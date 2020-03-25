Sheba Pouch Poultry Chicken In Jelly 40 Pack X 85G

Product Description
- Sheba® high quality adult cat food and well crafted recipes
- 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
- Sheba luxury wet cat food for adult cats with 40 x 85g
- Premium Fine Flakes cat food pouch with Poultry Selection in jelly
- Cat food contains no artificial colours or preservatives
- Scrumptious flakes carefully prepared in a divine melting jelly. The perfect pet food choice to inspire a nuzzle of affection. Available in 85g cat food pouches.
- At Sheba we understand your feline friend's desire for high quality cat food and well-crafted recipes. Sheba has designed a collection of superior pet food, with delicious recipes, making feeding your cat a pleasure every time. You'll have them purring and pawing for more.
- High quality adult cat food providing complete nutrition for your feline companion
- Scrumptious cat food flakes carefully prepared in a divine melting jelly
- 85g cat food pouch gently prepared, with a delicious flavour that cat's love
- Delicious pet food made from select ingredients and certified sustainable fish
- Quality cat food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 3400G
Information
Storage
Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
- 3 kg: Pouch Only 2 1/2, Pouch + Dry Food 2 + 10 g
- 4 kg: Pouch Only 3 1/2, Pouch + Dry Food 2 + 20 g
- 5 kg: Pouch Only 4, Pouch + Dry Food 3 + 15 g
- We recommend to feed a mix of complete wet Sheba® and dry food.
- 63 kcal / 85 g
- Feeding instructions: Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.uk.sheba.com
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
40 x 85g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, of which 94% Natural*, including 4% Turkey), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 7.7 Fat content: 4.8 Inorganic matter: 1.7 Crude fibres: 0.30 Moisture: 85.0 Vitamin D3: 198 IU Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.2 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.32 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 15.8 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 3.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 14.8 mg Cassia gum: 1336 mg
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, of which 94% Natural*, including 4% Duck), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 7.7 Fat content: 4.8 Inorganic matter: 1.7 Crude fibres: 0.30 Moisture: 85.0 Vitamin D3: 198 IU Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.2 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.32 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 15.8 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 3.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 14.8 mg Cassia gum: 1336 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: - With natural* & quality ingredients -
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, of which 94% Natural*, including 4% Chicken), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 7.7 Fat content: 4.8 Inorganic matter: 1.7 Crude fibres: 0.30 Moisture: 85.0 Vitamin D3: 198 IU Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.2 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.32 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 15.8 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 3.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 14.8 mg Cassia gum: 1336 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: - With natural* & quality ingredients -
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, of which 94% Natural*, including 4% Poultry), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 7.7 Fat content: 4.8 Inorganic matter: 1.7 Crude fibres: 0.30 Moisture: 85.0 Vitamin D3: 198 IU Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.2 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.32 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 15.8 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 3.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 14.8 mg Cassia gum: 1336 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: - With natural* & quality ingredients -
