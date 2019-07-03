By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Butchers Succulent 12X150g Foiltray

Butchers Succulent 12X150g Foiltray
£ 5.75
£3.20/kg

Product Description

  • 100% Complete, Nourishing Food for Adult Dogs
  • Grain Free
  • Naturally gluten free - no grains or bulkers
  • British & Irish Farmed
  • We only work with suppliers we know and trust
  • Beneficial Oils
  • Omega 3 and 6 for healthy skin and coat
  • Liver
  • Nature's multi-vitamin with the taste that dogs love
  • Complete & Balanced
  • Meals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs
  • No Nasties
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • A Wholesome Bowlful
  • We believe nothing is better for your dog than nature's most nourishing food.
  • We carefully prepare all our meals right here in the heart of England with natural ingredients from British & Irish farms and only use suppliers we know and trust, to make delicious, nourishing food for dogs.
  • Nourishing food for dogs
  • Grain free
  • Pack size: 1800G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Guide
  • Number of 150g trays per day
  • 115kcal / 150g
  • Dog Size: Toy, 150g Tray: Up to 2 1/2
  • Dog Size: Small, 150g Tray: 2 1/2 - 4 1/2
  • Dog Size: Medium, 150g Tray: 4 1/2 - 6
  • If mixing with complete, dry food replace 150g of Butcher's with 35g of dry. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby. This is a guide only and will depend on breed and activity level so you may need to adjust the amount given.
  • Best served at room temperature.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Butcher's Pet Care Ltd.,
  • Crick,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN6 7TZ.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • Consumer Services:
  • Butcher's Pet Care Ltd.,
  • Crick,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN6 7TZ.
  • +44 (0) 1788 825872
  • help@ButchersDogFood.co.uk
  • ButcherDogsFood.co.uk

Net Contents

12 x 150g

    • Nourishing food for dogs
    • Grain free
    • With Lamb & Kidney
    • With Chicken & Liver
    • With Beef & Liver

    Information

    Ingredients

    British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 32.5%, Beef 14%, Liver 8.5%), Salmon Oil, Parsley, Rosehip, Chicory, Mint, Minerals

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Gluten

    Storage

    • Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
    Protein9
    Crude Fibre0.2
    Fat Content5
    Crude Ash2*
    Moisture83
    Vitamin A1250 I.U.
    Vitamin D3250 I.U.
    Zinc (3b605)20
    Manganese (3b503)2.5
    Iodine (3b202)0.5
    Natural Cassia Gum5
    Nutritional Additives (per kg):-
    Vitamins:-
    Trace Elements (mg/kg):-
    Technological Additives (g/kg):-
    *Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content-
    • Nourishing food for dogs
    • Grain free
    • With Lamb & Kidney
    • With Chicken & Liver
    • With Beef & Liver

    Information

    Ingredients

    British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 35%, Beef 13%, Liver 7%), Salmon Oil, Parsley, Rosehip, Chicory, Mint, Minerals

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Gluten

    Storage

    • Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
    Protein9
    Crude Fibre0.2
    Fat Content5
    Crude Ash2*
    Moisture83
    Vitamin A1250 I.U.
    Vitamin D3250 I.U.
    Zinc (3b605)20
    Manganese (3b503)2.5
    Iodine (3b202)0.5
    Natural Cassia Gum5
    Nutritional Additives (per kg):-
    Vitamins:-
    Trace Elements (mg/kg):-
    Technological Additives (g/kg):-
    *Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content-
    • Nourishing food for dogs
    • Grain free
    • With Lamb & Kidney
    • With Chicken & Liver
    • With Beef & Liver

    Information

    Ingredients

    British & Irish Farmed (Beef 23%, Chicken 16%, Lamb 11%, Kidney 5%), Salmon Oil, Parsley, Rosehip, Chicory, Mint, Minerals

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Gluten

    Storage

    • Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
    Protein9
    Crude Fibre0.2
    Fat Content5
    Crude Ash2*
    Moisture83
    Vitamin A1250 I.U.
    Vitamin D3250 I.U.
    Zinc (3b605)20
    Manganese (3b503)2.5
    Iodine (3b202)0.5
    Natural Cassia Gum5
    Nutritional Additives (per kg):-
    Vitamins:-
    Trace Elements (mg/kg):-
    Technological Additives (g/kg):-
    *Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Clearly delicious!

5 stars

Great meaty product, my dog loves it! Keeps her coat shiny and she always licks the bowl clean!

