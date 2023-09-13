Butcher's Tripe Dog Food Tins 6X400g

100% Complete, Nutritious Food for Adult Dogs British & Irish Farmed We only work with suppliers we know and trust Complete & Balanced Meals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs No Nasties No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Grain Free Naturally gluten free - no grains or bulkers Tripe A natural super food for dogs, with the taste that dogs love Original Recipe Where it all began! We launched Tripe Mix, a naturally Grain Free recipe, back in 1987

A Wholesome Bowlful We believe nothing is better for your dog than nature's most nourishing food. We carefully prepare all our meals right here in the heart of England with natural ingredients from British & Irish farms and only use suppliers we know and trust, to make delicious and nourishing food for dogs.

This pack is 100% Recyclable Sleeve - Card - widely recycled Can - Steel - widely recycled Label - Paper - widely recycled Metal™ - recycles forever Butcher's and Butcher's Nourishing Food for Dogs are trademarks of Butcher's Pet Care Ltd

Nourishing Food for Dogs The Original Tripe Recipe since 1987 Grain Free Supporting British Farmers

Pack size: 2400G

Ingredients

British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 34%, Tripe 13%, Beef 3%), Minerals

Net Contents

6 x 400g

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Guide: Number of 400g cans per day 92kcal / 100g Dog Size: Toy: 400g Cans: Up to 1 Dog Size: Small: 400g Cans: 1 - 1 1/2 Dog Size: Medium: 400g Cans: 1 1/2 - 2 1/2 Dog Size: Large: 400g Cans: 2 1/2 - 3 1/2 If mixing with complete, dry food replace 200g of Butcher's with 50g of dry. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby. This is a guide only and will depend on breed and activity level so you may need to adjust the amount given. Best served at room temperature.

Additives