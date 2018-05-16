Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Kids activities
Delivery Saver
Pets
Cat Food & Accessories
Cat Treats & Cat Milk
Cat Treats
Cat Treats
Showing
1-24
of
49 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Cat Treats
(49)
6 Brands
Filter by
Dreamies
(19)
Filter by
Felix
(10)
Filter by
Tesco Pet
(7)
Filter by
Webbox
(6)
Filter by
Whiskas
(5)
Filter by
Dentalife
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(49)
Felix Goody Bag Maxi Pack Seaside Mix 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Milk & Kitten Milk
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.50
/100g
Add Felix Goody Bag Maxi Pack Seaside Mix 200G
Add
add Felix Goody Bag Maxi Pack Seaside Mix 200G to basket
Felix Goody Bag Maxi Pack Mix Original 200G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
15.00
/kg
Add Felix Goody Bag Maxi Pack Mix Original 200G
Add
add Felix Goody Bag Maxi Pack Mix Original 200G to basket
Dreamies Bulk Cheese Cat Treats Tub 350G
Write a review
£
5.00
£
1.43
/100g
Add Dreamies Bulk Cheese Cat Treats Tub 350G
Add
add Dreamies Bulk Cheese Cat Treats Tub 350G to basket
Dreamies Bulk Chicken Cat Treats Tub 350G
Write a review
£
5.00
£
1.43
/100g
Add Dreamies Bulk Chicken Cat Treats Tub 350G
Add
add Dreamies Bulk Chicken Cat Treats Tub 350G to basket
Dreamies Cat Treats With Cheese Mega Pack 200G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
15.00
/kg
Add Dreamies Cat Treats With Cheese Mega Pack 200G
Add
add Dreamies Cat Treats With Cheese Mega Pack 200G to basket
Dreamies Cat Treats With Chicken Mega Pack 200G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
15.00
/kg
Add Dreamies Cat Treats With Chicken Mega Pack 200G
Add
add Dreamies Cat Treats With Chicken Mega Pack 200G to basket
Dreamies Cat Treats With Tuna Mega Pack 200G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
15.00
/kg
Add Dreamies Cat Treats With Tuna Mega Pack 200G
Add
add Dreamies Cat Treats With Tuna Mega Pack 200G to basket
Dreamies Cat Treats With Salmon Mega Pack 200G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
15.00
/kg
Add Dreamies Cat Treats With Salmon Mega Pack 200G
Add
add Dreamies Cat Treats With Salmon Mega Pack 200G to basket
Felix Crispies Salmon & Trout 45G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
22.23
/kg
Add Felix Crispies Salmon & Trout 45G
Add
add Felix Crispies Salmon & Trout 45G to basket
Felix Crispies Beef & Chicken 45G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
22.23
/kg
Add Felix Crispies Beef & Chicken 45G
Add
add Felix Crispies Beef & Chicken 45G to basket
Tesco Pocket Pillow Chicken & Cheese Cat Treats 250G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
8.00
/kg
Add Tesco Pocket Pillow Chicken & Cheese Cat Treats 250G
Add
add Tesco Pocket Pillow Chicken & Cheese Cat Treats 250G to basket
Felix Goody Bag Original Mix 60G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
16.67
/kg
Add Felix Goody Bag Original Mix 60G
Add
add Felix Goody Bag Original Mix 60G to basket
Felix Goody Bag Mixed Grill 60G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
16.67
/kg
Add Felix Goody Bag Mixed Grill 60G
Add
add Felix Goody Bag Mixed Grill 60G to basket
Felix Goody Bag Cheezy Mix 60G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
16.67
/kg
Add Felix Goody Bag Cheezy Mix 60G
Add
add Felix Goody Bag Cheezy Mix 60G to basket
Felix Goody Bag Seaside Mix 60G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
16.67
/kg
Add Felix Goody Bag Seaside Mix 60G
Add
add Felix Goody Bag Seaside Mix 60G to basket
Webbox Chicken Lick-E-Lix Cat Treats 5 X15g
Write a review
£
1.00
£
13.34
/kg
Add Webbox Chicken Lick-E-Lix Cat Treats 5 X15g
Add
add Webbox Chicken Lick-E-Lix Cat Treats 5 X15g to basket
Felix Play Tubes Cat Treats Turkey&Ham 50G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
20.00
/kg
Add Felix Play Tubes Cat Treats Turkey&Ham 50G
Add
add Felix Play Tubes Cat Treats Turkey&Ham 50G to basket
Felix Play Tubes Cat Treats Chicken & Liver 50G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
20.00
/kg
Add Felix Play Tubes Cat Treats Chicken & Liver 50G
Add
add Felix Play Tubes Cat Treats Chicken & Liver 50G to basket
Webbox Salmon Lick-E-Lix Cat Treats 5 X15g
Write a review
£
1.00
£
13.34
/kg
Add Webbox Salmon Lick-E-Lix Cat Treats 5 X15g
Add
add Webbox Salmon Lick-E-Lix Cat Treats 5 X15g to basket
Tesco Chicken & Liver Cat Stick Treats 30G
Write a review
£
0.80
£
26.67
/kg
Add Tesco Chicken & Liver Cat Stick Treats 30G
Add
add Tesco Chicken & Liver Cat Stick Treats 30G to basket
Webbox Chicken & Liver Cat Stick Treats 6 Sticks
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.17
/each
Add Webbox Chicken & Liver Cat Stick Treats 6 Sticks
Add
add Webbox Chicken & Liver Cat Stick Treats 6 Sticks to basket
Webbox Cat Sticks Salmon Treats 6 Sticks
Write a review
£
1.00
£
33.34
/kg
Add Webbox Cat Sticks Salmon Treats 6 Sticks
Add
add Webbox Cat Sticks Salmon Treats 6 Sticks to basket
Tesco Pocket Pillows Mixed Meat 65G
Write a review
£
0.80
£
12.31
/kg
Add Tesco Pocket Pillows Mixed Meat 65G
Add
add Tesco Pocket Pillows Mixed Meat 65G to basket
Tesco Turkey & Lamb Cat Stick Treats 30G
Write a review
£
0.80
£
26.67
/kg
Add Tesco Turkey & Lamb Cat Stick Treats 30G
Add
add Tesco Turkey & Lamb Cat Stick Treats 30G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
49 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Pets
(49)
Cat Food & Accessories
(49)
Cat Treats & Cat Milk
(49)
Cat Treats
(49)
Filter by
BRAND
Dreamies
(19)
Felix
(10)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Kids activities
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close