Pedigree Dog Tin Cans Mixed Selection in Gravy 6x400g

Complete wet pet food for adult dogs.
Pedigree Can Adult Wet Dog Food Chunks in Gravy Beef, Chicken and Lamb 6x400g is 100% complete and balanced and made with selected natural ingredients, plus vitamins and minerals, delivering everything that is essential to fuel all dogs exuberant love of life.Together, we can reduce the environmental impact of our dog food cans and packagings.All Pedigree adult dog food can recipes are made with No palm oil and sourced with care.Pedigree canned dog food contains no added sugar, no added artificial flavours and preservatives.Pedigree high quality beef, chicken and lamb dog food contains fibres from natural sources, for an optimal digestion.
At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
Pedigree canned dog food recipes are made with natural ingredients, vitamins and minerals to be 100% complete and balanced
Pack size: 2.4KG
No added sugar

Made in UK

6 x 400g ℮

24h Daily Feeding Recommendation5 kg: 375 g - 425 g, 10 kg: 600 g - 700 g, 20 kg; 1100 g - 1200 g, 30 kg: 1500 g - 1600 g100 g wet food can be replaced by 22 - 23 g Pedigree® dry food.84 kcal/ 100 gFeeding instructions: Account for the calories coming from treats. Feeding amounts are intended as guidelines only. Adjust the amount of food according to the age, size and activity level of your dog. For more detailed information, please visit our website. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

Pedigree canned dog food recipes are made with natural ingredients, vitamins and minerals to be 100% complete and balanced
2 x with Lamb2 x with Chicken2 x with Beef

Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Beef 4% and Liver 4%), Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 0.5%), *95% Natural

Best before date: see side. Batch number, factory identification number: see individual pack.

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:7.0
Fat content:4.2
Inorganic matter:2.0
Crude fibre:0.50
Moisture:80.8
Vitamin D₃:300 IU
Vitamin E:20.0 mg
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.5 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.23 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):3.0 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):1.8 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):19.4 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-

