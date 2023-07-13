We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Butcher's Recipe In Gravy Dog Food Tin 12X400g
image 1 of Butcher's Recipe In Gravy Dog Food Tin 12X400gimage 2 of Butcher's Recipe In Gravy Dog Food Tin 12X400g

Butcher's Recipe In Gravy Dog Food Tin 12X400g

4.9(48)
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£10.50

£2.19/kg

Butcher's Recipe In Gravy Dog Food Tin 12X400gFollow us Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ButchersDogFood
100% Complete, nutritious food for adult dogsComplete & BalancedMeals rich in all the nutrients your dog needsNo NastiesNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesGrain FreeNaturally gluten free - no grains or bulkersNatural Delicious GravyGuaranteed to get tails waggingGarden VegGreat fibre source and packed with vitamins
A Wholesome BowlfulWe believe nothing is better for your dog than nature's most nourishing food. We carefully prepare all our meals right here in the heart of England with natural ingredients from British & Irish farms and only use suppliers we know and trust, to make delicious, nourishing food for dogs.British & Irish FarmedWe only work with suppliers we know and trust
Nourishing food for dogsWith garden vegSupporting farmersGrain free
Pack size: 4800G
Great fibre source and packed with vitamins

Allergy Information

Free From: Gluten

Net Contents

12 x 400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Guide:Number of 400g cans per day80kcal / 100gDog Size: Toy, 400g Cans: Up to 1Dog Size: Small, 400g Cans: 1 - 1 1/2Dog Size: Medium, 400g Cans: 1 1/2 - 2 1/2Dog Size: Large, 400g Cans: 2 1/2 - 3 1/2If mixing with complete dry food replace 200g of Butcher's with 50g of dry. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby.This is a guide only and will depend on breed and activity level, so you may need to adjust the amount given.Best served at room temperature.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Nourishing food for dogsWith garden vegSupporting farmersGrain free
3 x with Chicken & Garden Veg3 x with Beef & Garden Veg6 x with Turkey & Garden Veg

Ingredients

British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 45.5%, Beef 4.5%), Parsnip 3%, Peas 1%, Salmon Oil, Parsley, Rosehip, Chicory, Mint, Minerals

Allergy Information

Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place.Best before date, see base of can.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
Protein8.5
Crude Fibre0.2
Fat Content5
Crude Ash*2
Moisture82
Nutritional Additives(per kg):
Vitamin A1250 I.U.
Vitamin D3250 I.U.
Trace Elements(mg/kg):
Zinc (3b605)20
Manganese (3b503)2.5
Iodine (3b202)0.5
Vitamins:-
*Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content-

View all Wet Dog Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here