Sheba Pouch Fine Flake Fish Selection 12X85g

Panda, my rescued cat votes for 5 stars!
This is the first time that my skinny old rescued cat has shown any real enthusiasm for a cat food. - I just wish that I had found it long ago. - He gets very excited and rushes about meaowing loudly!
Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
12 x 85g ℮
Meat and Animal Derivatives (38%, of which 94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives (100% Natural*, including 4% Cod), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|7.7
|Fat content:
|4.8
|Inorganic matter:
|1.7
|Crude fibres:
|0.30
|Moisture:
|85.0
|Additives
|per kg:
|Copper (Copper(II) Sulphate Pentahydrate):
|1.2 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.32 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) Sulphate Monohydrate):
|15.8 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|3.2 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|14.8 mg
|Cassia gum:
|1336 mg
|With 100% sustainably sourced fish
|4.4 mg
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
Meat and Animal Derivatives (38%, of which 94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives (100% Natural*, including 4% Whitefish), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|7.7
|Fat content:
|4.8
|Inorganic matter:
|1.7
|Crude fibres:
|0.30
|Moisture:
|85.0
|Additives
|per kg:
|Copper (Copper(II) Sulphate Pentahydrate):
|1.2 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.32 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) Sulphate Monohydrate):
|15.8 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|3.2 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|14.8 mg
|Cassia gum:
|1336 mg
|With 100% sustainably sourced fish
|4.4 mg
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
Meat and Animal Derivatives (38%, of which 94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives (100% Natural*, including 4% Tuna), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|7.7
|Fat content:
|4.8
|Inorganic matter:
|1.7
|Crude fibres:
|0.30
|Moisture:
|85.0
|Additives
|per kg:
|Copper (Copper(II) Sulphate Pentahydrate):
|1.2 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.32 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) Sulphate Monohydrate):
|15.8 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|3.2 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|14.8 mg
|Cassia gum:
|1336 mg
|With 100% sustainably sourced fish
|4.4 mg
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
Meat and Animal Derivatives (38%, of which 94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives (100% Natural*, including 4% Salmon), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|7.7
|Fat content:
|4.8
|Inorganic matter:
|1.7
|Crude fibres:
|0.30
|Moisture:
|85.0
|Additives
|per kg:
|Copper (Copper(II) Sulphate Pentahydrate):
|1.2 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.32 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) Sulphate Monohydrate):
|15.8 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|3.2 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|14.8 mg
|Cassia gum:
|1336 mg
|With 100% sustainably sourced fish
|4.4 mg
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
