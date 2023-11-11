Winalot Sunday Dinner Wet Dog Food Pouches in Gravy 12x100g For further information please go to: www.winalot-dog.co.uk

Helps support healthy digestion with quality ingredients Helps support shiny coat and healthy skin Helps to support vitality Contains no added artificial colours; preservatives or flavourings

At Winalot; we believe dogs are our everyday heroes; whether its making us laugh; keeping us fit or being our favourite companion; they are all heroes to us. That's why since 1927 we've been passionate about providing dogs up and down the country with hearty meals made with succulent meaty chunks and quality ingredients. Winalot contains all the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs to ensure every bowl of Winalot is 100% complete and balanced. It's the food generations of our dogs have grown up with; and its the food for generations to come.

100% complete and balanced Made with Natural Ingredients Helps support shiny coat & healthy skin Helps to support healthy digestion Helps to support vitality No added artificial colours; flavours or preservatives Meaty Chunks with vegetables and essential vitamins and minerals

Pack size: 1.2KG

12 x 100g ℮

Healthy Adult Dogs Should be Fed the Following Amounts Daily BW in kg: 5; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 6; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 2, Dry Dog: 75g BW in kg: 10; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 9; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 4, Dry Dog: 100g BW in kg: 25; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 16; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 7, Dry Dog: 200g These amounts are averages based on moderately active adult dogs at normal encironmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times. *The mixed feeding guideline table has been calculated using the Purina® Bakers® rich in beef complete dry adult dog food.