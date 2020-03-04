Pedigree Pouch Real Meals In Gravy Pack 12X100g

Always the right amount so no overfeeding
I feed Sky dry kibbles topped with a 100 gram pouch. Always eaten and the correct amount. Can you get pouches in gravy for puppies. My puppy border collie Sammie doesn't like the jelly and I don't want to feed her incorrectly
My lil doggo just cant get enough
I buy this product from the poundshop with 4 in a pack , in Gravy is always Maddie’s favourite mixed with your dry food ... should see her when she tries to jump up to grab her bowl from my hands ... I have researched the protein and nutritional qualities of this product and i am delighted for my little doggo to recieve the best wee meals with the best quality nutrition
Packaging development
Great product. Not customer friendly packaging. Can I suggest you change the outer to make it easier for customers to store and retrieve the pouches. A simple perforation in the outer for customers to tear when ready to use. Technology already used in the SRP in retail stores. Regards Andy
Brilliant
Pouches are really good no mess and no leaving cans with half tin smelling my dog really likes the pouches in gravy after trying other stuff 1st
Impossible!
I recently bought a 40 x100g sachet megapac of gravy pouches. Now I am not a weak person but I had a real struggle getting to the pouches. I don't expect to have to resort to using a saw to get into the pack but it almost came to that. Could you arrange to have perforations in the box
Love your products
I always bought this dog food ever since I have my fur baby, from puppy to adult shih tzu she loves to eat and treat by pedigree products. :D
great food
I bought this a month ago, good value for money. Nice smelling.
waste of money
waste of money because food quality and protein so much low range
My doggy loves this
She's been eating these since she was a puppy and loves them.
good food
It was how i got my dog to eat again after she had some baby teeth removed