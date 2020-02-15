Petface Cat Litter Tray Liners 6Pack

Too small!
Tesco has stopped stocking the Bob Martin liners which were ideal and replaced them with this option which is useless - they are tiny! I have a large cat litter tray and the Bob Martin liners covered it entirely - with this brand the liners cover about half the area! So no use at all for me. If you have a very small tray they will do the job but otherwise I'd save your time and money.
1*
Thought it was a great idea at first, till the cat used the litter tray, ripped through it and proceeded to drag litter tray around the house