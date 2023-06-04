Butchers Traditional Recipe 12X150g Foiltray

100% Complete, Nourishing Food for Adult Dogs

British & Irish Farmed We only work with suppliers we know and trust. Complete & Balanced Meals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs. No Nasties No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Grain Free Naturally gluten free - no grains or bulkers. Beneficial Oils Omega 3 and 6 for healthy skin and coat. Garden Veg Great fibre source and packed with vitamins.

A Wholesome Bowlful We believe nothing is better for your dog than nature's most nourishing food. We carefully prepare all our meals right here in the heart of England with natural ingredients from British & Irish farms and only use suppliers we know and trust, to make delicious, nourishing food for dogs.

Nourishing Food for Dogs Supporting Farmers With Garden Veg

Pack size: 1800G

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Net Contents

12 x 150g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Guide: 115kcal / 150g Dog Size: Toy; Weight: <5kg; 150g Trays/day: Up to 2 1/2 Dog Size: Small; Weight: 5-10kg; 150g Trays/day: 2 1/2 - 4 1/2 Dog Size: Medium; Weight: 10-20kg; 150g Trays/day: 4 1/2 - 6 If mixing with complete dry food replace 150g of Butcher's with 35g of dry. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby. This is a guide only and will depend on breed and activity level so you may need to adjust the amount given.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives