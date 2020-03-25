Naturo Dog Food Variety 6X400g

Good variety so the dogs never get bored.
SHE LOVES IT
After trying every dog food known to man, she actually loves this. Horray! Happy me, happy doggie.
Dog is leaving her bowl clean...
My cocker spaniel is a very fuzzy eater and since she is having Naturo she is leaving the bowl emptied. Me and my dog are very happy with it. Mixing it with Acana dry food.
Mouldy and Poor Customer Service from Nature
There was mould bursting out of at least two of the packets. Nature haven't even responded to the message we sent them 4-5 days ago.
It’s a shame
Great product But tray is Not RECYCLABLE WHICH STOPS ME BUYING THEM
Used it for some time but recently have opened thr
Used it for some time but recently have opened three and found them green furry and mouldy! Wont be buying again
Mouldy dog food, please check carefully
I bought a faulty batch of the chicken flavour in the multipack. The Food was mouldy. Very disappointed with the response from Naturo when I contacted them. Please check carefully before feeding your pets.
My very fussy boxer loves your food, also agrees w
My very fussy boxer loves your food, also agrees with her tummy.
possible problem!
I have been feeding our dogs on this food successfully for some months but the last box I bought 4 out of the 6 portion packs were not sealed and therefore completely rotten. I will now no longer buy these, in case the same problem occurs. The difference might be that when I bought the same product in Morrisons, each portion had a card protection over the foil, whereas in Tesco they did not, this might be the problem.
GREAT NATURAL DOG FOOD
My two dogs adore the entire Naturo range and look wonderful being fed on it It is also low fat, which helps massively for older dogs