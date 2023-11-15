Cesar Senior Wet Dog Food Trays in Delicate Jelly 8x150g

Cesar Senior dog food offers 8 fresh, tasty and 100% complete meals, across 4 delicious recipes in jelly, specially crafted for your dog's needs, being gentle on the stomach for easy digestion, and prepared with healthy, natural ingredients that your dog will love. A dog food tray that offers everything your canine friend could want from wet dog food, offering a complete dog food option for your dog.100% Complete & Balanced, our senior wet dog food is made with high quality ingredientsCesar dog food provides locked in freshness, meaning your dog will enjoy tasty senior dog food just as it's meant to tasteOur Cesar dog food comes in recyclable packaging, helping our environmentNo added sugar, artificial colours or flavours.Just pure, tasty tender mixed Cesar dog food
At Cesar, were all about sharing the joy of true friendship. Those everyday moments of shared joy between you & your bestie are what really makes a difference in life. And we believe that really good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this.For us, good complete dog food is healthy, natural ingredients, sustainably sourced & carefully crafted in a wide variety of tasty, 100% complete & balanced meals that you know are naturally good for your dog & the world they live in.
Our senior dog food tray eight pack includes 4 specially crafted dog food in jelly recipes for Senior dogs with: tender Chicken & Rice, succulent Beef & Vegetables, juicy Lamb & Peas, savoury Turkey & Rice
Pack size: 1200G
No added sugar
Net Contents
8 x 150g ℮
Preparation and Usage
24h Daily Feeding RecommendationTray Only: 5 kg: 2 - 2 1/4, 10 kg: 3 1/2 - 4, 15 kg: 4 1/2 - 5Tray + Dry Food: 5 kg: 1 + 35 g, 10 kg: 1 1/2 + 60 g, 15 kg: 2 + 80 gYour dog can be regarded as senior from 10 years old.We recommend to feed a mix of complete wet Cesar® and a dry food.85 kcal/100 gAllow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our consumer careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
Additives
Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which Natural* 92%, including Turkey 4%, Liver 4%), Cereals (including Rice 1.1%, equivalent to Cooked Rice 4%), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients
Storage
Best before date: see side. Batch number, factory identification number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
8.5
Fat content:
5.0
Inorganic matter;
1.5
Crude fibre:
0.50
Moisture:
82.0
Vitamin D₃:
250 IU
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
2.6 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
0.28 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
3.6 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
2.2 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
16.2 mg
Cassia gum:
1660 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Nutritional additives:
-
Technological additives:
-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which Natural* 92%, including Beef 4%, Liver 4%), Vegetables (including Dried Carrot and Pea Mix 0.8%, equivalent to Carrot and Pea Mix 4%), Cereals, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which Natural* 92%, including Lamb 4%, Liver 4%), Vegetables (including Dried Peas 1.2%, equivalent to Peas 4%), Cereals, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which Natural* 92%, including Chicken Liver 4%), Cereals (including Rice 1.1%, equivalent to Cooked Rice 4%), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients
