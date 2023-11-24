Tesco Adult Dog Loaf Selection Cans 12 x 395g
£8.30
£1.75/kg
Ingredients
Composition:
Loaf with Beef: Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, including 4% Beef), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars.
Loaf with Chicken: Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, including 4% Chicken), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars.
Loaf with Lamb: Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, including 4% Lamb), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars.
Loaf with Turkey: Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, including 4% Turkey), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars.
Additives (for all varieties):
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin A 1250 IU, Vitamin D3 250 IU, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 20mg, Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate) 2.5mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5 mg.
Technological Additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 1.4g.
Analytical Constituents: Protein 8.5%, Crude fibre 0.4%, Fat content 5.0%, Inorganic matter 2.0%, Moisture 80.0%, Calcium 0.4%.
Calories: 96 per 100g
