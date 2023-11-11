We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Winalot Meaty Chunks Dog Food Pouches In Gravy 12X100g

Winalot Meaty Chunks Dog Food Pouches In Gravy 12X100gFor further information please go to: www.winalot-dog.co.uk
At Winalot; we believe dogs are our everyday heroes; whether its making us laugh; keeping us fit or being our favourite companion; they are all heroes to us. That's why since 1927 we've been passionate about providing dogs up and down the country with hearty meals made with succulent meaty chunks and quality ingredients. Winalot contains all the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs to ensure every bowl of Winalot is 100% complete and balanced. It's the food generations of our dogs have grown up with; and its the food for generations to come.Helps support healthy digestion with quality ingredientsHelps support shiny coat and healthy skinHelps to support vitalityContains no added artificial colours; preservatives or flavourings
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A
100% complete and balancedMade with Natural IngredientsHelps support shiny coat & healthy skinHelps to support healthy digestionHelps to support vitalityNo added artificial colours; flavours or preservativesMeaty Chunks with vegetables and essential vitamins and minerals
Pack size: 1200G

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Healthy Adult Dogs Should be Fed the Following Amounts DailyBW in kg: 5; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 6; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 2, Dry Dog: 75gBW in kg: 10; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 6; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 4, Dry Dog: 100gBW in kg: 25; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 16; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 7, Dry Dog: 200gThese amounts are averages based on moderately active adult dogs at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly.Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.*The mixed feeding guideline table has been calculated using the Purina® Bakers® rich in beef complete dry adult dog food.

4 x Rich in Chicken with Carrots in Gravy4 x Rich in Beef with Potatoes in Gravy4 x Rich in Lamb with Carrots in Gravy
4 x Rich in Chicken with Carrots in Gravy4 x Rich in Beef with Potatoes in Gravy4 x Rich in Lamb with Carrots in Gravy

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives ** (of which Chicken 14% in the Chunks*), Cereals, Vegetables (0.8% Dehydrated Carrots equivalent to 7% Carrots), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Pouch contains 40% Chunks, **Ingredients from natural origin

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom panel or base of the pouch

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Moisture82.5%
Protein6.5%
Fat content3%
Crude ash1.8%
Crude fibre0.1%
Nutritional Additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:1476
Vit D3:141
-mg/kg:
Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 9.9)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 0.33)
Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 1.1)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 1.2)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 15.3)
Additives-
Flavourings-

