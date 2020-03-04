By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pedigree Pouch Real Meals In Gravy Pack 12X100g

4.5(120)Write a review
£ 4.00
£3.34/kg

Product Description

  • Pedigree® offer a complete range of tasty and wholesome indoor dog food and treats
  • 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
  • Multipack of 12 x 100g Pedigree wet food for Adult domestic dogs
  • Mixed Selection in Gravy Pedigree, succulent cuisine, single serve pouches
  • Dog food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Complete pet food for adult dogs.
  • 100% complete and balanced, Pedigree Wet dog food is not only nutritious but also makes for highly enjoyable everyday meals that will bring out their infectious enthusiasm.
  • In its easy-to-open Pouch format, it's perfect for a fresh healthy, easy meal you can serve in one go. Chewy chunks which make delicious feeding for your special pets and helps towards their health and wellness.
  • Developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre, Pedigree dog food pouches have quality ingredients with all the essential nutrients to support optimal digestion, a healthy skin and coat, strong natural defenses and healthy bones.
  • Pedigree dog Pouches contain no artificial colorants, flavours or preservatives.
  • At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
  • Pedigree's complete range of tasty and healthy dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support, protect and spark all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
  • With a wide range of tasty, complete and balanced dog food meals, Pedigree has everything all dogs need to thrive. Meals that taste good in ways that get tails wagging, and feed the good in ways you can see.
  • 100% Complete and delicious wet dog food classics for indoor adult dogs
  • Easy-to-open individual packets, ideal for a fresh healthy meal, on its own or on top of dry canine food
  • Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and strong natural defenses
  • Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre
  • This pet food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 1.2KG
  • Vitamin E to help support his immune system, so he's ready for anything
  • Natural fibres to help keep his insides healthy so he always feels his best
  • Zinc & sunflower oil containing omega 6, known to support a healthy skin & coat
  • Calcium to support healthy bones
  • No added sugar

Information

Storage

Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Recommendation
  • Pouch Only: 5kg 3 1/2; Pouch + Dry Food: 2 / + 40 g
  • Pouch Only: 10kg 6; Pouch + Dry Food: 3 / + 75 g
  • Pouch Only: 20kg 10 1/2; Pouch + Dry Food: 5 / + 125 g
  • We recommend to feed a mix of Wet PEDIGREE® and Dry PEDIGREE® complete food.
  • 87 kcal/100 g
  • Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase and adjust amounts according to your pet's needs. For overweight dogs reduce daily amount. For more information on feeding your dog, please contact our Consumer Careline or visit our website. Fresh water should always be available.
  • Easy-to-open pouch
  • Perfect for a fresh meal, providing healthy nutrition for all your dog's needs. Simply unzip the pouch and serve immediately.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Mars Petcare UK,
  • PO Box 9346,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • LE13 9DR.
  • IRL:

Return to

  • GB:
  • Mars Petcare UK,
  • PO Box 9346,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • LE13 9DR.
  • 0800 0133131
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • 100% Complete and delicious wet dog food classics for indoor adult dogs
    • Easy-to-open individual packets, ideal for a fresh healthy meal, on its own or on top of dry canine food
    • Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and strong natural defenses
    • Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre
    • This pet food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • 3 x with Chicken & Vegetables
    • 3 x with Beef & Vegetables
    • 3 x with Turkey & Carrots
    • 3 x with Beef & Lamb

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%, including 4% Turkey), Vegetables (4% Carrots), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), Oils and Fats (including 0.5% Sunflower Oil), Vegetable Protein Extracts

    Storage

    • Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:7
    Fat content:6
    Inorganic matter:2
    Crude fibres:0.3
    Moisture:82.5
    Calcium:0.35
    Additivesper kg:
    Vitamin D3:150 IU
    Vitamin E:50 mg
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.39 mg
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:5.7 mg
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:10 mg
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:5.6 mg
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:107 mg
    Nutritional additives:-
120 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Always the right amount so no overfeeding

5 stars

I feed Sky dry kibbles topped with a 100 gram pouch. Always eaten and the correct amount. Can you get pouches in gravy for puppies. My puppy border collie Sammie doesn't like the jelly and I don't want to feed her incorrectly

My lil doggo just cant get enough

5 stars

I buy this product from the poundshop with 4 in a pack , in Gravy is always Maddie’s favourite mixed with your dry food ... should see her when she tries to jump up to grab her bowl from my hands ... I have researched the protein and nutritional qualities of this product and i am delighted for my little doggo to recieve the best wee meals with the best quality nutrition

Packaging development

4 stars

Great product. Not customer friendly packaging. Can I suggest you change the outer to make it easier for customers to store and retrieve the pouches. A simple perforation in the outer for customers to tear when ready to use. Technology already used in the SRP in retail stores. Regards Andy

Brilliant

5 stars

Pouches are really good no mess and no leaving cans with half tin smelling my dog really likes the pouches in gravy after trying other stuff 1st

Impossible!

4 stars

I recently bought a 40 x100g sachet megapac of gravy pouches. Now I am not a weak person but I had a real struggle getting to the pouches. I don't expect to have to resort to using a saw to get into the pack but it almost came to that. Could you arrange to have perforations in the box

Love your products

5 stars

I always bought this dog food ever since I have my fur baby, from puppy to adult shih tzu she loves to eat and treat by pedigree products. :D

great food

4 stars

I bought this a month ago, good value for money. Nice smelling.

waste of money

1 stars

waste of money because food quality and protein so much low range

My doggy loves this

5 stars

She's been eating these since she was a puppy and loves them.

good food

5 stars

It was how i got my dog to eat again after she had some baby teeth removed

