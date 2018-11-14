Pedigree Can Meaty Meals In Jelly 6 X 400G

Not good, very little meat content, dogs gobble it
Not good, very little meat content, dogs gobble it down & still seem hungry. Bought a few times, as my usual dog food, which they’ve had for a long time has been taken off the website. Not happy with it, won’t be buying again.
Excellent food
I have two American cocker spaniels and thy have been eating this food for 8 years and every day at 13.00 thy bounce up and down for there dinner. Thy love it.
Perfect for my Staffie!
She loves this and it doesn't give her a poorly tummy either!
Amazing product!!
It says divide into 4 meals is that one tin divided into 4 over the day? So 1/4 each time over the 4 times he eats in the day? He absolutely loves these though! :)
Great product
My dogs all love this food really can't get much better quality