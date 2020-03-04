By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix Crispies Salmon & Trout 45G

5(12)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Crispies Salmon & Trout 45G
£ 0.85
£18.89/kg

Offer

  • Complementary pet food for adult cats
  • Treat your cat more often and share even more mischievous moments together! Felix Crispies Treats are irresistibly air-whipped for a light and crispy texture to treat your cat every day. Surprise your cat with a tasty, crispy crackle in every bite, and an exciting combination of delicious flavours, shapes and colours in every pack! With Proteins, Vitamins and Omega 6 fatty acids to help your cat live a healthy and happy life, you can feel good about treating with Felix® Crispies!
  • Try all the 4 delicious varieties: Flavoured with tasty Beef & Chicken, Flavoured with tasty Salmon & Trout, Flavoured with tasty Meat & Vegetables, Flavoured with tasty Fish & Vegetables
  • Proteins, vitamins and omega 6
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Various Sugars, Minerals, Yeast, Fish and Fish Derivatives (0.4% Salmon Meal, 0.4% Trout Meal)*, (*equivalent to 1% Rehydrated Salmon and 1% Rehydrated Trout)

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of the pouch

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide: Daily feeding amounts up to: Adult 4 kg: 12 g or approx. 80 pieces. Please adjust the main meal accordingly. Fresh drinking water should always be available. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treat.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • If you have any enquiries please write to:
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein:31.5%
Fat content:15.5%
Crude ash:8.5%
Crude fibres:0.5%
Linoleic acid (omega 6)23 000 mg/kg
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:34 400
Vit D3:1 120
Vit E:180
mg/kg:mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:240
Calcium iodate anhydrous:3.1
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:48
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:115
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:409
Sodium selenite:0.28
Additives:-
With antioxidants and colourants-

12 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

If our cats had thumbs they would open the pack!!

5 stars

Our cats love these so much, if they had things they would rip the packet open themselves.

These are the top favourite treats!

5 stars

My cat absolutely loves these treats in salmon & trout flavour. I sometimes think she might be bored and fancy a change but she doesn't eat any others with such enthusiasm so I keep these well stocked in my cupboard.

As soon as my cat hears the shake, shes at my feet

5 stars

thought I would try this as my elderly cat is a fussy eater, cannot believe how much she loves it, so much so, I only have to shake the crispies and she comes running.

my cats

5 stars

i buy it every week sometimes several times a week my cats loves them

Wow....my cat love this treats!

5 stars

I bough this product about 3 years ago - I remember because it was my first birthday cat! When only he smell and try crispy he loves so much than know I must buy in shop this every weeks.

makes my cats purr

5 stars

I recently adopted to rescue cats, they weren't used to getting treats & now they start purring as soon as they see a packet of these treats.

They judt can't wait for the next feed

5 stars

My cats thinks it's scrummy and can't wait for the next feed .

the best way to get their attention!

5 stars

Aloof and majestic my kitties do their own thing - until we purchase a packet of these and then they become your best friend! Until the packet runs out.

Bedtime treats

5 stars

Our two male cats, Jekyll and Hyde, don't settle down to sleep at night until they have had their bedtime Felix Crispies. They absolutely love them.

Cookie goes mad for these treats

5 stars

When I call cookie in I always use Felix crispies just shake the treats and not just cookie comes running but all the cats in the area come to I have to laught just like the advert on the t, I think everyone else shakes Felix crispies too

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

