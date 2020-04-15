Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Kids activities
Delivery Saver
Pets
Cat Food & Accessories
Cat Food & Accessories
Showing
1-24
of
284 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(62)
9 Categories
Filter by
Natural & Advanced
Nutrition Cat Food
(25)
Filter by
Cat Treats & Cat
Milk
(62)
Filter by
Wet Cat Food
(134)
Filter by
Luxury Cat
Food
(71)
Filter by
Dry Cat Food
(61)
Filter by
Bulk Cat Food
(33)
Filter by
Kitten & Senior
Cat Food (7+)
(32)
Filter by
Cat Litter
(14)
Filter by
Cat Toys,
Healthcare & Accessories
(13)
24 Brands
Filter by
Whiskas
(49)
Filter by
Tesco Pet
(37)
Filter by
Sheba
(36)
Filter by
Felix
(35)
Filter by
Gourmet
(22)
Filter by
Dreamies
(19)
Filter by
Go Cat
(13)
Filter by
Purina One
(11)
Filter by
Iams
(10)
Filter by
Webbox
(10)
Filter by
Good Girl
(9)
Filter by
Encore
(6)
Filter by
Blink
(4)
Filter by
Catsan
(4)
Filter by
Petface
(4)
Filter by
Bob Martin
(3)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(284)
Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10L
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Litter
shelf
£
1.89
£
0.19
/litre
Add Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10L
Add
add Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10L to basket
Catsan Cat Litter 10L
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Litter
shelf
£
6.50
£
0.65
/litre
Add Catsan Cat Litter 10L
Add
add Catsan Cat Litter 10L to basket
Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Ocean Feasts 12X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Food Pouches
shelf
£
4.50
£
3.75
/kg
Add Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Ocean Feasts 12X100g
Add
add Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Ocean Feasts 12X100g to basket
Tesco Cuts In Gravy Cat Food Pouches 12 X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Food Pouches
shelf
£
2.25
£
1.88
/kg
Add Tesco Cuts In Gravy Cat Food Pouches 12 X100g
Add
add Tesco Cuts In Gravy Cat Food Pouches 12 X100g to basket
Tesco Cuts In Jelly Fish Selection Cat Food Pouches 12 X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Food Pouches
shelf
£
2.25
£
1.88
/kg
Add Tesco Cuts In Jelly Fish Selection Cat Food Pouches 12 X100g
Add
add Tesco Cuts In Jelly Fish Selection Cat Food Pouches 12 X100g to basket
Tesco Absorbent Wood Light Weight Cat Litter 10L
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Litter
shelf
£
4.50
£
0.45
/litre
Add Tesco Absorbent Wood Light Weight Cat Litter 10L
Add
add Tesco Absorbent Wood Light Weight Cat Litter 10L to basket
Tesco Cuts In Jelly Selection Tinned Cat Food 12 X400g
Write a review
Rest of
Tinned Cat Food
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.05
/kg
Add Tesco Cuts In Jelly Selection Tinned Cat Food 12 X400g
Add
add Tesco Cuts In Jelly Selection Tinned Cat Food 12 X400g to basket
Webbox Chicken Lick-E-Lix Cat Treats 5 X15g
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Treats
shelf
£
1.00
£
13.34
/kg
Add Webbox Chicken Lick-E-Lix Cat Treats 5 X15g
Add
add Webbox Chicken Lick-E-Lix Cat Treats 5 X15g to basket
Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Meat 12 X 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Food Pouches
shelf
£
4.50
£
3.75
/kg
Add Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Meat 12 X 100G
Add
add Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Meat 12 X 100G to basket
Tesco Cuts In Jelly Selection Tinned Cat Food 6 X400g
Write a review
Rest of
Tinned Cat Food
shelf
£
2.60
£
1.09
/kg
Add Tesco Cuts In Jelly Selection Tinned Cat Food 6 X400g
Add
add Tesco Cuts In Jelly Selection Tinned Cat Food 6 X400g to basket
Felix As Good As It Looks Food Doubly Delicious Meat 12X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Food Pouches
shelf
£
4.50
£
3.75
/kg
Add Felix As Good As It Looks Food Doubly Delicious Meat 12X100g
Add
add Felix As Good As It Looks Food Doubly Delicious Meat 12X100g to basket
Tesco Salmon & Vegetables Dry Cat Food 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
1.25
£
1.25
/kg
Add Tesco Salmon & Vegetables Dry Cat Food 1Kg
Add
add Tesco Salmon & Vegetables Dry Cat Food 1Kg to basket
Catsan Cat Litter 20L
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Litter
shelf
£
12.00
£
0.60
/litre
Add Catsan Cat Litter 20L
Add
add Catsan Cat Litter 20L to basket
Felix Cat Food Mixed Selection In Jelly 12X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Food Pouches
shelf
£
3.00
£
2.50
/kg
Add Felix Cat Food Mixed Selection In Jelly 12X100g
Add
add Felix Cat Food Mixed Selection In Jelly 12X100g to basket
Tesco Milk For Adult Cats 200Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Milk & Kitten Milk
shelf
£
0.65
£
3.25
/litre
Add Tesco Milk For Adult Cats 200Ml
Add
add Tesco Milk For Adult Cats 200Ml to basket
Tesco Chicken & Liver Cat Stick Treats 30G
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Treats
shelf
£
0.80
£
26.67
/kg
Add Tesco Chicken & Liver Cat Stick Treats 30G
Add
add Tesco Chicken & Liver Cat Stick Treats 30G to basket
Whiskas 7+ Fish Jelly Pouch Senior Cat Food 12X100g
Any 2 for £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Senior Cat Food
shelf
£
3.50
£
2.92
/kg
Add Whiskas 7+ Fish Jelly Pouch Senior Cat Food 12X100g
Add
add Whiskas 7+ Fish Jelly Pouch Senior Cat Food 12X100g to basket
Any 2 for £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Offer
Felix Cat Food Fish Selection In Jelly 12 X 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Food Pouches
shelf
£
3.00
£
2.50
/kg
Add Felix Cat Food Fish Selection In Jelly 12 X 100G
Add
add Felix Cat Food Fish Selection In Jelly 12 X 100G to basket
Gourmet Gold Pate With Ocean Fish 85G
Write a review
Rest of
Tinned Cat Food
shelf
£
0.50
£
5.89
/kg
Add Gourmet Gold Pate With Ocean Fish 85G
Add
add Gourmet Gold Pate With Ocean Fish 85G to basket
Go Cat Chicken & Duck 2Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
5.40
£
2.70
/kg
Add Go Cat Chicken & Duck 2Kg
Add
add Go Cat Chicken & Duck 2Kg to basket
Tesco Chicken Vegetable Indoor Dry Cat Food 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
1.25
£
1.25
/kg
Add Tesco Chicken Vegetable Indoor Dry Cat Food 1Kg
Add
add Tesco Chicken Vegetable Indoor Dry Cat Food 1Kg to basket
Tesco Salmon & Trout Cat Stick Treats 30G
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Treats
shelf
£
0.80
£
26.67
/kg
Add Tesco Salmon & Trout Cat Stick Treats 30G
Add
add Tesco Salmon & Trout Cat Stick Treats 30G to basket
Gourmet Gold Savoury Cake With Chicken 85G
Write a review
Rest of
Tinned Cat Food
shelf
£
0.50
£
0.59
/100g
Add Gourmet Gold Savoury Cake With Chicken 85G
Add
add Gourmet Gold Savoury Cake With Chicken 85G to basket
Tesco Pocket Pillow Chicken & Cheese Cat Treats 65G
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Treats
shelf
£
0.80
£
12.31
/kg
Add Tesco Pocket Pillow Chicken & Cheese Cat Treats 65G
Add
add Tesco Pocket Pillow Chicken & Cheese Cat Treats 65G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
284 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
12
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(62)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Pets
(445)
Cat Food & Accessories
(445)
Natural & Advanced Nutrition Cat Food
(25)
Cat Treats & Cat Milk
(62)
Wet Cat Food
(134)
Luxury Cat Food
(71)
Dry Cat Food
(61)
Bulk Cat Food
(33)
Kitten & Senior Cat Food (7+)
(32)
Cat Litter
(14)
Cat Toys, Healthcare & Accessories
(13)
Filter by
BRAND
Whiskas
(49)
Tesco Pet
(37)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Kids activities
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close