Cesar Senior Wet Dog Food Trays in Delicate Jelly 8x150g

Complete wet pet food for senior dogs.

Cesar Senior dog food offers 8 fresh, tasty and 100% complete meals, across 4 delicious recipes in jelly, specially crafted for your dog's needs, being gentle on the stomach for easy digestion, and prepared with healthy, natural ingredients that your dog will love. A dog food tray that offers everything your canine friend could want from wet dog food, offering a complete dog food option for your dog. 100% Complete & Balanced, our senior wet dog food is made with high quality ingredients Cesar dog food provides locked in freshness, meaning your dog will enjoy tasty senior dog food just as it's meant to taste Our Cesar dog food comes in recyclable packaging, helping our environment No added sugar, artificial colours or flavours. Just pure, tasty tender mixed Cesar dog food

At Cesar, were all about sharing the joy of true friendship. Those everyday moments of shared joy between you & your bestie are what really makes a difference in life. And we believe that really good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this. For us, good complete dog food is healthy, natural ingredients, sustainably sourced & carefully crafted in a wide variety of tasty, 100% complete & balanced meals that you know are naturally good for your dog & the world they live in.

Our senior dog food tray eight pack includes 4 specially crafted dog food in jelly recipes for Senior dogs with: tender Chicken & Rice, succulent Beef & Vegetables, juicy Lamb & Peas, savoury Turkey & Rice

Pack size: 1200G

No added sugar

Net Contents

8 x 150g ℮

Preparation and Usage

24h Daily Feeding Recommendation Tray Only: 5 kg: 2 - 2 1/4, 10 kg: 3 1/2 - 4, 15 kg: 4 1/2 - 5 Tray + Dry Food: 5 kg: 1 + 35 g, 10 kg: 1 1/2 + 60 g, 15 kg: 2 + 80 g Your dog can be regarded as senior from 10 years old. We recommend to feed a mix of complete wet Cesar® and a dry food. 85 kcal/100 g Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our consumer careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours