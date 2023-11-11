Winalot Senior Wet Dog Food Pouches Meat Selection In Gravy 12X100g

Complete Pet Food for Senior DogsFor further information please go to: www.winalot-dog.co.uk
At Winalot, we believe dogs are our everyday heroes, whether its making us laugh, keeping us fit or being our favourite companion, they are all heroes to us. That's why since 1927 we've been passionate about providing dogs up and down the country with hearty meals made with succulent meaty chunks and quality ingredients. Winalot contains all the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs to ensure every bowl of Winalot is 100% complete and balanced. It's the food generations of our dogs have grown up with, and its the food for generations to come.Helps support healthy digestion with quality ingredientsHelps support shiny coat and healthy skinHelps to support vitalitySpecifically formulated for dog 7 years+Made with natural ingredientsContains no added artificial colours, preservatives or flavourings
Specifically formulated for Senior Dogs (7+ years)100% complete and balancedHelps support shiny coat & healthy skinHelps to support healthy digestionHelps to support vitalityMade with Natural IngredientsNo added artificial colours; flavours or preservatives
Pack size: 1.2KG
Helps support shiny coat & healthy skinHelps to support healthy digestionHelps to support vitality
Net Contents
12 x 100g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Senior Dogs MaintenanceWet pouches only: 5kg - 4 pouches, 10kg - 6 pouches, 25kg - 12 pouchesWet Pouches + Dry Food*: 5kg - 2 pouches + 57g of dry, 10kg - 6 pouches + 70g of dry, 25kg - 7 pouches + 140g of dry*The mixed feeding guideline table has been calculated using the Purina® Bakers® Senior, Rich in Chicken with Country Vegetables complete dry senior dog food.These amounts are averages based on moderately active senior dogs at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.Serve at Room Temperature
6x Meaty Chunks Rich in Chicken with Carrots in Gravy6x Meaty Chunks Rich in Beef with Potatoes in Gravy
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 20% in the Chunks*), Cereals, Vegetables (0.8% Dehydrated Carrots, equivalent to 7.2% Carrots), Menirals, Various Sugars, *Pouch contains 46% Chunks
Storage
Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom panel or base of the pouchKeep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|-
|IU/kg:
|mg/kg:
|Moisture
|81.0%
|Protein
|7.0%
|Fat content
|3.5%
|Crud ash
|2.0%
|Crude fibre
|0.10%
|Vit. A:
|1900
|Vit. D3:
|180
|Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate
|(Fe: 39)
|Calcium iodate anhydrous
|(I: 0.66)
|Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate
|(Cu: 5.8)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate
|(Mn: 4.9)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate
|(Zn: 54)
|Additives
|-
|Nutritional Additives:
|-
|Flavourings
|-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef* 14% in the Chunks*), Cereals, Vegetables (1% Dehydrated Potatoes, equivalent to 9% Potatoes), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Pouch contains 46% Chunks
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Moisture
|81.0%
|Protein
|7.0%
|Fat content
|3.5%
|Crud ash
|2.0%
|Crude fibre
|0.10%
|-
|IU/kg:
|mg/kg:
|Vit. A:
|1900
|Vit. D3:
|180
|Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate
|(Fe: 39)
|Calcium iodate anhydrous
|(I: 0.66)
|Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate
|(Cu: 5.8)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate
|(Mn: 4.9)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate
|(Zn: 54)
|Additives
|-
|Nutritional Additives:
|-
|Flavourings
|-