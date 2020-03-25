By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purina One Adult Dry Cat Food Chicken & Wholegrain 800G

5(361)Write a review
image 1 of Purina One Adult Dry Cat Food Chicken & Wholegrain 800G
£ 5.75
£7.19/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • Purina ONE Adult is specifically formulated to meet the complete nutritional needs of Adult cats (aged 1-7 years) who need a complete and balanced diet to help stay in the best of health. PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® is a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out, so you can enjoy her visibly great condition knowing she's great on the inside too. Purina ONE with BIFENSIS® formula helps support your cat's healthy immune system today and tomorrow.
  • PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® is a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out.
  • Developed by PURINA vets and nutritionists, PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® contains, along with the beneficial functional bacteria, all the key nutrients your cat needs, including Omega 6 fatty acids.
  • Its dual defence formula works in parallel on the inside, by helping to support your cat's natural antibody production, and on the outside by maintaining healthy skin and coat.
  • Available in a wide range of tasty recipes with high quality ingredients, such as chicken as the number one ingredient, PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® helps support your cat's natural defences today and tomorrow.
  • Tartar build-up reduction by up to 40%*
  • *Purina Research
  • High Nutrient Absorption
  • Healthy urinary tract promoted by balanced minerals
  • Healthy skin and shiny coat supported by Omega 6 fatty acids and zinc
  • No added colourants, no added artificial flavours and no added artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (17%), Dried Poultry Protein, Wholegrain Wheat (17%), Maize, Soya Meal, Wheat Gluten Meal, Animal Fat, Maize Gluten Meal, Dried Chicory Root, Maize Grits, Minerals, Digest (with added Heat Treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), Yeast

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: in gusset on bottom of pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • 24h:
  • Cat weight: 2 - 4 kg, Quantity: 35 - 65 g
  • Cat weight: 4 - 6 kg, Quantity: 65 - 100 g
  • Cat weight: 6 - 8 kg, Quantity: 100 - 130 g
  • The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, the cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Protein:34.0%
Fat content:14.0%
Crude ash:7.5%
Crude fibres:2.5%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.0%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:33 000
Vit D3:1 000
Vit E:460
-mg/kg:
Vit C:140
Taurine:700
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:204
Calcium iodate anhydrous:2.6
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:41
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:97
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:340
Sodium selenite:0.24
Additives:-
With antioxidants-

361 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

My little fusspot loves this food

5 stars

Tuco now one year old had started out on Purina kitten dry food, which he loved. He has just moved onto the adult variety and loves it just as much. Have tried giving other dry food as an alternative when been unable to get the usual Purina, and our little fusspot just will not entertain anything else. He's thriving on Purina, glossy coat, healthy teeth and his general health is great. The vet has commented quite a few times, just how good our little man looks.

My cats love it!

5 stars

My two cats really love Purina One Chicken&Whole Grain. But i have a question. On the websites Purina One Chicken&Whole Grain founded with different design- light blue color pack. What the difference? Thanks. Oksana

Otis and Hudi are impressed!

5 stars

Purina one is the only dry food my cats will eat, I put a bowl of it down every day and they help themselves in addition to their wet food. I was just happy I'd found something my 2 fussy eaters enjoyed and didn't pay much heed to the benefits purina claim it can have on a cats health but there is no doubt the benefits can be seen, particularly in their coats which seem thicker and are so glossy they shine.

great choice!

5 stars

My cat loves this product! She wasn't so bothered about meal times before but is quite vocal and demanding now when dinner time comes around! She is also looking healthy with glossy hair and bright eyes. Very happy with Purina One and would recommend!

Empty dish every time

5 stars

Molly is a very fussy eater and I was not convinced that she would do the 3 week challenge but there was no problem she really tucked into her Purina one with gusto and genuinely seemed to be enjoying her mealtimes rather than her usual couple of mouthfuls and walk off not looking impressed, we often say she's like a catdog because of some of her funny actions and she has been even more funny and almost kitten like chasing around and playing and following me round in the garden, running in and out of my legs when I'm hanging out the washing, almost getting in the washing machine to see what I'm doing when I'm putting washing in, very enthusiasticly jumping up and down on me in bed about 5 minutes before the alarm goes off and all the time enjoying her meal times like never before, I have been really impressed at Mollys new vigor, her bright mischievous eyes and her beautiful glossy fur, there was nothing I could find not to like about this product and neither could Molly, I have continued to buy this product and will try different flavours in the coming months as she absolutely loves the chicken one and I would recommend any cat owner to give the 3 week challenge a go with Purina one.

One happy cat

5 stars

My cat is a very fussy eater. If she doesnt get what she wants she will turn up her nose and howl till she does. No such reaction with PurinaOne Adult Cat. In fact the minute she was in the door she made a dash for it. So not only is the cat happy so am I with the excellent nutritional values. The plus is its dry which means the vet approves it for her teeth too. Go and give your cat a treat and buy this for them. You will be pleasantly surprised.

Clean bowl and clean whiskers!

5 stars

My cat loved this, he is going through a fussy stage and refuses wet food now, so when i was given the chance to sample this i gave so it a try and he did eat it all, a clean bowl at each feed. I am satisfied that he will get all of the nutrients he needs now from this food.

Great Product!

5 stars

My cat loves Purina ONE Bifensis, he has been more satisfied with the amount of food, doesn't beg so much and his fur looks gorgeous!

My cat loves these kibbkles!

5 stars

We bought the food 3 weeks ago to compare against the food we usually bought. Initially there was some trepidation due to the slight smell and size difference but Toby really started to enjoy it after a couple of hours. We noticed that it fills him up for longer and his fit appears to be shinier. We will definitely continue to buy this cat food.

My cat loved this!

4 stars

My cat did the 3-week challenge and I saw a difference in how shiny her coat was! She finished every bit given to her!

1-10 of 361 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

