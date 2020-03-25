By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Naturo Dog Food Variety 6X400g

3.5(10)Write a review
Naturo Dog Food Variety 6X400g
£ 5.00
£2.09/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • A complete pet food for adult dogs.
  • The Essential Mix: We combine the four key food groups to create a natural and nutritious meal for your dog that is formulated to support their health and well-being through all life stages. No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and with 60% meat we are confident your dog will love the taste!
  • Essential Proteins
  • Packed full of essential amino acids provided from quality and palatable Chicken, Lamb & Duck to help promote muscle growth and repair.
  • Fibre & Carbohydrates
  • A combination of highly digestible wholegrain brown rice and natural vegetables provide dietary fibre to support a healthy digestive system and deliver energy.
  • Vitamins & Minerals
  • Balanced blend of all the essential vitamins and minerals required, including vitamins A, D & E and calcium to support the immune system, strong teeth and bones.
  • Fats & Oils
  • Omega-3 & 6*
  • *Contains Sunflower and Salmon oils providing Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and promote a shiny coat.
  • 100% Natural Ingredients
  • We created Naturo to give your dog a truly healthy diet. We only use quality, natural ingredients supplemented with essential vitamins, minerals and oils. No added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and with 60% meat we are confident your dog will love the taste!
  • All this combines to ensure a happy, healthy dog with a diet as nature intended.
  • The Mackle family have been creating high quality pet food from the family farm located in beautiful Country Armagh for over 40 years.
  • Our family philosophy has always been promote overall health and help maintain a healthy digestive system for your pet.
  • All our products are fully traceable from farm to bowl and we are proud of the world renowned quality meat in our pet food recipes.
  • John Mackle - Naturo CEO, with family dog 'Holly'
  • Just Launched
  • Our New Naturo Chef's Selection
  • Our special chefs' recipes were created to bring all the benefits of Naturo with added superfoods, giving your dog a varied and tasty alternative meal.
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • Added vitamins & minerals
  • 60% meat - easily digested protein
  • 15% brown rice - carbohydrates for energy
  • 15% vegetables - natural fibre for healthy digestion
  • Essential oils & minerals - healthy skin and coat
  • Pack size: 2.4KG
  • Essential amino acids provided from quality and palatable Chicken, Lamb & Duck to help promote muscle growth and repair
  • Dietary fibre to support a healthy digestive system and deliver energy
  • Essential vitamins and minerals required, including vitamins A, D & E and calcium to support the immune system, strong teeth and bones
  • Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and promote a shiny coat

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. After opening keep unused contents in a lidded container. Keep refrigerated & use within 72 hours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Body Weight
  • Up to 5Kg: 1/4 - 3/4 Tray
  • 20Kg: 1 1/4 - 2 Trays
  • 40Kg: 3 1/2 - 4 Trays
  • 10Kg: 3/4 - 1 1/4 Trays
  • 30Kg: 2-3 Trays
  • This is only a guide. All dog's needs may vary depending on age, activity and temperament.
  • Please remove food from tray before feeding.
  • All dogs need access to fresh water at all times.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • John Mackle (Moy) Ltd.,
  • 40 Corrigan Hill Road,
  • Moy,
  • Dungannon,
  • Co. Tyrone,
  • BT71 6SL.

Return to

  • Naturo Petfoods a division of
  • John Mackle (Moy) Ltd.,
  • 40 Corrigan Hill Road,
  • Moy,
  • Dungannon,
  • Co. Tyrone,
  • BT71 6SL.
  • www.naturopetfoods.com

Net Contents

6 x 400g ℮

    • 100% natural ingredients
    • Added vitamins & minerals
    • 60% meat - easily digested protein
    • 15% brown rice - carbohydrates for energy
    • 15% vegetables - natural fibre for healthy digestion
    • Essential oils & minerals - healthy skin and coat
    • Chicken with Rice and Vegetables x2
    • Lamb with Rice and Vegetables x2
    • Duck with Rice and Vegetables x2

    Information

    Ingredients

    Duck 60%, Brown Rice 15%, Vegetables 15% (Carrots, Peas, Tomato), Minerals, Sunflower Oil 0.75%, Salmon Oil 0.3%, Dried Tomato, Dried Kelp, Dried Basil

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place. After opening keep unused contents in a lidded container. Keep refrigerated & use within 72 hours.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Kcal (/100g)114
    Crude Protein10%
    Crude Fat8%
    Crude Ash4%
    Crude Fibre0.5%
    Moisture75%
    Vitamin A3000IU
    Vitamin D3420IU
    Vitamin E40mg
    Zinc (Zinc Sulphate, Monohydrate)25mg
    Iron (Ferrous Sulphate, Monohydrate)20mg
    Manganese (Manganous Sulphate, Monohydrate)3.75mg
    Copper (Cupric Sulphate, Pentahydrate)1.5mg
    Iodine (Calcium Iodate , Anyhdrous)0.38mg
    Selenium (Sodium Selenite)0.037mg
    Nutritional Additives per kg: -
    Nutritionally valid until best before date on foil lid-
    • 100% natural ingredients
    • Added vitamins & minerals
    • 60% meat - easily digested protein
    • 15% brown rice - carbohydrates for energy
    • 15% vegetables - natural fibre for healthy digestion
    • Essential oils & minerals - healthy skin and coat
    • Chicken with Rice and Vegetables x2
    • Lamb with Rice and Vegetables x2
    • Duck with Rice and Vegetables x2

