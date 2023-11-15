Cesar Classic Terrine Wet Dog Food Tray Mixed in Loaf 8x150g

Complete wet pet food for adult dogs.

Cesar dog food Classic Terrine offers 8 succulent, hearty and 100% complete meals, across 4 tasty recipes, carefully prepared with healthy, natural ingredients that your dog will simply adore. A dog food tray that offers everything your canine friend could want from wet dog food, offering a complete dog food option for your dog. 100% Complete & Balanced wet dog food made with high quality ingredients Our Cesar dog food comes in recyclable packaging, helping our environment No added sugar, artificial colours or flavours. Just pure, tasty tender mixed dog food in jelly Cesar dog food provides locked in freshness, meaning your dog will enjoy tasty dog food in jelly just as it's meant to taste

At Cesar, were all about sharing the joy of true friendship. Those everyday moments of shared joy between you & your bestie are what really makes a difference in life. And we believe that really good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this. For us, good complete dog food is healthy, natural ingredients, sustainably sourced & carefully crafted in a wide variety of tasty, 100% complete & balanced meals that you know are naturally good for your dog & the world they live in.

Our dog food tray includes eight classic terrine complete dog food options including Tender Chicken & Turkey, succulent Beef & Liver, tender Poultry, savoury Chicken & Beef

Pack size: 1200G

No added sugar

Preparation and Usage

24h Daily Feeding Recommendation Tray Only: 5 kg: 2 1/2 - 2 3/4, 10 kg: 4 - 4 1/2, 15 kg: 5 1/2 - 6 Tray + Dry Food: 5 kg: 1 + 50 g, 10 kg: 1 1/2 + 90 g, 15 kg: 2 + 120 g We recommend to feed a mix of complete wet Cesar® and a dry food. 89 kcal/100 g Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our consumer careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours