin A
|1250 I.U.
|Vitamin D3
|250 I.U.
|Zinc (3b605)
|20
|Manganese (3b503)
|2.5
|Iodine (3b202)
|0.5
|Natural Cassia Gum
|5
|Nutritional Additives (per kg):
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|Trace Elements (mg/kg):
|-
|Technological Additives (g/kg):
|-
|*Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content
|-
