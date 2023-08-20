We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Encore Natural Fish Selection in Gravy Cat Food 5x50g

A complementary pet food for adult cats.
We believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great.Encore is made with 100% natural ingredients - so good you can see the difference!
Encore is a registered trademark of MPM Products Ltd
100% Natural Ingredients
Pack size: 250G

Net Contents

5 x 50g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding Guide<3kg: 1 pouch; 3 - 5kg: 2 pouches; >5kg: 3 pouchesFeed with Encore complete dry cat food for a balanced diet. Serve at room temperature. Fresh drinking water should be made available at all times.

100% Natural Ingredients
2 x Tuna Fillet in Gravy2 x Tuna Fillet with Mackerel in Gravy1 x Tuna Fillet with Salmon in Gravy

Ingredients

Tuna Fillet 45%, Tuna 5%, Potato Starch, Fish Extract, Vegetable Gelling Agent

Storage

For best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein11%
Crude Fibre0.1%
Crude Fat1%
Crude Ash1%
Moisture86%
Additives:-
None-

