Catsan Cat Litter 10 Litres

3(2)Write a review
Catsan Cat Litter 10 Litres
Product Description

  • Hygiene Cat Litter Bag
  • CATSAN Hygiene Plus non clumping mineral cat litter
  • Stops unpleasant odours before they develop
  • Catsan cat litter is extremely low dust
  • Cat litter is suitable for adult feline cats and kittens
  • Does not contain any artificial additives
  • CATSAN Hygiene Litter is made of unique mineral granules consisting of the finest natural quartz sand, purest lime as well as a highly effective mineral formula. Its fine pored surface absorbs moisture extremely fast like a sponge, safely locking it in. The unique natural mineral composition prevents the development of odour three times more effectively than any other conventional indoor cat litter. It is low dust, non-scented and does not contain any artificial additives.
  • When it comes to hygiene, cats have by nature extremely high standards: They feel happiest when everything is comfortable and clean at home.
  • That is why for over 30 years experts at CATSAN have worked on developing high quality cat litter.
  • By using CATSAN cat litter you provide your cat with a litter box that's always clean and hygienic. CATSAN. Absorbs before odour develops.
  • Highly absorbent CATSAN Hygiene cat litter with guaranteed odour protection
  • Each granule absorbs moisture like a sponge so the litter tray remains visibly clean and hygienic
  • CATSAN Hygiene Litter is extremely low dust
  • CATSAN Hygiene cat litter stop unpleasant odours before they can develop
  • Make kittens feel comfortable with their hygiene from the beginning, they will stay true to their nature of being neat and clean
  • Pack size: 10L

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • It's So Easy...
  • Please fill the litter box with CATSAN® to a depth of min. 5 cm. Remove the solid waste individually every day and change CATSAN® completely on a regular basis. If you have under-floor heating, please put insulating material under the litter box.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mars Petcare UK,
  • PO Box 9346,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • LE13 9DR.

Return to

  • Do you have any questions about CATSAN® or about your cat?
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.catsan.com

Net Contents

10l

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Make it cheaper.

1 stars

Is far more expensive than it was previously. No apparent reason for it, as the quality of the litter doesn't appear to have changed; and let's face it, it is to bury faeces.

have used catsan litter for many years - just bou

5 stars

have used catsan litter for many years - just bought a 10l bag tonight - shocked by the increase. Up from 5.70 at beginning of the week to 6.45 SHOCKING Will be buying it from another source from now on. I know things do go up but but to increase it by 12.5% is terrible. Maureen Murphy

