Tesco Milk For Kittens 200Ml

£0.85

£4.25/litre

A complementary pet food for kittens aged 6 weeks - 12 months.
Made with easily digestible lactose reduced cows' milk. Vitamin C & E boosts immunity, which may help kittens fight infection and disease. With essential vitamins and minerals. Taurine supports healthy heart and eyes. Inulin To aid digestion. No artificial colours, No artificial flavours.
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Composition:

Lactose Reduced Cows' Milk, Inulin (1.5%).

Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin C 6.2mg, Vitamin E 2.35mg, Taurine 100mg

Analytical Constituents:  Protein 3.2%, Crude Fibre 0.3%, Fat Content 1.6%, Inorganic Matter 0.73%, Moisture 89%, Calcium 0.11%, Calories 48 per 100ml

 

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

200ml e

