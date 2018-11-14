By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pedigree Can Meaty Meals In Jelly 6 X 400G

4(5)Write a review
image 1 of Pedigree Can Meaty Meals In Jelly 6 X 400G
£ 4.00
£1.67/kg

Product Description

  • Complete Wet pet food for adult dogs.
  • Pedigree® offer a complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats
  • 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
  • 6 x 400g Pedigree wet dog food for Adult dogs
  • Mixed Selection in Jelly Pedigree dog food tins
  • Dog food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • 100% complete and balanced, Pedigree tins are not only nutritious wet dog food but also make for highly enjoyable everyday meals that will bring out their infectious enthusiasm.
  • Developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre, Pedigree dog food has all the essential nutrients to support optimal digestion, a healthy skin and coat, strong natural defences and healthy bones.
  • Pedigree tinned dog food contains no artificial colorants, flavours or preservatives.
  • At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
  • Pedigree's complete range of tasty and healthy dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support, protect and spark all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
  • With a wide range of tasty, complete and balanced dog food meals, Pedigree has everything all dogs need to thrive. Meals that taste good in ways that get tails wagging, and feed the good in ways you can see.
  • 100% Complete and delicious wet dog food for adult dogs
  • Served on its own or on top of dry dog food, it makes for enjoyable healthy meals
  • Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and a strong natural defences
  • Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre
  • This pet food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 2.4KG
  • Calcium to support healthy bones
  • Zinc & sunflower oil containing omega 6, known to support a healthy skin & coat
  • Natural fibres to help keep his insides healthy so he always feels his best
  • With vitamin E to help support strong natural defences

Information

Storage

Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Recommendation
  • Can Only 5 kg: 1
  • Can Only 10 kg: 1 1/2
  • Can Only 20 kg: : 2 1/2
  • Can Only 30 kg: 3 1/2
  • Can + Dry Food: 1/4 + 60 g
  • Can + Dry Food: 1/2 + 95 g
  • Can + Dry Food: 1 + 145 g
  • Can + Dry Food: 2 + 135 g
  • We recommend to feed a mix of complete Pedigree® wet and dry food.
  • Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available.
  • 89 kcal / 100 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IRL: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.ie.pedigree.com

Net Contents

6 x 400g ℮

    • 100% Complete and delicious wet dog food for adult dogs
    • Served on its own or on top of dry dog food, it makes for enjoyable healthy meals
    • Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and a strong natural defences
    • Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre
    • This pet food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • 2x with Beef & Vegetables
    • 2x with Chicken & Vegetables
    • 2x with Lamb & Vegetables

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (41%, including 4% Beef), Vegetables (4% Mix of Peas and Carrots), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), Oils and Fats (0.5% Sunflower Oil), Vegetable Protein Extracts

    Storage

    • Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:7
    Fat content:5.5
    Inorganic matter:2
    Crude fibres:0.5
    Moisture:81
    Calcium:0.35
    Vitamin D3:300 IU
    Vitamin E:50 mg
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.37 mg
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:4 mg
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:10 mg
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:5.63 mg
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:74.8 mg
    Cassia Gum:2000 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-
    • 100% Complete and delicious wet dog food for adult dogs
    • Served on its own or on top of dry dog food, it makes for enjoyable healthy meals
    • Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and a strong natural defences
    • Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre
    • This pet food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • 2x with Beef & Vegetables
    • 2x with Chicken & Vegetables
    • 2x with Lamb & Vegetables

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (41%, including 4% Chicken), Vegetables (4% Mix of Peas and Carrots), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), Oils and Fats (0.5% Sunflower Oil), Vegetable Protein Extracts

    Storage

    • Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:7
    Fat content:5.5
    Inorganic matter:2
    Crude fibres:0.5
    Moisture:81
    Calcium:0.35
    Vitamin D3:300 IU
    Vitamin E:50 mg
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.37 mg
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:4 mg
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:10 mg
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:5.63 mg
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:74.8 mg
    Cassia Gum:2000 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-
    • 100% Complete and delicious wet dog food for adult dogs
    • Served on its own or on top of dry dog food, it makes for enjoyable healthy meals
    • Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and a strong natural defences
    • Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre
    • This pet food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • 2x with Beef & Vegetables
    • 2x with Chicken & Vegetables
    • 2x with Lamb & Vegetables

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (41%, including 4% Lamb), Vegetables (4% Mix of Peas and Carrots), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), Oils and Fats (0.5% Sunflower Oil), Vegetable Protein Extracts

    Storage

    • Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:7
    Fat content:5.5
    Inorganic matter:2
    Crude fibres:0.5
    Moisture:81
    Calcium:0.35
    Vitamin D3:300 IU
    Vitamin E:50 mg
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.37 mg
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:4 mg
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:10 mg
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:5.63 mg
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:74.8 mg
    Cassia Gum:2000 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not good, very little meat content, dogs gobble it

1 stars

Not good, very little meat content, dogs gobble it down & still seem hungry. Bought a few times, as my usual dog food, which they’ve had for a long time has been taken off the website. Not happy with it, won’t be buying again.

Excellent food

5 stars

I have two American cocker spaniels and thy have been eating this food for 8 years and every day at 13.00 thy bounce up and down for there dinner. Thy love it.

Perfect for my Staffie!

5 stars

She loves this and it doesn't give her a poorly tummy either!

Amazing product!!

5 stars

It says divide into 4 meals is that one tin divided into 4 over the day? So 1/4 each time over the 4 times he eats in the day? He absolutely loves these though! :)

Great product

5 stars

My dogs all love this food really can't get much better quality