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken 60%, Brown Rice 15%, Vegetables 15% (Carrots, Peas, Tomato), Minerals, Sunflower Oil 0.75%, Salmon Oil 0.3%, Dried Tomato, Dried Kelp, Dried Basil

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place. After opening keep unused contents in a lidded container. Keep refrigerated & use within 72 hours.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Kcal (/100g)112
    Crude Protein10%
    Crude Fat7%
    Crude Ash2.5%
    Crude Fibre1%
    Moisture75%
    Vitamin A3000IU
    Vitamin D3420IU
    Vitamin E40mg
    Zinc (Zinc Sulphate, Monohydrate)25mg
    Iron (Ferrous Sulphate, Monohydrate)20mg
    Manganese (Manganous Sulphate, Monohydrate)3.75mg
    Copper (Cupric Sulphate, Pentahydrate)1.5mg
    Iodine (Calcium Iodate , Anyhdrous)0.38mg
    Selenium (Sodium Selenite)0.037mg
    Nutritional Additives per kg: -
    Nutritionally valid until best before date on foil lid-
    • 100% natural ingredients
    • Added vitamins & minerals
    • 60% meat - easily digested protein
    • 15% brown rice - carbohydrates for energy
    • 15% vegetables - natural fibre for healthy digestion
    • Essential oils & minerals - healthy skin and coat
    • Chicken with Rice and Vegetables x2
    • Lamb with Rice and Vegetables x2
    • Duck with Rice and Vegetables x2

    Information

    Ingredients

    Lamb 50%, Lamb Bone 10%, Brown Rice 15%, Vegetables 15% (Carrots, Peas, Tomato), Minerals, Sunflower Oil 0.75%, Salmon Oil 0.3%, Dried Tomato, Dried Kelp, Dried Basil

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place. After opening keep unused contents in a lidded container. Keep refrigerated & use within 72 hours.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Kcal (/100g)109
    Crude Protein10%
    Crude Fat7%
    Crude Ash3.5%
    Crude Fibre0.5%
    Moisture75%
    Vitamin A3000IU
    Vitamin D3420IU
    Vitamin E40mg
    Zinc (Zinc Sulphate, Monohydrate)25mg
    Iron (Ferrous Sulphate, Monohydrate)20mg
    Manganese (Manganous Sulphate, Monohydrate)3.75mg
    Copper (Cupric Sulphate, Pentahydrate)1.5mg
    Iodine (Calcium Iodate , Anyhdrous)0.38mg
    Selenium (Sodium Selenite)0.037mg
    Nutritional Additives per kg: -
    Nutritionally valid until best before date on foil lid-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Good variety so the dogs never get bored.

5 stars

Good variety so the dogs never get bored.

SHE LOVES IT

5 stars

After trying every dog food known to man, she actually loves this. Horray! Happy me, happy doggie.

Dog is leaving her bowl clean...

5 stars

My cocker spaniel is a very fuzzy eater and since​ she is having Naturo she is leaving the bowl emptied. Me and my dog are very happy with it. Mixing it with Acana dry food.

Mouldy and Poor Customer Service from Nature

1 stars

There was mould bursting out of at least two of the packets. Nature haven't even responded to the message we sent them 4-5 days ago.

It’s a shame

3 stars

Great product But tray is Not RECYCLABLE WHICH STOPS ME BUYING THEM

Used it for some time but recently have opened thr

3 stars

Used it for some time but recently have opened three and found them green furry and mouldy! Wont be buying again

Mouldy dog food, please check carefully

1 stars

I bought a faulty batch of the chicken flavour in the multipack. The Food was mouldy. Very disappointed with the response from Naturo when I contacted them. Please check carefully before feeding your pets.

My very fussy boxer loves your food, also agrees w

5 stars

My very fussy boxer loves your food, also agrees with her tummy.

possible problem!

3 stars

I have been feeding our dogs on this food successfully for some months but the last box I bought 4 out of the 6 portion packs were not sealed and therefore completely rotten. I will now no longer buy these, in case the same problem occurs. The difference might be that when I bought the same product in Morrisons, each portion had a card protection over the foil, whereas in Tesco they did not, this might be the problem.

GREAT NATURAL DOG FOOD

5 stars

My two dogs adore the entire Naturo range and look wonderful being fed on it It is also low fat, which helps massively for older dogs

Usually bought next

Naturo Dog Grain Free Variety 400G 6 Pack

£ 5.00
£2.09/kg

Offer

Tesco 7 Dental Sticks Large Dog 270G

£ 1.00
£0.37/100g

Harringtons Turkey & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 2Kg

£ 3.95
£1.98/kg

Naturo Senior Turkey Rice & Vegetable Dog Food Tray 400G

£ 1.00
£2.50/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here