Winalot Sunday Dinner Wet Dog Food Pouches in Gravy 12x100g

Winalot Sunday Dinner Wet Dog Food Pouches in Gravy 12x100gFor further information please go to: www.winalot-dog.co.uk
Helps support healthy digestion with quality ingredientsHelps support shiny coat and healthy skinHelps to support vitalityContains no added artificial colours; preservatives or flavourings
At Winalot; we believe dogs are our everyday heroes; whether its making us laugh; keeping us fit or being our favourite companion; they are all heroes to us. That's why since 1927 we've been passionate about providing dogs up and down the country with hearty meals made with succulent meaty chunks and quality ingredients. Winalot contains all the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs to ensure every bowl of Winalot is 100% complete and balanced. It's the food generations of our dogs have grown up with; and its the food for generations to come.
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A
100% complete and balancedMade with Natural IngredientsHelps support shiny coat & healthy skinHelps to support healthy digestionHelps to support vitalityNo added artificial colours; flavours or preservativesMeaty Chunks with vegetables and essential vitamins and minerals
Pack size: 1.2KG
Net Contents
12 x 100g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Healthy Adult Dogs Should be Fed the Following Amounts DailyBW in kg: 5; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 6; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 2, Dry Dog: 75gBW in kg: 10; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 9; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 4, Dry Dog: 100gBW in kg: 25; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 16; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 7, Dry Dog: 200gThese amounts are averages based on moderately active adult dogs at normal encironmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly.Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.*The mixed feeding guideline table has been calculated using the Purina® Bakers® rich in beef complete dry adult dog food.
100% complete and balancedMade with Natural IngredientsHelps support shiny coat & healthy skinHelps to support healthy digestionHelps to support vitalityNo added artificial colours; flavours or preservativesMeaty Chunks with vegetables and essential vitamins and minerals
4 x Chunks Rich in Turkey with Potatoes and Carrots4 x Chunks Rich in Beef with Potatoes and Peas4 x Chunks Rich in Chicken with Potatoes and Green Beans
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives ** (of which Chicken 14% in the Chunks*), Cereals, Vegetables (1% of Dehydrated Potatoes equivalent to 9% Potatoes and 0.8% of Dehydrated Green Beans equivalent to 9% Green Beans), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Pouch contains 40% Chunks, ** Ingredients from natural origin
Storage
Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom panel or base of the pouchKeep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical Constituents:
Moisture:
82.5%
Protein:
6.5%
Fat content:
3%
Crude ash:
1.8%
Crude fibre:
0.1%
Nutritional Additives:
IU/kg:
Vit A:
1476
Vit D3:
141
-
mg/kg:
Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate:
(Fe: 9.9)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:
(I: 0.33)
Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate:
(Cu: 1.1)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
(Mn: 1.2)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
(Zn: 15.3)
Additives:
-
Flavourings
-
100% complete and balancedMade with Natural IngredientsHelps support shiny coat & healthy skinHelps to support healthy digestionHelps to support vitalityNo added artificial colours; flavours or preservativesMeaty Chunks with vegetables and essential vitamins and minerals
4 x Chunks Rich in Turkey with Potatoes and Carrots4 x Chunks Rich in Beef with Potatoes and Peas4 x Chunks Rich in Chicken with Potatoes and Green Beans
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives ** (of which Beef 14% in the Chunks*), Cereals, Vegetables (1% of Dehydrated Potatoes equivalent to 9% Potatoes and 1% of Dehydrated Peas equivalent to 9% Peas), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Pouch contains 40% Chunks, ** Ingredients from natural origin
Storage
Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom panel or base of the pouchKeep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical Constituents:
Moisture:
82.5%
Protein:
6.5%
Fat content:
3%
Crude ash:
1.8%
Crude fibre:
0.1%
Nutritional Additives:
IU/kg:
Vit A:
1476
Vit D3:
141
-
mg/kg:
Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate:
(Fe: 9.9)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:
(I: 0.33)
Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate:
(Cu: 1.1)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
(Mn: 1.2)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
(Zn: 15.3)
Additives:
-
Flavourings
-
100% complete and balancedMade with Natural IngredientsHelps support shiny coat & healthy skinHelps to support healthy digestionHelps to support vitalityNo added artificial colours; flavours or preservativesMeaty Chunks with vegetables and essential vitamins and minerals
4 x Chunks Rich in Turkey with Potatoes and Carrots4 x Chunks Rich in Beef with Potatoes and Peas4 x Chunks Rich in Chicken with Potatoes and Green Beans
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives ** (of which Turkey 14% in the Chunks*), Cereals, Vegetables (1% of Dehydrated Potatoes equivalent to 9% Potatoes and 0.6% of Dehydrated Carrots equivalent to 5% Carrots), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Pouch contains 40% Chunks, ** Ingredients from natural origin
Storage
Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom panel or base of the pouchKeep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical Constituents:
Moisture:
82.5%
Protein:
6.5%
Fat content:
3%
Crude ash:
1.8%
Crude fibre:
0.1%
Nutritional Additives:
IU/kg:
Vit A:
1476
Vit D3:
141
-
mg/kg:
Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate:
(Fe: 9.9)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:
(I: 0.33)
Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate:
(Cu: 1.1)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
(Mn: 1.2)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
(Zn: 15.3)
Additives:
-
Flavourings
-
Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom panel or base of the pouchKeep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Box. Recycle
Pouch. Don't Recycle
Manufacturer Address
Purina PetCare Team,PO Box 478,Horley,RH6 6DE.Nestle Purina PetCare,3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
Address All Enquiries to:UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)www.purina.co.ukPurina PetCare Team,PO Box 478,Horley,RH6 6DE.In Republic of Ireland, Please Write to:IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)www.purina.ieNestle Purina PetCare,3030 Lake Drive,
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.