image 1 of Butchers Traditional Recipe 12X150g Foiltray
image 1 of Butchers Traditional Recipe 12X150g Foiltrayimage 2 of Butchers Traditional Recipe 12X150g Foiltray

Butchers Traditional Recipe 12X150g Foiltray

4.9(40)
£7.20

£4.00/kg

100% Complete, Nourishing Food for Adult Dogs
British & Irish FarmedWe only work with suppliers we know and trust.Complete & BalancedMeals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs.No NastiesNo artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.Grain FreeNaturally gluten free - no grains or bulkers.Beneficial OilsOmega 3 and 6 for healthy skin and coat.Garden VegGreat fibre source and packed with vitamins.
A Wholesome BowlfulWe believe nothing is better for your dog than nature's most nourishing food.We carefully prepare all our meals right here in the heart of England with natural ingredients from British & Irish farms and only use suppliers we know and trust, to make delicious, nourishing food for dogs.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C106676, www.fsc.orgButcher's and Butcher's Nourishing Food for Dogs are trademarks of Butcher's Pet Care Ltd.
Nourishing Food for DogsSupporting FarmersWith Garden Veg
Pack size: 1800G

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Net Contents

12 x 150g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Guide:115kcal / 150gDog Size: Toy; Weight: <5kg; 150g Trays/day: Up to 2 1/2Dog Size: Small; Weight: 5-10kg; 150g Trays/day: 2 1/2 - 4 1/2Dog Size: Medium; Weight: 10-20kg; 150g Trays/day: 4 1/2 - 6If mixing with complete dry food replace 150g of Butcher's with 35g of dry. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby. This is a guide only and will depend on breed and activity level so you may need to adjust the amount given.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

4 x with Lamb Sweet Potato & Peas4 x with Turkey Carrots & Peas4 x with Beef Carrots & Peas

Ingredients

British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 25%, Beef 17%, Lamb 8%), Sweet Potato 3%, Peas 1%, Salmon Oil, Parsley, Rosehip, Chicory, Mint, Minerals

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days. Best served at room temperature.Best before - see side/base of tray

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
Protein9
Crude Fibre0.2
Fat Content5
Crude Ash2*
Moisture83
Vitamin A1250 I.U.
Vitamin D3250 I.U.
Trace Elements(mg/kg):
Zinc (3b605)20
Manganese (3b503)2.5
Iodine (3b202)0.5
Nutritional Additives (per kg):-
Vitamins:-
*Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content-

