Winalot Senior Wet Dog Food Pouches Meat Selection In Gravy 12X100g

At Winalot, we believe dogs are our everyday heroes, whether its making us laugh, keeping us fit or being our favourite companion, they are all heroes to us. That's why since 1927 we've been passionate about providing dogs up and down the country with hearty meals made with succulent meaty chunks and quality ingredients. Winalot contains all the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs to ensure every bowl of Winalot is 100% complete and balanced. It's the food generations of our dogs have grown up with, and its the food for generations to come. Helps support healthy digestion with quality ingredients Helps support shiny coat and healthy skin Helps to support vitality Specifically formulated for dog 7 years+ Made with natural ingredients Contains no added artificial colours, preservatives or flavourings

Pack size: 1.2KG

12 x 100g ℮

Senior Dogs Maintenance Wet pouches only: 5kg - 4 pouches, 10kg - 6 pouches, 25kg - 12 pouches Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: 5kg - 2 pouches + 57g of dry, 10kg - 6 pouches + 70g of dry, 25kg - 7 pouches + 140g of dry *The mixed feeding guideline table has been calculated using the Purina® Bakers® Senior, Rich in Chicken with Country Vegetables complete dry senior dog food. These amounts are averages based on moderately active senior dogs at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times. Serve at Room Temperature