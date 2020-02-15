By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Petface Cat Litter Tray Liners 6Pack

1(2)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.17/each
  • Our Cat Litter Tray Liners are the easy way to help you clean up soiled cat litter with no mess or fuss.
  • The pet product experts
  • For easy and convenient disposal of used cat litter
  • Fits most standard size litter trays

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use
  • Open out liner and place in the bottom of your litter tray. Make sure there is sufficient liner overhanging the lip of the tray so that when the litter is added it doesn't slip inside. When the litter needs replacing, gather the liner using the four corners and tie them together.
  • Refer to the cat litter packaging for guidance on disposal of the used litter.
  • Clean your cat litter tray and surrounding area with either Petface Disinfectant Wipes or Spray.
  • Please make sure you wash your hands afterwards.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • To avoid suffocation or choking keep polythene bags away from young children and animals.
  • Do not flush down the toilet.
  • Not suitable for use with food.
  • Pregnant women: A parasite sometimes found in cat waste can cause toxoplasmosis. We recommend that you refrain from changing soiled cat litter during pregnancy.
  • Keep litter trays away from food preparation areas.
  • Unused litter is not a health risk.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Petface Ltd,
  • Dewmead Farm,
  • New Inn Road,
  • Hinxworth,
  • Hertfordshire,

Return to

  • Petface Ltd,
  • Dewmead Farm,
  • New Inn Road,
  • Hinxworth,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG7 5HG,
  • UK.
  • www.petface.com

Net Contents

6 x Liners

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Too small!

1 stars

Tesco has stopped stocking the Bob Martin liners which were ideal and replaced them with this option which is useless - they are tiny! I have a large cat litter tray and the Bob Martin liners covered it entirely - with this brand the liners cover about half the area! So no use at all for me. If you have a very small tray they will do the job but otherwise I'd save your time and money.

1*

1 stars

Thought it was a great idea at first, till the cat used the litter tray, ripped through it and proceeded to drag litter tray around the house

